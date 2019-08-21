Uber's Profitability Problem Is Structural

Uber is unlikely to ever be profitable and has no intrinsic value.

Autonomous vehicles and drones are the future of the transportation industry, but the value created by these technologies will be captured by technology leaders like Google, GM and Amazon.

Investors have been sold the vision of a company which will dominate large parts of the transportation industry, yet Uber presents no clear path to profitability.

Uber’s (UBER) valuation assumes it will hold large amounts of the ride sharing, food delivery and freight businesses globally, which is highly unlikely in my opinion. I believe Uber’s business model is not viable and they will continue to lose money until the technology behind drones and autonomous vehicles matures to the point where Uber becomes obsolete.

Uber operates in the mobility-as-a-service space and has 3 platform offerings (Uber, Uber Eats and Uber Freight) providing ride sharing, food delivery and freight services. They currently have a presence in over 700 cities spread across 6 continents with 99 million Monthly Active Platform Consumers (MAPC). Uber was born out of the creation of the sharing economy and enabled by smartphone technology with their biggest innovation being the provision of trust, so that strangers were comfortable providing each other rides. This innovation was similar to Airbnb, who provided trust so that people were comfortable allowing strangers to stay in their home and is an important component of the sharing economy in general.

Uber’s core service is ride sharing which they are trying to leverage to capture value in the meal delivery and logistics industries. Uber hopes that by extending their portfolio of services they can create economies of density. This could be important for food delivery market as food delivery is many-to-many, unlike ridesharing (one-to-one) and freight (one-to-many), making it far more complex to operate efficiently.

Uber sees their competitive advantage as their network of drivers, consumers, restaurants, shippers, carriers, and dockless e-bikes and e-scooters, as well as the underlying data, technology, and shared infrastructure, which can be analyzed and used for more efficient management of transportation and delivery.

According to Uber only 2% of the population in the 63 countries where they operate used their services in the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Uber believes their total addressable market is $12.3 trillion, making their current market penetration approximately 0.1%. According to these figures Uber’s growth story is only just beginning but their financial performance does not support this. Uber’s MAPC and revenue growth have declined to relatively modest levels, suggesting revenue will plateau sooner rather than later.

Figure 1: Uber Revenue Growth

Uber is quick to promote their total addressable market, which represents approximately 15% of all economic activity globally, but it is a meaningless figure which is clearly overstated. Uber will reach market saturation long before they reach the total addressable market, and this is borne out by the rapidly declining growth rate.

Figure 2: Uber User Growth Rate

Problems with the Business Model

Regardless of Uber’s growth story, the nature of its business will likely make it difficult for it to ever be profitable. Uber’s platforms enable the provision of commodity services, where purchasing decisions are made almost solely based on price. This is supported by the price elasticity of demand for Uber’s services, which is highly elastic, meaning consumers are very price sensitive. Based on information from Uber’s head of economic research the price elasticity of demand for ride sharing is 1.35. This is not surprising as a large part of Uber’s success is the result of unleashing latent demand by under cutting taxis on price. This is exacerbated by Uber relying on contractors and not employees, as many drivers work for multiple services there is little that differentiates Uber.

The taxi industry has historically been a cutthroat market, suffering from over supply and low profits and the advent of ride sharing has not changed this dynamic. Regulation of the taxi industry came about not to creates monopolies but to reduce traffic congestion and allow taxi operators to earn a profit. Uber circumvented these regulations, enabling it to grow rapidly but also opening the door for increased competition. Uber openly admits the problems with their markets in their prospectus:

The personal mobility, meal delivery, and logistics industries are highly competitive, with well-established and low-cost alternatives that have been available for decades, low barriers to entry, low switching costs, and well-capitalized competitors in nearly every major geographic region.

Uber has a commission-based business model which means there is very little operating leverage. This should give pause to even the most bullish of Uber investors as it dramatically limits the scope for an improvement in profitability as the business scales. There is some potential for economies of scale and fixed costs like R&D and administrative costs will be spread over a larger revenue base but profitability will continue to largely be determined the commission Uber can command and the incentives required to keep riders and drivers loyal to the platform.

Figure 3: Uber Profit Margins

Uber provides little more than a marketplace to connect drivers with riders, meaning there is no reason for drivers or riders to be loyal to the platform. It is exceedingly easy for riders and drivers to switch platforms and they will likely do so whenever they can get a better deal. As a result, Uber lacks pricing power and gets squeezed by drivers who require a minimum amount of earnings for driving to be viable and riders who have a range of transportation options if the service is too expensive. These competing forces cap the amount of value the platform can capture and is a large part of the reason Uber remains unprofitable.

The most telling statement in Uber’s prospectus may be the following:

We can choose to use incentives, such as promotions for Drivers and consumers, to attract platform users on both sides of our network, which can result in a negative margin until we reach sufficient scale to reduce incentives.

If and when Uber chooses to reduce incentives, there is no reason to think drivers and consumers will not abandon the platform. Uber appears to be trying to increase bargaining power with riders and drivers through scale but given the lack of barriers to entry in the industry this is unlikely to be successful.

Figure 4: Uber Take Rate

One of the keys to understanding why Uber is overvalued is the misunderstanding of network effects. Network effects are phenomenon where the value of using a system increases as more people use the system. For example; the more people who speak English the more valuable it is to be able to speak English because you are able to communicate with more people, the more people who use Facebook the more valuable it is to use Facebook (FB) because you are able to keep in touch with more people. The presence of network effects creates a significant competitive advantage which grows over time, leading to a winner take all market. Uber does not have any network effects which is why it continues to face significant competition in many markets and why it is struggling to become profitable even after the company has scaled to a huge size.

The dynamics on Uber’s platform between riders and drivers more closely resembles a predator-prey model, where there are two populations with feedback between them. The size of the two populations is not important, it is the balance between the populations which matters. If the number of riders grows, Uber becomes less valuable to riders unless the number of drivers also grows and vice versa. A rider wouldn’t care if there is 1 driver or a million, as long as there is a driver available when I need one. For an Uber competitor there is the significant task of creating a minimum pool of drivers and riders to be viable, but once this is achieved Uber has no scale dependent advantage in providing services to riders or drivers.

Figure 5: Uber Network Including Negative Feedback

The lack of network effects and the lack of loyalty from riders and drivers is exacerbated by the fact that each ride sharing market is geographically isolated. Each time Uber expands into a new city it must build up its business from scratch. This has made it difficult for Uber to scale their business, limiting their growth rate and allowing different winners in different geographies. Uber’s revenue is dominated by North America and this is increasing over time as Uber struggles to expand its international operations.

Figure 6: Uber Geographical Revenue

Figure 9: Uber Market Share

There are a number of large ride sharing companies globally which are focused on different geographic markets. Unsurprisingly given the problems with the business model, none of these companies are profitable and none of them have a clear path to profitability. Based on revenue, Uber is the largest ride sharing company globally and tends to be dominant in western markets. Other large players include Grab in South East Asia, Ola in India and Didi Chuxing in China.

Company Users (million) Revenue ($ billion) Profit Margin (%) Uber 91 10.9 -32 Lyft (LYFT) 22 1.4 -35 Grab 68 1.1 Negative Ola 150 0.5 -69 Didi Chuxing 550 7.7 -21

Table 1: Ride Sharing Competitor Performance

Micro Mobility

Uber believes that micro mobility has a lot of growth potential and that dockless e-bikes and e-scooters can replace many shorter vehicle trips, particularly in urban environments that suffer from substantial traffic during peak commuting hours. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, trips of less than three miles accounted for 46% of all U.S. vehicle trips in 2017, but it is questionable how many people will be willing to take this form of transport, even ignoring the limitations of weather, passengers and baggage. Uber will be hoping that they can capture more value through micro mobility as they will not need to incentivize drivers. This is questionable though as micro mobility has extremely low barriers to entry and even if it sees widespread consumer adoption will likely suffer from over supply and low prices.

Limited information is available about the performance of companies operating in the micro mobility sector, which includes; Bird, Lime, Motivate and Skip. Although growth is rapid, competition is fierce and profitability difficult to achieve. In 2018 Bird had gross profit margins of approximately 19%, which it was hoping to expand to 33%. A McKinsey analysis indicates the economics of micro mobility are potentially compelling, but I believe oversupply is likely, leading to lower prices and increased regulation.

Figure 7: Micro Mobility Economics

Freight

Uber launched freight services in 2017 and is hoping to leverage the Uber brand name to capture some of the $3.8 trillion spent on road freight globally in 2017. The road freight market in the U.S. is over $700 billion with approximately $72 billion managed by brokers and the rest handled by company trucks, limiting Uber’s potential market. Digital freight brokerage is growing rapidly though with turnover expected to increase from $1 billion to $21 billion between 2017 and 2026.

Uber’s head of freight, Bill Driegert, believes that Uber can penetrate most of the freight brokerage market, not just the digital portion. Competition in this segment will be fierce though with traditional brokers like C.H. Robinson (CHRW) developing competitive digital services and other start-ups like Cargomatic and Convoy growing quickly. Uber Freight is also facing stiff competition internationally: Timocom of Germany and Teleroute of Belgium in Europe, and Rivigo in Asia. Amazon (AMZN) also launched an app in 2017 to help freight drivers deliver merchandise to its warehouses and is likely to be a strong competitor in the space. Uber argues that their network gives them superior data on traffic allowing more efficient routing, but this is unlikely given that freight routes are different from taxi rides and Uber’s data on traffic will largely be irrelevant. Uber is also at a disadvantage to traditional brokers who can offer add on services like warehousing, last-mile delivery and assistance with customs or unforeseen problems.

Uber’s prospectus states:

The freight industry today is highly fragmented and deeply inefficient. It can take several hours, sometimes days, for shippers to find a truck and driver for shipments, with most of the process conducted over the phone or by fax.

Uber is clearly showing a disregard for the capabilities of others operating in this space and likely overestimates its ability to be competitive.

Figure 10: Freight App Download Market Share

Uber Freight is still embryonic and is not yet an important contributor for Uber, with revenue of approximately $125 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Uber Freight launched in Europe in March 2019 and Uber will be hoping for revenue to grow rapidly to support the other segments.

Food Delivery

Uber established Uber Eats 3 years ago and believe they now have the largest food delivery company in the world outside of China, based on gross bookings. Uber Eats had 15 million MAPC’s in the quarter ending December 2018, which indicates potential for growth, but it is not clear how many consumers will use food delivery services relative to ride sharing. There are many companies competing in this space though, most of whom are losing a significant amount of money. Food delivery is possibly an even tougher business than ride sharing as it is a 3-sided market and balance must be maintained between all 3 sides, some or all of which may require incentives. Uber Eats is extremely important to the future of Uber as it is the second largest segment and the fastest growing.

Figure 8: Uber Segment Revenue

(source: Created by author using data from Uber)

Segment Annual Growth (%) Ride Sharing 2.5 Uber Eats 72.0 Vehicle Solutions -91.2 Other -3.8

Table 2: Uber Segment Revenue Growth

(source: Created by author using data from Uber)

Globally spending on consumer food services was $2.8 trillion in 2017 and Uber estimates their current SAM to be $795 billion, which is the amount that consumers spent on meals from home delivery, takeaway, and drive-through worldwide in 2017. Uber believes that home delivery can address a portion of the $2.0 trillion spent globally on dining-in at restaurants, although this appears highly unlikely as most consumers eat out for the experience, not just the food.

Grubhub (GRUB) is the current leader in food delivery in the U.S. but has been rapidly losing market share to new entrants. DoorDash has recently overtaken Uber Eats in terms of revenue and unlike competitors who are focused on wooing customers, DoorDash is trying to help restaurants increase their revenue. This may be a more sustainable approach as it is a source of differentiation and creates the opportunity for revenue from offering business services to restaurants. Other competitors in the space include Deliveroo and Postmates.

Figure 11: Online Food Delivery Market Share 2017-2018

Technology

Uber is investing a number of technologies which they hope will help them to achieve profitability in the future, including autonomous vehicles, delivery drones and aerial taxis. Uber Elevate is Uber’s venture to develop aerial ridesharing at scale and is currently planning on launching commercial services between cities and suburbs in 2023. Uber Elevate will utilise a fleet of small, electric VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) aircraft with demonstrations planned for 2020 in Dallas, Los Angeles, and Melbourne. Uber will face competition in this market though as there are a number of companies developing aerial taxis, including Volocopter, who are planning trials in Singapore in 2019. Volocopter flies regularly in Germany, where it has held a preliminary permit since 2016 and is working towards a full commercial licence with the European Aviation Safety Agency. It is not clear how regulators will view this technology or how great consumer appetite will be. I believe it will be a niche service that will be strictly regulated and limited by potential flight paths and take off/landing areas.

Uber is also developing delivery drones for Uber Eats in dense urban environments, which it has received approval for testing in San Diego from the Federal Aviation Administration. Interestingly, they are not planning door to door delivery but delivery from restaurants to central locations where delivery drivers can collect, converting the delivery problem from many-to-many to one-to-many thereby improving efficiency. This is a market which holds a lot of potential, but again has low barriers to entry with current barriers more related to safety concerns and regulation than technology.

Uber’s Advanced Technologies Group (“ATG”) was established in 2015 and is focused on developing autonomous vehicle technologies. ATG has built over 250 self-driving vehicles, collected data from millions of autonomous vehicle testing miles and completed tens of thousands of passenger trips. Despite these efforts Uber has given rivals a significant head start, with Google’s (GOOG) Waymo being founded in 2009 and having done over 10 million test miles. Uber’s autonomous vehicle efforts are not competitive and Uber openly admit they will not be the first to develop autonomous vehicles:

We may fail to develop and successfully commercialize autonomous vehicle technologies and expect that our competitors will develop such technologies before us, and such technologies may fail to perform as expected, or may be inferior to those developed by our competitors.

Figure 12: Autonomous Vehicle Market

Uber’s only real compelling argument in this area is the ability to provide a hybrid fleet of autonomous vehicles and drivers and then match autonomous vehicles to the specific cases where they can be used. I believe Waymo or General Motors (GM) will be the first to commercialize autonomous vehicles and will do so by launching their own taxi service, not by selling the technology.

Valuation

Based on a discounted cash flow model I estimate that Uber has no intrinsic value. Even if relatively generous projections for growth are used and assuming a modest level of profitability is eventually achieved Uber’s short-term losses ensure it has no intrinsic value.

To justify Uber’s current share price a dramatic shift in the underlying economics of Uber’s businesses must be assumed. This may come from autonomous vehicles, economies of density or the development of a monopoly, but I do not believe any of these are likely. Uber’s future will most likely involve dramatically reducing its ambitions, focusing on cities and services where it is most likely to achieve profitability.

The underlying economics of Uber’s business will likely always be poor, and I believe once investors realize this their share price will fall dramatically. In the short-term though Uber seems to have convinced investors that because it is expecting losses, losses are acceptable:

We have incurred significant losses since inception, including in the United States and other major markets. We expect our operating expenses to increase significantly in the foreseeable future, and we may not achieve profitability.

If concerns over economic growth and trade tensions continue to reduce investor appetite for risky assets, this could be the catalyst for a dramatic revaluation of Uber and other structurally unprofitable businesses. I believe this is an excellent short opportunity for investors with high risk tolerance and it appears to be an opportunity only a few have recognised.

Company Shares Held Short (% float) Uber 3.48 Tesla (TSLA) 29.28 Beyond Meat (BYND) 10.60 Netflix (NFLX) 5.17 Lyft (LYFT) 11.81

Table 3: Risky Companies Shares Held Short

Taking a short position in Uber is highly risky given investors appear to be highly tolerant of losses, meaning a significant decline in Uber's share price may not occur for an extended period of time. If Uber's business fundamentals were to improve in the mean time, investors with a short position would be exposed to potentially large losses.

Fundamental shifts which would cause me to evaluate my stance include; a reduction in competition through mergers, regulation or bankruptcies, a partnership with a leading autonomous vehicle technology company or a shift in Uber's strategic focus from scale to profitability.

