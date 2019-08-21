ABB Gets It Right With The CEO Search, But A Lot Of Work Lies Ahead

A new voice and a new plan will probably add to ABB's internal confusion in the short term, but if Rosengren can replicate his past successes at ABB, the company will do better longer term.

Perhaps proving that even a blind squirrel can trip over a nut once in a while, ABB’s (ABB) board of directors made one of the best decisions I’ve seen it make in a long time, announcing on Aug. 11 that it had hired Björn Rosengren to become its next CEO. Mr. Rosengren joins ABB from Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY) and will assume the position on February 1, 2020.

I believe Rosengren is precisely the sort of CEO that ABB needs now, and he has relevant experience managing global multi-industrial conglomerates. What’s more, margin improvement and corporate agility are very much needed at ABB these days, and Rosengren’s record here is strong. While investors should recognize that ABB’s performance will likely get worse before it gets better, as the economic cycle turns and a new CEO brings still more disruption to operations, I believe there’s a more credible case now for owning ABB in anticipation of better results down the road.

Making The Right Hire

Given how quickly the hiring process went (the former CEO Spiesshoffer stepped down in mid-April), I believe ABB targeted Rosengren early in the search process and clearly there was a mutual interest.

Rosengren brings a lot of relevant experience to ABB, though he does have a history of relatively brief terms as CEO. Rosengren joined Sandvik in late 2015 after having served as CEO of Wärtsilä (OTCPK:WRTBY) from 2011 to 2015. Prior to that, he spent about 13 years rising through the ranks at Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY).

Not only does Rosengren have relevant experience managing global multi-industrials, but I also believe his track record is strong and very applicable to ABB’s present needs. Sandvik’s margins before his arrival were erratic but generally between the high single-digits and low-to-mid double-digits; under his leadership, Sandvik’s margins have steadily progressed into the high teens.

It is always difficult to definitively tease out what performance is due to management skill and what’s simply a byproduct of favorable underlying cycles (and Sandvik has benefited from healthier end-markets in recent years), but I believe there are some relevant points in Rosengren’s favor. Under his leadership, Sandvik became a much more decentralized, agile, and streamlined company, with more autonomy (and responsibility) given to middle managers.

Rosengren was also a big proponent of divesting lower-margin and/or non-core businesses. Sandvik (and Wärtsilä) looked to sell businesses where they weren’t #1 or #2, as well as businesses were even market leadership wasn’t enough to drive attractive margins.

Margin improvement has also been a central focus of his management style. At Sandvik, supply chain optimization was a priority, as was an optimized manufacturing footprint. Optimizing ABB’s footprint may prove more challenging given the need to be closer to customers in automation and electrical products, but I do believe that manufacturing optimization is still possible and worthwhile.

Importantly, Rosengren’s business strategy doesn’t seem to be solely about cost-cutting (a strategy which I believe can only produce limited long-term benefits). While at Sandvik, Rosengren oversaw a move into tech-driven growth opportunities like automation and metrology, and Rosengren is among those industrial CEOs who believe that software will play an increasingly large role in manufacturing in the coming years.

All Good Things Take Time

Rosengren brings a lot to the table, but it is also important to remember that supertankers don’t turn on a dime; it’s going to take time to get ABB onto a better path, and that’s particularly true given the more challenging end-market conditions that the company (and sector) is facing.

ABB has seen a lot of restructurings over the past years, including a new one launched back in December of 2018 that is focused on simplifying the business structure. Rosengren will almost certainly want to put his own plans for ABB into action, and that will likely introduce yet more disruption and uncertainty into a business that has given its managers and workers so many conflicting signals and marching orders over the past few years. Between a more challenging macro environment and still more change (and likely turnover), 2020 will probably be an even more turbulent year for ABB than I was already expecting.

Longer term, though, I think there’s a lot that can be done with this business. Margins in the Electrification Products business are too low relative to Eaton (ETN), Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY), and Legrand (OTCPK:LGRDY), and I believe this is a business that can benefit from more streamlined supply chain operations and manufacturing, as well as selectively exiting less-attractive product/end-markets. So too in the Robotics business, where I believe there’s an argument that ABB punches under its weight with respect to margins relative to its market share/market position.

Within automation, I think Rosengren may look to exit areas like turbocharging and propulsion. ABB’s positions in instrumentation, measurement, and analytics aren’t in line with the “be #1 or #2 or get out” philosophy, but given how important these are within automation, I believe a concerted effort will be made to improve and build up these businesses (possibly with M&A down the road). I likewise believe there will be an increased focus on software and service within this business (as well as robotics and electrical products).

The Outlook

I’ve never been a fan of the “Cult of the CEO”, but I do believe that ABB badly needs better leadership, and I think Rosengren’s track record shows a high level of skill in precisely the areas where ABB needs to improve. Now it’s up to the board to let the man do his job.

I’m expecting the next year or two to be rocky, due both to tougher end-market conditions across many industrial markets and the added turbulence of new restructuring efforts and business priorities. I believe it will all be worth it in the end, though, as I believe there is significant unrealized potential in ABB’s businesses. I also hope, though, that Rosengren and the board can work together to improve ABB’s management bench strength. Between his age and past employment history, it seems unlikely that Rosengren will still be ABB’s CEO in 2025, and developing strong successors will be important to the long-run success of the business.

The Bottom Line

I’m not changing any of my modeling assumptions at this point. I believe ABB has made a good hire, but I’m not going to boost my expectations on the basis of what Rosengren might do as CEO of the company. At a minimum, I would at least like to hear what his plans and priorities for the business are first. That said, I do think a successful restructuring of ABB could put it on a path toward mid-teens FCF margins (versus the low double-digit long-term margins I expect now), and that would add about 15% to my fair value on a pro forma basis. With that, I’m content to wait, as I believe ABB is undervalued today and that there is now a better case for arguing that performance will improve in the future.

