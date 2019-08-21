The Hate Has Gone Too Far On Macerich

10.7% dividend yield is the highest in its history, and an 85% payout ratio suggests that the dividend is at least safe for the time being.

Investing strategies and styles evolve over time. I’m sure many readers can think about their own techniques starting out and can think of a few winners and a few stinkers that they’ve invested in over the years. I now prefer to invest in companies’ stock that have most, if not all, of the following characteristics:

1. Undervalued, preferably on a free cash flow, DCF, FFO or AFFO basis

2. Pay a hefty, covered dividend that provides me with income while I hold for the investment thesis to eventually play out (I'm often a tad early)

3. Some type of “X-factor” that makes the investment better than its peers, such as having trophy assets, a strong management team, or extreme, unwarranted market pessimism

This type of thinking produces more winners (EPR, LYB, WY, TRTN, APTS, KIM, INTC, DLR, NVDA, PEGI, NRZ, MAIN), at some point following publication of their respective articles, than losers (AM, WDC, APLE, IVZ). However, even with the “losers”, the three investing principles that I use to guide my decisions mean that holding onto a stock through a turnaround, like buying Western Digital (WDC) at $59, watching it go down to $34 and back, can result in fewer sleepless nights than you’d expect. After all, unless something massively changes with the original investment thesis, we’re basically just waiting for Mr. Market to change its mind and the share price to rise. I sense I’ll be waiting a few years for Antero Midstream (AM)to come back though.

One such sector that has seen absolute carnage over the past few years has been the retail sector, and specifically mall REITs. My favorite pick is Macerich (MAC) and this chart is just downright ugly:

Image from finviz.com

Bears Versus Bulls

Seeking Alpha contributor sentiment has been pretty mixed, with authors pounding the table with both strong sell ratings and strong buy ratings. I’m in the latter camp and it’s because I’m not looking for the next Amazon (AMZN) or Apple (AAPL) in 1990 type of situation. With a 10.7% dividend yield, all MAC needs to do to beat the market is to survive and not cut the dividend. Management is guiding for 2019 FFO share to be in the $3.50-$3.58 range, which represents an 85% payout ratio. While this is a little high, the dividend is not in danger, because MAC has many development projects in the works and long-term leases provide stability.

If the dividend is maintained for the foreseeable future like it appears it will be, then I expect the 8x P/FFO ratio to rise back to more normal levels as the doom and gloom pessimism has run its course. I’m not expecting a return to the famous $91 Simon Property Group buyout offer of 2015, but to stress again, the stock can beat the market while in the $30s for years to come.

A Business Insider article from April, recently quoted in Brad Thomas’ article about mall REITs, suggests that 75,000 physical retail stores will close by 2026, as e-commerce continues to gain market share and be responsible for 25% of all retail sales. However, none of the figures suggested were specifically targeting mall tenants, just retail stores in general, and they mention later on that this is gross closures, not net closures. Bears are quick to quote doom and gloom closures but forget to mention that new stores are taking their place. No one is suggesting that e-commerce is not here to stay or not affecting the industry. Instead, us bulls see some store closures as an opportunity.

MAC Q1 investor presentation

Grocery-anchored shopping center REIT Kimco (KIM) is seeing positive market sentiment about its capital recycling program that is seeing old anchor tenants like Toys "R" Us and Sears/K Mart replaced by new, higher-rent-paying tenants. The former anchors were often paying rent at one-third the rate of the average other tenants. By getting rid of these types of low rent “dinosaurs” and replacing them with “click-to-brick” retailers or experiential-based stores, MAC can actually see increased cash flow once renovating costs are invested into the properties. Macerich is not only utilizing restaurants, movie theaters and other non-traditional mall tenants, but lately they have been developing some of their space into creative office space for companies like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) and Industrious (think WeWork).

MAC Q1 investor presentation

Obviously, the downside to higher tenant turnover or big anchor remodels is that there are significant redevelopment costs associated with converting the old space into new suitable usage. While this will always be the case, I think that some of the newer companies moving into these spaces will be more resilient to future disruption due to the fact that they themselves were more modern, omnichannel retailers or experiential destinations.

Retailer oversupply in relation to demand, especially while competing against internet sales, may be resulting in store closures. There are certainly more nationwide store closures than store openings. However, where I think some bears start to stray from relevancy is that they don’t often address the rent issues in the malls themselves, and instead choose to stay vague. Occupancy is a good metric to discuss while examining retail landlords. MAC reported occupancy of 94.1% in the most recent quarter, down slightly from 94.3% a year ago. Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT), a confusingly often championed stock by some contributors, boasts a higher occupancy of 96% in the most recent quarter. However, occupancy alone does not tell the true story of the health of the portfolio.

SKT Q2 2019 Earnings slides

SKT’s sales per square foot is the same as it was in 2015. If you account for inflation, we’re going backwards here, suggesting that while occupancy is high, tenant health may not be. MAC shows a steady upwards growth in average base rent and the sales per square foot to support it. SKT’s sales per square foot growth since 2015 is 0% while MAC comes in at 17.4%. Additionally, SKT reports a same center NOI trend of negative 0.3% while MAC’s four-year average is a positive 4.1%.

MAC Q1 investor presentation

While I wouldn't want to own SKT, I'm not trying to bash it as much as show that MAC has superior fundamentals.

Debt

Image from company 10-Q

Macerich is admittedly highly levered at roughly 1.75x debt to equity or 15.75x operating cash flow. This is one of the main reasons that people feel better investing in SPG with its much better debt metrics. However, with 1.2 billion or 23% of the debt in floating rate debt, MAC will actually see some favorable tailwinds due to the increasingly low interest rate environment. As others have pointed out as well, the low fixed rate debt that MAC was able to secure given the fact that it is already burdened by debt and its industry is apparently crashing to the ground shows that debtors hold a different view of MAC than the stock market does.

Insiders Are Buying

Recent relevant share adjustments reported to the SEC include the following purchases and no sales:

Steve Hash, Chairman 8/14/19 - 5000 shares

Edward Coppola, President 8/9/19-8/13/19 - 13,439 shares

Ken Volk, Executive VP 8/9/19 - 3000 shares

Thomas O’Hern, CEO 8/8/19 - 5000 shares

Edward Coppola, President 8/7/19-8/9/19 - 18,223 shares

Edward Coppola, President 6/27/19-6/28/19 - 3500 shares

Andrea Stephen, Director 6/24/19-6/26/2019 - 20,000 shares bought by her husband

The old adage goes something like: “there are many reasons for an insider to sell shares, but only one reason that they would buy any.” With MAC, insiders have been making large purchases, and have been recently going on a shopping spree in August. All of the stock purchases with the exception of Steve Hash’s 5000 shares on the 14th of August have been at prices above $30 per share, which means that anyone buying now at $28 has a 6.6+% better price than the insiders who know the finer details about the company. I doubt they’d jump into their own stock if a dividend cut was on the way.

Summary

In a volatile market, with uncertainty around treasury yields or tariffs or consumer price index, you can sleep more soundly by investing in undervalued, cash-flowing real estate through shares of Macerich. The valuable trophy assets that MAC holds in its portfolio are being unfairly sold off in a dump of all things retail, mall or otherwise. At some point, the hate will have gone too far, and investors and smart money will come buying in one form or another due to the extreme value and income opportunities that this stock represents.

Insider management already has jumped in at these levels. MAC performance on a per share basis has admittedly stalled recently, but with many developments and investments in the works, we should see a return to growth that more closely tracks with their superior sales and rent per square foot. Once again, you don’t have to count on any growth of MAC to achieve double-digit returns, it just has to weather the storm and I think it will.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC, APTS, TRTN, NRZ, AM, WDC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.