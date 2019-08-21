Natural Gas: Range-Bound Trading Should Continue With LNG Exports, Cooler Weather, And Production In Focus

Upside potential may have increased on rebounding LNG feed gas demand but looks limited, as a lack of weather-related demand and strong supply weigh; investors beware.

News on increased LNG feed gas demand provides support to the bulls, while bears have support from cooler weather and record to near-record production.

Natural gas futures finished slightly higher again on Tuesday in a back and forth trading session as bulls and bears battle for control; September contract settles 0.8 cents higher.

Investment Thesis

Upside potential has increased some with news of rising LNG exports, but volatility and range-bound trading should continue as increasing LNG feed gas demand attempts to offset cooler weather and strong production.

Natural gas prices finish slightly higher again on Tuesday as investors weigh LNG exports, weather-related demand, and production

After another volatile trading session, natural gas bulls came out on top for a second consecutive day, with prices on Tuesday closing higher. The front-month September natural gas futures contract settled up 0.8 cents ($0.008) to $2.218, the October contract settled higher 0.6 cents ($0.006) to $2.219, and the November contract also higher 0.7 cents ($0.007) to $2.279. Overall, the closings for the front-month contract so far this week have been narrow, up just within 2 cents. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month September contract over the past seven days.

On Tuesday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished up 0.73% to $19.24.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen higher on Tuesday by 1.71% and 1.22% at $13.69 and $12.44, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen lower by 1.86% and 0.96% at $162.40 and $31.93, respectively.

LNG feed gas demand rebounds as Cheniere Energy, Sempra Energy, and Freeport LNG support

The swing in prices and narrow finishes over the past couple of days is as a result of a ramp-up in liquified natural gas (LNG) feed gas deliveries. Despite a bearish outlook in the weather pattern late August through early September (discussed later), the rise in LNG has helped to offset strong production, ultimately giving some support to the natural gas bulls.

As of Tuesday, LNG feed gas deliveries have rebounded to levels not seen since July or prior to recent maintenance-related impacts. According to Genscape's senior natural gas analyst Rick Margolin, Tuesday's aggregate nominations came within 0.2 Bcf/d of July's average at just over 5.65 Bcf/d. This comes after aggregate nominations this month (August) fell as low as 3.7 Bcf/d. It was back in late July that LNG feed gas demand reached a high of approximately 6.4 Bcf/d.

According to Genscape, nominated deliveries to Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass terminal on Tuesday reached an 18-day high of 2.96 Bcf/d as maintenance waned. Additionally, Corpus Christi's nominations for Tuesday reached a record high of 1.46 Bcf/d. Expectations here, however, should be tempered, as top-day nominations at the facility have recently been revised lower, and the terminal has not yet received federal authorization to begin commercial service. According to Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. (TPH), feed gas demand is expected to push higher into next year, with demand reaching 7 Bcf/d by the end of the year, and as high as 9 Bcf/d some time during the first half of 2020 (if Freeport and Cameron add additional Trains).

Furthermore, the first production unit of Sempra Energy's Cameron LNG export terminal in Louisiana has begun commercial operations. According to the firm, Train 1 is going to be part of the first phase at the Hackberry, LA, terminal that includes a projected LNG export capacity of 12 million metric tons per year (mmty), or approximately 1.7 Bcf/d. Adding to that, San Diego-based Sempra Energy (SRE) is planning four additional LNG export facilities across North America, but remains focused on safely achieving commercial operations of Trains 2 and 3.

Lastly, on Tuesday, Freeport LNG has begun producing at its Texas terminal, becoming the sixth major U.S. liquefaction facility to start operations, joining the likes of Cheniere Energy (LNG), Dominion Energy (D), Sempra Energy, and Kinder Morgan (KMI) in liquefying U.S. shale gas for export. The project for its first export, however, was pushed back to a later date (late August from mid-August).

Production remains strong; reached a new all-time high on Monday of 93 Bcf/d

Natural gas production, however, remains very strong with Monday showing supply reaching a new all-time high of 93 Bcf/d. Tuesday's data, however, was seen substantially lower by 3.4 Bcf/d, but that was due to pipeline maintenance. The largest decline occurred in the Northeast U.S., down 1.4 Bcf/d with maintenance taking place on Equitrans, Millennium, Columbia Gas Transmission, Texas Eastern Transmission (Tetco), and Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line. Elsewhere, Permian production was down around 1.1 Bcf/d day/day due to maintenance on the El Paso Natural Gas (EPNG). Total Texas production was down more than 0.8 Bcf/d day/day, and the Rockies output was seen down near 0.7 Bcf/d.

Weather outlook through early September to be variable, with heat risk confined mainly over the western U.S.; demand unimpressive across the central and eastern U.S.

The weather pattern for a vast majority of the country and over much, if not all, of the next couple of weeks can be characterized as progressive/changeable. This means bouts of both warmer-than-normal and cooler-than-normal temperatures. From a natural gas trading point of view, it's a pattern that figures to be bearish, as there are no real indications of any heat risk developing over the central or eastern U.S. Overall, it's a cooler pattern for the central and eastern U.S. compared to the previous days/weeks. The focus of the cooler temperatures will be located over the north-central U.S., where surges of cooler, drier air masses via cold fronts will be stronger and more frequent, courtesy of nearby upper-level troughing. The bulk of the heat will be found over the western U.S., especially just off the west coast. For the balance of the next couple of weeks, the pattern will yield warmer-/hotter-than-normal temperatures across the western, southwestern, and even parts of the south-central U.S., cooler-than-normal temperatures across the north-central U.S., near-normal temperatures across the southeastern U.S., and normal to warmer-than-normal temperatures across the northeastern U.S. Figure 2 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 1-6 day (August 21-26) temperature pattern.

Figure 3 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 6-11 day (August 26-31) temperature pattern.

Figure 4 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 10-15 day (August 30-September 4) temperature pattern.

Though we will be in this progressive/changeable pattern over the next couple of weeks, overall we will see mean upper-level ridging just off the western coasts of the U.S. and Canada, mean upper-level troughing over central Canada into the north-central U.S., and upper-level ridging exiting from northeastern Canada into Greenland. Warmth/heat will be more pronounced across the western U.S. as opposed to the eastern U.S., thanks to a nearby heat dome/sub-tropical ridge centered over the southwestern U.S.

Final Trading Thoughts

Despite a lack of support in meaningful weather-related demand between now and the start of September, the rise in LNG feed gas demand has helped to offset strong natural gas production. These variables combined have given something for both the bulls and the bears to hang on to, as reflected in the markets over the past couple of days. Given the current situation, expect natural gas prices to remain range-bound.

Expect a price range between $2.05-2.25 over the next week for the front-month September futures contract, with $2.15 being an important level for the bulls to maintain. UNG will trade between $16.50 and $20.50.

Figure 5 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 5: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks.

Figure 6 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 6: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Finally, Figure 7 below is the current storage deficit level and my four-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 7: Observed and four-week projected natural gas storage deficit.

Stay tuned for more updates!

