Canadian Tire: A Growing 2.9%-Yielding Dividend, But It Is Facing Some Headwinds

Canadian Tire Corporation (OTC:CDNTF) (OTCPK:CDNAF) (TSX:CTC.A) delivered an inline quarter with modest revenue growth. Looking forward, we believe the company will be facing several headwinds such as high Canadian household debt and weak retail environment. The company has recently acquired Party City's 65 stores in Canada. We think the company should have probably used the money to invest in e-commerce instead of acquiring Party Canada’s 65 stores in Canada. Given the headwinds, we think investors may want to wait on the sidelines.

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Highlights

Canadian Tire posted an inline quarter with modest retail sales growth. Its retail revenue increased by 1.3%. This modest growth was due to a 4.8% decline in petroleum. Otherwise, its retail sales growth would have been 2.3% year over year. However, we see a growth of 2.1% in selling, general and administrative expenses. Fortunately, the company was able to deliver gross margin growth of 4.1%. Therefore, its net income grew by 16.9% to C$203.8 million.

Reasons why we think investors should wait on the sidelines

Despite an inline quarter, we are concerned about Canadian Tire’s near-term growth outlook for the following reasons:

We are concerned about Canadian Tire’s latest announced acquisition

Canadian Tire announced to acquire Party City’s 65 stores across 7 Canadian provinces on August 8, 2019. The acquisition is expected to cost Canadian Tire about C$174.4 million. While management may be able to achieve its target of doubling these 65 stores’ retail sales by 2021 (cross-selling opportunities, increasing its Triangle Royalty memberships, etc.), we are not sure if this is the best move. The question is whether Canadian Tire needs more retail locations in Canada as it already has over 500 Canadian Tire stores across Canada. Our primary major concern is the changing landscape in the retail industry due to the increasing popularity of online shopping. As can be seen from the chart below, Canadian retail e-commerce sales is expected to grow from $36.6 billion in 2017 to $55.4 billion in 2023. This represents a compound annual growth rate of 7% in the next 4 years. Therefore, we think the money should be better use to expand its e-commerce sales (e.g. distribution centers, online order in store pickup, etc.). These should result in more satisfied online customers.

High debt load in Canadian households will limit its store sales growth

Another reason why we are concerned about Canadian Tire’s future growth is the elevated household debt in Canada. Below is a chart that shows Canadian household debt-to-income ratio since 1999. As can be seen from the chart below, Canadian household debt to income ratio has now reached 178% by the beginning of 2019. This is the highest level we have seen in several decades.

In addition, Canada’s central bank has raised its key interest rates 5 times since mid-2017. With no clear sign of when the government will follow the Fed’s decision to lower the rate, its debt service ratio is expected to remain quite high. As can be seen from the chart below, Canadian debt service ratio of 14.9% is the highest we have seen since 2007. This means that Canadians have less money to spend than a few years ago. Therefore, we do not think it will be easy for Canadian Tire to grow its same-store revenue.

Weak retail environment likely to persist

Rate increases coupled with high Canadian household debt has put a cap on Canadian retail spending. As can be seen from the chart below, Canadian retail sales growth rate has decelerated considerably since late 2017. Looking forward, the weak retail sales may continue in the second half of 2019. Given Canadian Tire’s scale (over 500 stores), we do not think Canadian Tire is immune to the retail sales weakness.

Valuation at a discount

Because of its recent disappointing quarterly results, Canadian Tire now trades at a forward P/E ratio of 10.64x. This is significantly below its 5-year average of 13.82x. The consensus estimate of Canadian Tire’s 2019 EPS is C$12.86 per share. Using the mid-point P/E ratio of its 5-year range, we derive Canadian Tire’s target price of C$178 per share. This is 30% higher than the current price of C$136.9 per share.

A growing 2.9%-Yielding Dividend

Canadian Tire pays a quarterly dividend of C$1.0375 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.9%. The company has consistently increased its dividend since 2010 and has increased its dividend by 15% last year. The company has a low target payout ratio of 30% to 40% of its prior year normalized earnings. As such, we believe the company will be able to increase its dividend consistently in the next few years. From a yield perspective, its dividend is also quite attractive. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield of 2.9% is towards the high end of its 10-year yield range. The last time the company’s dividend yield reached this high was back in the previous two recessions (2001-2002 and 2008-2009).

Risks and Concerns

Wage pressure

Canada’s economy is running at full capacity and unemployment rate is now down to 5.7%. In addition, Canada average hourly wage growth has increased by 4.5% year over year in July 2019. This is the highest year over year growth rate since January 2009. Therefore, it may be challenging for Canadian Tire to attract talent workers without raising wages. Therefore, we expect higher-than-average growth in its operating expenses in the next few quarters. This may result in a compression in its operating margins.

Investor Takeaway

As discussed in our article, Canadian Tire may be facing some near-term headwinds. Despite its attractive valuation, conservative investors may want to wait on the sidelines until better visibility is seen.

