Merger Arbitrage Mondays - CBS Corporation Acquires Viacom

Merger activity decreased last week with four new deals announced.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019 120 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019 8 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 46 Stock Deals 16 Stock & Cash Deals 14 Special Conditions 5 Total Number of Pending Deals 81 Aggregate Deal Consideration $1.12 trillion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit STC 03/19/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) $53.42 $36.09 09/30/2019 48.01% 417.25% PACB 11/01/2018 Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) $8.00 $5.76 12/31/2019 38.89% 105.93% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $4.31 12/31/2019 25.99% 70.78% ABDC 08/13/2019 Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (N/A) $11.02 $8.84 12/31/2019 24.66% 67.17% OHAI 08/01/2019 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) $1.46 $1.24 12/31/2019 17.74% 48.33% RTEC 06/24/2019 Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) $27.16 $23.14 12/31/2019 17.37% 47.32% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) $7.97 $6.91 08/31/2019 15.40% 468.37% MLNX 03/11/2019 NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) $125.00 $108.54 12/31/2019 15.16% 41.31% AVP 05/22/2019 Natura Cosméticos S.A. (NATU3.SA) $4.76 $4.16 01/31/2020 14.43% 31.91% ONCE 02/25/2019 Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) $114.50 $100.57 04/30/2020 13.85% 19.83%

Disclaimer: I hold long positions in Mellanox Technologies (MLNX), Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB), Celgene (CELG), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Finisar (FNSR). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MLNX PACB CELG BMY FNSR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.