Caterpillar Is Now A Buy At An Impressive ~3.5% Yield

The company is a strong dividend growth stock with appealing characteristics, even considering its somewhat cyclical nature.

Caterpillar, the world's largest manufacturer of industrial machinery, is rarely what we might call appealingly valued - but as a result of recent volatility, valuation is now interesting.

In this article, we'll take a look at a company I've been wanting to buy for a very long time - Caterpillar (CAT). Its machines and products are present across the world, and ever since I started investing in American stocks, this is a company I've had my eye on. The company's structure and characteristics coupled with a strong history and good future expectations make this a must-own to me long term - and at current valuations, I believe anyone should consider taking a look at this company.

So, let me show you why that is - and I think you'll find yourself looking the company up as well.

Caterpillar - Now yielding 3.5%+ with a convincing future

Founded almost 100 years ago, Caterpillar is the world's largest manufacturer of industrial machinery - it also researches, develops, services and sells (among other things) construction and mining equipment, engines, turbines, and diesel-electrical locomotives. Company products are sold through dealers across the world, and the company has representation in 190 nations.

Caterpillar is simply structured in terms of its business segments.

All of the segments essentially manufacture machinery and parts/services but aimed at the segments presented. Construction, for instance, holds tractors, excavators and motor graders (among other things), whereas locomotives, compressors, and products related to rail are to be found in energy/transportation. The company's mining products are found in the resource segment.

Construction and Energy are the largest businesses in the company, representing between them over 50% of annual sales and revenue. Caterpillar, while being internationally diversified, mainly gets its revenue from North America.

However, over time, the company has achieved broader exposure to the international market. As little as a few years ago, roughly half of the company sales were coming from NA - today it's roughly 47%. The trend is continuing, with Asia taking an ever-larger piece of sales and revenue.

So, while the number of machines the company makes are numerous - and the sectors they operate in are many (as are the nations on Earth), the business has a deceptively simple structure. The company also not only sells its machinery but also provides aftermarket parts and components in a business which the company did not freely disclose (margins, etc.) until as of late. The company's ME&T service sale segment is set to grow exponentially over the coming years.

Targets include a doubling of sales until 2026, and the ME&T service segment includes not only aftermarket parts, but other Caterpillar services such as Solar Turbines and products from MAK, MWM, and other companies.

The company can be considered to be well-positioned to capitalize not only on the future demographic growth, which will drive demand for products of the sort it builds but for future industries needing new solutions.

Why is Caterpillar so well-positioned?

The company has a very large global base of already-existing machines run by customers experienced with CAT machinery and quality.

The worldwide dealer network includes 168 dealers, 2,000+ branches and 160,000+ employees which help with inspecting, troubleshooting, repairing as well as your typical buying/selling.

The company's product line offerings mean that a customer can fulfill virtually any industrial demand using CAT machinery and rarely has the need to visit another company.

The company is implementing modern technologies, including online experiences, applications, common services, connectivity hardware with an already-existing network of 1M+ already connected units/assets.

So, looking at the company's operations and structure, it's interesting due to its international appeal, its start-to-end service chain including services, inspection, aftermarket as well as financing, and the company seems current/in the "now" both in its offerings and its future plans.

Like most other companies on the market today, Caterpillar is also executing a cost management program set at increasing efficiency and targeting $1.8B worth of structural cost reduction and another $3.3B in net fixed asset reduction. This includes closing 57 facilities, reducing the manufacturing footprint, streamlining processes and calculating manufacturing capacity more efficiently.

Finances

Here we get the first indications that what we're looking at is indeed a cyclical company.

This sort of picture doesn't really scare me - what scares me is investing in a company like this at what could be considered the "wrong" time, i.e., at the height of a cycle, which could impact overall returns over the long perspective. Overall, Caterpillar is a solid company, but it still is cyclical.

Recent financial results for FY18 came in at record-level numbers.

These numbers confirm, in part, that the company is indeed humming away - especially when considered that the record FY18 results were then followed by a quarterly record in 1Q19, noting record 1Q profit/share numbers with the company now having almost $7.9B on the balance sheet.

The company is working hard to shake off what we might consider being characteristic for a cyclical company - namely fluctuating operating margins and profits.

So while we're looking at the sheet of a cyclical company, Caterpillar, as such, can't be lumped in with every other cyclical company out there. I own a ton of cyclicals, and this isn't a company I would consider as volatile as some of the car companies I own.

The improvements seen in 2017-2018 also include improvements in dividend-covering metrics such as free cash flow.

The company, in conjunction with this improvement both in FY18 and 1Q19, recently announced a massive dividend bump of 20%, which has done its part in bringing the company's yield up to its current level of 3.5%+.

The dividend history of Caterpillar is impressive for a cyclical company and has averaged 9.3% over the past 19 years. Not only that, the company has outperformed the S&P 500 by more than twice during that time, including dividends, which is more than impressive for a company of this type, as it includes not only one but several downturns. An uninterrupted dividend streak of 27 years is more than noteworthy, and a 26-year growth streak for a cyclical like Caterpillar is almost unheard of. It also bears mentioning that at annualized EPS, Caterpillar is barely paying out 35% of earnings and less than 50% of company FCF.

The company has also been buying back stock, reducing the number of shares outstanding from 670M in 2012 to 584M current 2019.

Couple this with an almost sector record low debt of 1.0X net debt/EBITDA, and you understand not only why the company enjoys a strong A-rating from S&P, but why others find the company so appealing as well.

With results solid, dividends solid, debt situation solid, and the company executing well on a cost savings program, I consider company financials to be a non-issue in the risk department, and more something that frees the company up to invest and find new avenues/product lines going forward.

Risks

No, the risks in Caterpillar are found elsewhere than finances. No matter how much we talk around the issue, we can't get away from the fact that Caterpillar is a cyclical company, and despite company ambitions to weigh up margins during cyclically volatile periods, this is currently just that - an ambition.

Equipment sales such as Caterpillar's are structurally volatile and the company's end markets - aimed at companies or areas going through development and/or redevelopment - can be considered sensitive to pricing and health of local and global economies. Cycle upswings and downswings are what characterize a company such as Caterpillar.

Because of the high PUP (Per-Unit Price) of the company's equipment, each piece of machinery is a high-risk investment that needs return. During times of economic downturn - either locally or nationally - a customer is less likely to buy new machinery here. In addition, and making things worse, during times of economic busts or no-growth, customers are likely to divest machinery which in turn floods the market with used equipment that's technically still very good. Such was the case in certain markets in Sweden following boom periods in housing - so much machinery was on sale that certain companies made it their business to export them by sea thousands of kilometers to the Middle East, where buyers could be found. There simply wasn't a market for them here.

In addition, the China situation is volatile. Forget tariffs for a second - we all know about them - and focus on the fact that China's recent growth in the building sector was the response to the economic downturn of 2008-2009 and the stimulus the nation has been injecting into the manufacturing and construction industries. What happens when such stimulus disappears, or when the nation comes to terms with the fact that it has overbuilt simply for the sake of short-term growth - perhaps not even built that well? There is the risk for a downturn here as well.

In addition, because Caterpillar machinery is partially tied to mining and resources, the company is, despite not being a commodity company, tied to commodity volatility and pricing. Oil, shale, gas and coal booms in turn boost Caterpillar sales, while the opposite does the opposite to the company.

So, there's simply a lot of risks which we see in other companies of the same kind as well.

Valuation

With that being said, let's see how valuation is holding up at this time.

Now, I consider this very interesting. Why? Because the stock price is virtually identical in terms of greenbacks to where it was a few years back, but valuation is more or less halved, representing a company earnings growth (and share buybacks) which has not affected company share price and valuation (it has gone down). There are of course reasons for this - namely the global situation, tariffs, China, and all of the things we read in papers every day. People are less likely to put money into a cyclical.

Nonetheless, it means that the current valuation when looking at Caterpillar is the lowest it's been since 2009/2010 (barring a small period in 2012/2013 when due to earnings, valuation came very close in terms of P/E ratio). A ratio of 10X earnings for Caterpillar is simply very rare, from a historical perspective.

For the past 12-13 years, the company has grown earnings on average by ~6.5%. As I mentioned in the financial portion, the company covers the dividend very well, and as of today, the company is looking undervalued on every single key metric, including price/FCF, when looking at a standard key ratio of 15.0 next to EBITDA/FCF.

The company also has history on its side, turning a $10,000 investment to ~$64,100 including dividends in less than 20 years, outperforming the S&P by more than double the result, and almost quadrupling the dividend payout.

What becomes apparent when looking at the cyclical nature of its dividend hikes, however, is that (besides the recent hike not being included in the above numbers as of yet) this is a stock where I consider owning long term is the only viable option, and expecting periods of extremely low growth (see 2017's 0.6% dividend growth).

Forecasting earnings shows us that analysts are expecting only modest earnings growth going forward the next 3 years, in no small part because of China and tariffs. While the company historically has merited a bit of a premium, forecasting at a standard rate of 15.00 in terms of Price/earnings seems fair and conservative to me. Using this comparison, the company could trade sideways for the coming 2-3 years, even dropping to prices of 8-9X forward earnings without you losing money thanks to the generous company dividends.

Once we talk returns to the normal valuation, however, we're looking at market-beating returns of ~26% until 2021, and if the stock were to reverse back in as much time as it's taken to drop from a valuation of P/E ~15 (about a year), you could pocket returns of 105% in as short a time. Of course, such short-term trades don't interest me, and I consider such a recovery unlikely - I look at the bigger picture, the long term.

And from a long-term perspective, things look extremely appealing from a valuation perspective.

Thesis

The combination of a year-low valuation, improvement in company earnings and cash flow not yet seen in valuation or share price because of macro concerns, and long-term confidence in the company's operations despite a cyclical business forms the basis of my investment thesis in Caterpillar.

I've waited a number of years for the company to once trade below prices I consider fair, and as of now, we're finally there.

If you accept the characteristic nature that the value of your holdings at times may drop, and earnings may be extremely volatile (EPS misses in the size of 98% during 2009 and 50% during 2013 and 2015), then you're in for some definite long-term upside here.

I consider Caterpillar different from your typical cyclical. You don't find these businesses with this sort of dividend growth record. The company's position in an industry where customers buy multi-million dollar pieces of equipment and are unwilling to risk quality issues means that there's a certain moat to the company here.

CAT has operated for almost 100 years, perfecting machinery that is built to operate in the middle of the arctic winter snowstorm to the height of a sub-Saharan heatwave without much complaint or breakdowns. Because Caterpillar builds the entire machine, not just components stapled together from ~200 manufacturers means that there's a superior degree of quality control and expertise that's almost unheard of in this industry. The company also outspends competitors on a R&D basis, further establishing its competitive advantage through maintaining (at least theoretically) expertise and quality.

Because it researches, builds, sells, services and inspects/replaces its own products, Caterpillar simply has a great deal of brand value that's hard to find amongst competitors. While the energy boom may fade, the fact is that construction spending is set to increase massively as nations in Asia and the rest of the world start building more.

Caterpillar isn't just positioned for a bit of growth, it's well-positioned for decades of potential earnings growth, thanks to demographic catalysts and trends across the globe. Now, it's very unlikely that such growth will be predictable, but the company's dividend-friendly management and historically-proven quality means that shareholders of Caterpillar will most likely be well-rewarded both during and after such growth spurts.

These advantages, all found in the company Caterpillar, form the very core of my thesis here, and one I've had for many years while waiting for the right entry point.

In my view, that point is now - and I'm initiating a position.

It's my firm belief that as a conservative dividend investor sharing even a little of this view, you should look into the company at this point - it may prove the same sort of appealing opportunity for you as well.

Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

As of current valuations of ~10X earnings (P/E), I consider Caterpillar a "BUY". I've initiated a position and I believe you should consider doing so as well.

