3 Beaten Down Dividend Stocks That Insiders Are Buying

Which of these is a good value, and which is a value trap?

ETRN is a midstream energy company that provides transportation and storage around the natural gas-rich Appalachian region, boasting a sky-high yield and considerable insider confidence but also execution risk.

INGR is a food ingredients supplier with fingers in lots of pies and a respectable dividend history but also heavy exposure to commodity price volatility.

CAH is a healthcare distributor that has raised its dividend for the past 34 years but is being squeezed from multiple angles right now as cost-cutting characterizes the industry.

Right now, for yield seekers, it pays to be a stock picker. The yields in many defensive, typically higher dividend-paying sectors, as well as long duration Treasury bonds, have been driven down by fears of an economic slowdown and the specter of a looming recession.

Data by YCharts

This massive shift into defensive sectors is a natural reaction to the numerous calls of an oncoming recession. For instance, on Monday, August 19th, the Associated Press reported that "74% of U.S. business economists appear sufficiently concerned about the risks of some of President Donald Trump’s economic policies that they expect a recession in the U.S. by the end of 2021."

The National Association for Business Economics survey offers some good news, as only 2% of economists think the recession will begin in 2019. However, 38% of economists believe the US will dip into recession next year, and 34% say it will be sometime in 2021. Over three-fourths of economists surveyed, then, believe the US will be in a recession by the end of 2021.

If one typically invests through index funds and ETFs, one is left with few options to accumulate stock assets at attractive yields. However, a number of individual dividend-paying stocks have already been severely beaten down and now offer spectacular yields. For some of these, insiders have been quietly accumulating shares to capture a portion of those dividend payouts themselves. Below, I suggest three for your consideration.

Of course, high yields are often the sign of a troubled business, and that juicy yield may prove to be a mirage if the dividend gets cut. Unlike interest on debt, there is no obligation for the company to continue paying a dividend. Rather, the success of business operations is the primary determinant of a continued dividend payout.

Therefore, let's do our due diligence to make sure the following three names are indeed value stocks instead of value traps.

1. Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH)

CAH is a healthcare products distributor. Between the producer or manufacturer of drugs, medical devices, and healthcare equipment and the providers or sellers of these products, there is often some logistical middle man who oversees this segment of the supply chain.

Unfortunately, CAH may have had some role in the opioid crisis, and if so, the punitive costs of that are unknown. Moreover, though the company generates an enormous amount of revenue, margins are quite thin and growth has been hard to come by as consumers, insurance companies, and governments alike look to reduce costs. This combination of factors has more than halved the stock price in the last several years.

CAH is currently trading around $44 per share, which is roughly the same level as the Spring of 2013.

Data by YCharts

However, notice that in the Spring/Summer of 2013, the stock price took off without any reciprocal growth in earnings per share. Before that, with the exception of the Great Recession, the stock price and EPS moved in a pretty close correlation. EPS have been more or less flat for a decade, while the stock price has finally come back down to its level.

Now, you might be wondering how CAH could be a good value if it hasn't attained much growth in the last ten years. But the above only considers EPS growth. In terms of sales and free cash flow growth, CAH has grown quite a bit.

Data by YCharts

In terms of price to sales, CAH is trading at recessionary levels. And its free cash flow yield (FCF per share divided by share price) is a whopping 18%, higher than the roughly 16% offered during the Great Recession.

Data by YCharts

The company is still a free cash flowing machine, and it is out of free cash flow that debt is paid off and the dividend is paid. With a ~2.94x long-term debt to EBITDA multiple, debt is substantial but not overwhelming. CAH seems to be strong enough in this department to withstand a credit crunch, if one is forthcoming in the near future.

What about the payout ratio? Surely, with a rising dividend over this time of flat EPS, the payout ratio has been rising? Actually, no. Besides a few quarters in 2013-2014, the payout ratio has been and continues to hover in a healthy range.

Data by YCharts

Now, in recent years, the dividend payout growth has slowed to around 3%, where I expect it to stay until and unless significant growth is renewed. But, given that CAH has raised its dividend for 34 years straight, making it a dividend aristocrat, that dividend is clearly a priority and not likely to be cut or frozen anytime soon.

Moreover, management clearly believes in the company at least to some extent, as they have overwhelmingly been net acquirers of the stock over the last twelve and three months:

Source: NASDAQ

Analysts expect EPS growth to be slow in the next five years at around 3.1%. With a 4.4% dividend yield, the expected annual return over the next five years comes in at a paltry 7.5% unless the company sees any multiple expansion. I think there will be multiple expansion over that time period. Why?

For one, the dividend yield. Short-term interest rates will most likely be back near zero in five years time, and longer term rates will likely follow them. That will make higher yielding equities like CAH look attractive by comparison. Besides, CAH's average yield over the last four years has been 2.9%. Its current yield is 53% higher than that.

Also, assuming a fair value P/S ratio of 0.12x (which is only slightly above its recessionary lows), CAH is currently 32% undervalued.

Lastly, let's look at the forward P/E ratio:

Data by YCharts

Keeping in mind that growth will likely be slow (not nonexistent), let's assume a fair value forward P/E ratio of 9.5x. That would make CAH 8.5% undervalued currently.

If we use the fair value derived from P/S, we get 6.4% per year in multiple expansion over the next five years. If we use forward P/E, we only get 1.7%. Thus, using conservative estimates, it's safe to expect a total annual return over the next five years of between 9.2% and 13.9%.

I would classify CAH as a value stock.

2. Ingredion Inc. (INGR)

INGR is a behind-the-scenes food company that lives up to its name: it is a supplier of ingredients in food products. Its sweeteners, starches, and other basic ingredients are in countless products that we buy at the grocery store or eat at restaurants, and they are also in animal feed. INGR is a mid-cap business-to-business company, and as such, many investors may not have heard of it.

The stock price has been falling precipitously since December 2018.

Data by YCharts

Notice, however, that EPS have pulled back much more modestly than the share price. This has led to a collapse in the P/E ratio from ~20x to ~13x. In terms of P/E and P/S, the stock is as cheap as it has been in five years. Not so in terms of P/FCF, though, as FCF has fallen ~46% this past year.

Data by YCharts

With a long-term debt to EBITDA around 2x and a current ratio and an interest coverage ratio above 9x, the debt load is not a significant issue.

What have insiders been doing about this beaten down share price? In recent years, management has typically disposed off as many shares as they've acquired, which were likely part of a compensation package. But over the last several months, insiders have been accumulating shares without disposing them:

Source: NASDAQ

In May of this year, the Executive VP and CFO, James Gray, acquired $78,370 worth of shares at $78.37 a piece, which is about 3% above the current market price.

INGR has raised its dividend every year since 2011, and it did not cut the payout during the Great Recession, but instead held it steady from mid-2008 to 2011. This disqualifies INGR from inclusion in many dividend growth lists and screens, but in my mind, a frozen dividend is far superior to a cut dividend.

If we do enter a recession in the next few years, INGR will likely struggle, but analysts do not expect negative net EPS growth over the next five years. Rather, expectations are for modest 1.9% average annual EPS growth. Add to that the 3.26% dividend yield (which appears quite safe with a payout ratio of 37.5% of 2019 EPS) and investors are looking at a paltry return of 5.16%.

But there is good reason to think that multiple expansion will add to the total return in the foreseeable future. Let's look, for instance, at forward P/E:

Data by YCharts

Conservatively assuming a fair value forward P/E ratio of 14x, the current stock price is about 18% undervalued. This should add 3.6% per year in multiple expansion over the next five years. That brings the expected total annual return over the next five years to 8.76%, which is not very exciting but not terrible either.

Considering the relatively low yield, low growth expectations, and commodity-dependent nature of the business, I would classify INGR as a value trap.

3. Equitrans Midstream Corp. (ETRN)

ETRN is a midstream natural gas company, operating pipelines and storage facilities mainly concentrated in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions. Its parent company and primary user of its services, EQT Corporation (EQT), is the largest natural gas producer in the nation. EQT Midstream LP (EQM), the master limited partnership that owns all of the company's midstream assets, is mostly owned by ETRN and serves as ETRN's sole source of revenue.

The company has seen its share of troubles recently. A marquee project, the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which is expected to make up a significant minority of EBITDA once completed, has undergone several delays and cost overruns. Environmental groups and legal hiccups have given this project ample grief, and now it isn't expected to be completed until mid-2020, at the earliest.

Moreover, the parent company's stock price has collapsed in recent years with the messy acquisition of Rice Energy Inc. (RICE) as well as its midstream assets, a management shakeup, another management shakeup as the young Rice brothers won back control of the board of directors, and now a lawsuit filed against EQT alleging misconduct pertaining to the RICE acquisition.

As a result of all this chaos and uncertainty, the midstream stock prices have collapsed.

Data by YCharts

ETRN is something of a special case compared to the previous two stocks. It is already yielding 12.9%, thus it would likely provide a better total return than the previous two just if the dividend is not cut. As I covered in my recent article on this company, EQM is barely generating enough distributable cash flow to cover its dividend. And since ETRN owns 60% of EQM's shares and pays out nearly all of its income to shareholders, a dividend cut at EQM would mean a dividend cut at ETRN.

With all of this uncertainty and with dividend coverage hanging on by a thread, what makes ETRN even worth considering?

First, even assuming operational troubles that lead to a payout ratio over 100% for an extended period, a 25% dividend cut in response to this would still leave investors with a 9.7% yield.

Second, there may be considerable execution risks at play here, but the potential rewards are tremendous. The Mountain Valley Pipeline would immediately add 16.6% to total EBITDA upon completion. And with a few other major projects expected to be completed next year, capex should fall and debt growth should moderate, allowing the company to repair its balance sheet. Though it's difficult to quantify, in my estimation, the potential rewards outweigh the risks.

Take a look, for instance, at the consensus estimates for double-digit EPS growth in the next few years:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Third, and perhaps most telling, insiders are buying shares hand over fist:

Source: NASDAQ

Notice that on August 1st and 2nd, the CEO, Thomas Karam, increased his personal holdings of ETRN's stock by a staggering $3,250,000. Karam now has about $6.3 million of his net worth tied up in the company. Other company officers and directors have been buying as well. If that doesn't demonstrate aligned interests between shareholders and management, I don't know what would.

Considering the *expected* growth ahead, I would cautiously classify ETRN as a value stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.