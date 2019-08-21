Synacor: Emerging From The ATT.Net Portal Shadow

Concerns remain about its ability to grow profitably and a share price that seems to be in perpetual decline.

Business Overview

Synacor (SYNC) operates through two distinct segments as shown in the slide below.

The Software and Services business comprises an email and collaboration platform branded Zimbra and an identity management platform called Cloud ID. Zimbra offers white-label email hosting, security and collaboration services to over 4,000 enterprises, governments and non-profit customers powering approximately 530 million mailboxes. Cloud ID offers an improved login experience for consumers using single sign-on technology that unlocks access to online entertainment like TV shows, movies and sports across multiple devices. Revenue from this segment represents the majority of Synacor’s recurring revenue which makes up about 48% of 2018 revenues (excluding ATT.net).

The managed Portals and Advertising division accounts for 52% of 2018 revenues (excluding ATT.net). This segment provides customers with the opportunity to monetize the traffic attracted to their website through the normal course of business (e.g. customers logging into their accounts to pay bills etc…). Synacor’s portal services tries to establish the customers’ website as a daily destination by delivering relevant content such as news headlines, search capability, stock market quotes and entertainment options. Traffic is monetized through search and digital advertising and syndicated content and Synacor shares a portion of this revenue with their customers.

Winding-down the ATT.net relationship

On July 11, 2019, Synacor announced that it planned to begin discussions with AT&T (T) regarding the wind-down of its contract to run AT&T’s consumer facing portal ATT.net. Though disappointing, it was not unexpected as AT&T had delivered notice to Synacor in August 2018 to prevent the automatic renewal of its contract. AT&T will instead partner with Verizon (VZ) who already powers AT&T’s email service through Yahoo. The portal receives between 30 million to 40 million monthly visitors and Synacor splits the search (Google enhanced search bar located at the top of the opening webpage) and advertising revenue with AT&T.

Ironically, Synacor won the AT&T portal business from Yahoo in May 2016 because Verizon was seen as a potential acquirer of Yahoo, a transaction that transpired in July 2016. Synacor spent USD10 million to support AT&T but never came close to reaching the USD100 million in annual revenue it touted initially. In Q1 2019, ATT.net represented USD9.3 million out of USD20.7 million Portal and Advertising segment revenues. Synacor’s FY2018 revenues adjusted to exclude ATT.net are shown above. Synacor’s reported FY2018 revenue was USD143.9 million versus USD102 million excluding ATT.net which implies USD41.9m of ATT.net revenue.

Q2 2019 earnings highlight

CEO Himesh Bhise emphasized management’s focus on profitability with a focus on its higher margin recurring revenue software business and publisher based advertising business. In terms of the ATT.net portal wind-down and migration, the process should take several months but AT&T is pushing for a conclusion this year. In Q2 2019, without ATT.net, Synacor’s Portal and Advertising segment recorded revenues of USD11.6 million. Management expanded their overall guidance ranges for Q3 2019 and FY2019 to account for a range of AT&T outcomes to:

Q3 2019 guidance: Revenue (USD28.5 million to USD33.5 million), adjusted EBITDA (USD1.8 million to USD2.3 million) and GAAP net loss of USD1.6 million to USD4.3 million)

FY2019: Revenue (USD124 million to USD140 million), adjusted EBITDA (USD8 million to USD12 million) and GAAP net loss (USD3.6 million to USD10.5 million)

The publisher based advertising business continues to do well with the number of publisher users growing 18% year-over-year. The software platform remains strong with Synacor adding 103 new Zimbra customers in Q2 2019 and bookings with 220 customers. New customers include Philippines based Asia United Bank, a Spanish public broadcaster and a European Police Prefecture. Synacor continues to add committed service providers to its Zimbra X cloud-based email and collaboration platform including PenTeleData and ACTi in the quarter. Cloud ID added four multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) through a reseller relationship with ETI Software Solutions.

As shown in the table above, Synacor remains a work-in-progress with both segment’s revenues declining 7.5% for H1 2019 versus H1 2018. This does not even exclude the ATT.net business. Management claims this is due to the short-term effects of transitioning into a collaboration and identity SaaS business. This involves migrating its Zimbra platform to a recurring revenue model and expanding Cloud ID to more applications. Underneath the surface, recurring software revenue grew 7% year-over-year on a 12 month trailing basis. Though management likes to highlight the Software and Services as a 25%+ adjusted EBITDA margin business, this excludes unallocated corporate G&A expenses and margins would clearly be much lower on a standalone basis.

Looks cheap but there are concerns

Synacor is trading at an enterprise value of about USD47 million. Taking the 2018 Software and Services segment recurring revenues of USD35.8 million implies a very low 1.3x multiple for such a business so the market seems to be attributing almost no value to the Portal and Advertising segment. This looks very cheap but there are a number of concerns:

Management quality : Current CEO Himesh Bhise was appointed in August 2014 when Synacor’s share price was around USD2.38. Under his watch, Synacor’s share price has sunk to its current levels of USD1.38. He also seems unable to meet internal annual incentive targets (75% based on revenue and adjusted EBITDA goals) earning no bonus in 2018, 2017 and 2015 and was only awarded a USD60,000 bonus in 2016.

Distorting effect of ATT.net wind-down : The ATT.net impact on financials should be a 2019 event with clean financials emerging in 2020. However, headline year-over-year comparisons will show large declines.

Poor disclosure : if Synacor wants the market to give it more credit for its recurring revenue business then I believe it really needs to improve its disclosure levels over multi-quarter periods.

Google exposure: Google related revenues averaged about USD20 million in 2018 and 2017 which is nearly 20% of revenues excluding ATT.net.

Key takeaways

On the Q2 2019 earnings call, management downplayed the loss of the AT&T portal contract spinning it as an opportunity to improve margins, pursue higher quality revenues and accelerate Synacor’s transformation towards a SaaS based software company. Over the last 5 years current share price levels have marked a floor and it could be a low point once again if efforts to drive profitability and highlight the more attractive recurring revenue parts of the business are successful. 180 Degree Capital (TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino joined the Synacor board effective March 01, 2019 and this should bring some much needed shareholder friendly insights. Additional key performance indicator disclosure with multi-year tends would go a long way to help investors appreciate the recurring revenue elements of Synacor’s business.

