Bank Of Nova Scotia: A Strong Buy Before Earnings

Ahead of the bank's upcoming earnings report later in August, it is trading at a rock-solid 10 times earnings and is a cornerstone of many dividend portfolios.

While the earnings season for the big American banks has come to an end with results generally beating expectations, Canadian banks are yet to follow. Canada's Big Five banks - the Royal Bank of Canada (RY), Bank of Montreal (BMO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) and Bank of Nova Scotia, aka Scotiabank (BNS) - are all due to report earnings in late August, with the Royal Bank of Canada being first on August 21, 2019.

Bank of Nova Scotia currently appears very attractive, trading above a 5% yield following a streak of three consecutive earnings misses. The stock is trading above its 4-year average yield and offers a great income opportunity for long-term investors.

What is going on at Bank of Nova Scotia?

The Bank of Nova Scotia, as part of Canada's illustrious Big Five, has a history of uninterrupted dividend payments dating back to the year 1833.

It currently trades at a P/E of 10 and a yield above 5%. The stock is trading almost 16% below its 52-week high and has performed badly in 2019 YTD with an almost flat performance.

Its Seeking Alpha momentum grade is mediocre, with the stock trailing its sector median over any time window. An even worse performance though, was recorded by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

This valuation is also attractive to its peers, of which, apart from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, all are distinctly priced at a higher valuation.

The latest results from its Q2 2019 report missed on EPS and beat on revenue with growth of almost 7% Y/Y, the strongest for a year. Its well-diversified and profitable business generates around 50% of its earnings in Canada, the lowest of its peers, with the remaining 50% fairly equal across the U.S., Mexico, Peru, Chile and Central America, making it a truly international bank following years of acquisitions.

While TD is opting for a much larger U.S. presence, which so far has truly paid dividends, Bank of Nova Scotia pursued a different route and instead became the leading bank in the Pacific Alliance growth markets of Mexico, Peru, Chile and Colombia.

Naturally, if the U.S. economy is growing as strongly as it did over the last 10 years, it is no surprise that BNS stock performance is vastly lagging that of TD, but in terms of international diversification, BNS has a much better footprint with a very long-term view on these high-quality growth markets.

For iconic dividend stocks like BNS, it does not make a lot of sense to deep-dive into a given quarter, as the long-term trajectory is what truly counts. Regardless of missing expectations, what is important to me as an investor is the steady and predictable upward slope in earnings and dividends, and this is where Canadian banks like BNS truly excel.

Over the past 10 full years, EPS (C$) has been growing at a CAGR of 9%, followed by average dividend growth of 6%.

It is also blatantly obvious that the last decade was truly not one of outperformance for the Bank of Nova Scotia, as it is lagging behind its Big 5 peers in terms of total shareholder return. While on a relative basis this does not look exciting for BNS investors, the actual performance is certainly nothing to complain about. Generating returns of 13% vs. 15% does not really matter, but in terms of dividend income with such a high starting yield, things could certainly reverse over the next 10 years.

What's in store for dividend investors?

It is truly important is to focus on the long-term picture, and in that regard, placing your money in a bank that has one of the longest dividend payment streaks ever is a solid decision. Over the past 45 years, strong earnings growth has led to dividend increases in 43 years. Its 10-year EPS growth stands at 9%, while dividends increased at a 6% clip in the same time. The current dividend translates to an EPS payout ratio of 49%. The bank is targeting to grow EPS at 7%+ pace over the medium term, which should also translate into similar dividend growth going forward, with a target dividend payout ratio between 40% and 50%. The current payout ratio is very close to the upper range of that corridor, with another dividend raise of around 2% expected to be announced by end of August.

The Canadian banks are a solid and sizable component of my dividend portfolio, as their rather boring business is producing steadily rising and reliable dividend income. Over the long term, I intend to further add to my existing holdings, as when it comes to long-term dividend growth, Canada's banks have one of the most impeccable track records.

And you should not fall victim to the bias that Canada's banks are only about Canada. It is true that for Scotiabank the majority of earnings is still generated in Canada, but its international segment is growing fast with several acquisitions and investments. All this should help build a better bank, for customers drive continued growth for the bank and its shareholders.

Investor takeaway

Buying Scotiabank at current valuations presents a great income opportunity while the bank's business is progressing towards its long-term target metrics. It is valued attractively compared to its peers with a safe and growing dividend, while currently trading over 15% below its 52-week high.

The upcoming earnings report may be important for investors with a short-term focus, but as long as the long-term trajectory remains intact, I do not place too much weight on it. It will be interesting to observe the bank's commentary regarding its Canadian loan portfolio as well as the more dovish interest rate environment.

With the stock trading at an attractive valuation, it makes the case for a strong buy into earnings for any long-term oriented dividend growth portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNS, TD, RY, CM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision. I am long all stocks mentioned in the portfolio composition table.