Aurora Cannabis: Shorts Are Circling

The company is under heightened scrutiny from the investment community and its future prospects are in question for the time being at least.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) has been surrounded by bearish market sentiment of late. Investment forums are rife with speculation about how it’s a disastrous stock to own and how the company is poised to collapse under its own weight. Unfortunately, for its long-side investors at least, a broad swath of market participants seems to be caving into the fear, uncertainty and doubt. Latest data reveals that short interest in Aurora Cannabis spiked by as much as 23% in the last reporting cycle alone. This doesn’t encourage long-side investments in the scrip and suggests the stock could continue to drop in value going forward. Let's take a closer look to have a better understanding of it all.

The Concerning Data

I’d like to start by saying that short interest is basically the aggregate number of short positions that are open and are yet to be covered. A sharp rise in the metric suggests that market participants are expecting the stock to materially decline in value in the near future, and that they're scrambling to place short bets to profit off of the trade. Conversely, a sharp decline in the metric suggests that market participants don’t forecast a significant drop in the concerned stock anymore. So, the short interest metric essentially helps us in understanding market sentiment pertaining to any particular stock.

In the case of Aurora Cannabis, its short interest surged to its highest levels at 107.5 million shares. The company has about 1.013 billion shares outstanding which means that about 10.6% of its shares stood shorted at the end of the last reporting cycle. This isn’t a huge figure per se; short interest generally starts to become a concern for long-side investors after it crosses the 20% threshold.

But note that short interest in Aurora Cannabis rose to its highest levels, surging about 23% within one reporting cycle. While its shares shorted as a percentage of overall shares outstanding hasn’t reached the threshold of 20% yet, the magnitude of increase this time around is alarming. In my experience, it’s usually the companies that have suddenly started experiencing a major operational headwind or enhanced scrutiny from investors and/or regulators, that see these levels of short interest increase.

Moreover, shares of Aurora Cannabis have been trending down for the better part of the past two quarters now, down by about 33% since the highs it created in March. The sharp build up of short interest at this point in time, suggests that short-side market participants believe that there's still ample downside from Aurora's current stock price. This isn't an encouraging picture for long-side investments. But what’s really fueling this bearishness?

Reasons for Pessimism

Well, both Aurora Cannabis and the industry that it operates in, came under increased scrutiny by investors as well as by regulators over the last month and a half. For starters, Aurora won a tender offer last month under which it can supply a minimum of 400 kilograms of medical cannabis to Italy over a period of two years. This was a positive development until a report (click here) claimed that Aurora significantly underbid to win this contract. The Canadian company allegedly offered to sell its cannabis for $1.94 a gram, which is only marginally higher than its production costs.

This raises several questions:

Is Aurora Cannabis incapable of competing at market prices in Italy that it had to underbid so much?

Would it also have to underbid when expanding its presence in other countries?

Why would Aurora agree to sell its produce at such low prices when there are more lucrative markets?

Is the management getting desperate in a bid to sell their increased output levels?

Will Aurora have to follow a similar route once its production capacity is quadrupled next year?

Needless to say, the questions above project a rather quaint picture and investors would have to fend for themselves until we get clear answers on their earnings call next month. The other alternatives would be to sell the stock, or to short it in a bid to profit off of the market-wide fear, uncertainty and doubt.

Secondly, CannTrust (CTST) has suffered two major setbacks over the past month. The company issued a press release last month wherein it stated that its Pelham, Ontario facility was found non-compliant with certain regulations. The company issued another press release earlier this month noting that its facility in Vaughan, Ontario was found non-compliant as well.

So, how does this concern Aurora Cannabis?Well, Aurora stands to benefit if one of its major competitors faces headwinds. It can boost Aurora’s market share and it stands to marginally improve industry-wide ASPs as CannTrust’s output will be restricted. However, this development also raises several new concerns for Aurora:

Are Aurora’s facilities in compliance or is it prone to such regulatory setbacks as well?

How exactly is Aurora better than CannTrust when it comes to meeting regulatory compliances?

What happens if Aurora faces similar regulatory roadblock?

Is this the beginning of a widespread government crackdown on cannabis producers?

Unfortunately, for Aurora Cannabis investors at least, its long-side thesis is in question for the time being. It may be able to ramp its production capacity to 625,000 kgs over the next year but it remains to be seen if it can actually sell its increased output without sacrificing margins by a lot, that too without facing any regulatory hurdles or setbacks.

Your Takeaway

Aurora Cannabis is trading at almost 40-times its trailing twelve month sales. This essentially means that a lot of its future growth is still priced in. But the aforementioned recent developments cast doubt on its future prospects and so the stock may start to trade at a lower and perhaps a more reasonable sales multiple, at least until new growth catalysts emerge or until its management clears the uncertainty around its future prospects. This makes Aurora Cannabis an extremely risky stock to own at this point in time.

