Apollo Turns A Corner

The company has thought out and is actively engaged in executing its plan for stabilizing its long-term future performance.

Results from the most recent Apollo Investment Corporation quarterly report seems to point to long-term earnings at $0.50 per share per quarter.

In our view, Apollo Investment Corporation (OTC:AINV) turned the financial corner with a flat to upward trajectory. Both critical results, net asset value (NAV) and net investment income (NAVII) for the past three quarter turned flat to slightly up. NAV was, beginning with the most recent quarter, $19.00, $19.06 and $19.03 and NAVII was $0.50, $0.47 and $0.45 respectively. The net asset value, which had been in a slow decline for several quarters, finally stabilized.

Over the past several years, the company redefined itself from a sector based company with a high percentage of energy investments and others to a more stable lower yielding (9.9%) diversified portfolio primarily of floating debt instruments (99%). The lower yield comes from its high percentage of 1st lien loans and positions now at 71%.

Our View of Assessing Financial Health for Business Development Companies (BDCs)

In our view, watching four factors measures a DBC's financial health: net asset value (NAV), net investment income (NAVII), net leverage (net assets/total debt) and investments on nonaccrual status (investments gone wrong). Arriving at the health of each of these four factors can be complex requiring us to include other factors in the evaluation.

For Apollo, net asset value has finally stabilized. For the past three quarters beginning with the June quarter was $19.00, $19.06 and $19.03. The slightly lower NAV for June was primarily from non-core assets, energy. In the most recent conference, the company reported, "Non-core and legacy assets represented 17% of the portfolio at the end of June, down from 19% at the end of March." After several years, Apollo is closing in on achieving its long-term vision.

Net Leverage

Financial leverage, the practice of borrowing money at lower than the average investment rate of return, increases total cash generated for the same investment. It is a common business practice. BDCs heavily uses this method.

In the latest quarter, the Apollo increased its average net leverage to 0.93. The quarterly number ended at 1.03. By the end of this quarter, the leverage will be greater than 1.1.

The following table illustrates the general effect of increasing leverage.

Apollo's Leveraging December Quarter March Quarter June Quarter September Quarter Earnings (millions) $62 Leverage 0.74 0.83 0.93 >1.10 Leverage Difference 0.1 0.1 >0.15 Total Assets (billions) $2.38 $2.5 $2.62 Asset Difference (billions) 0.12 0.12 Debt $0.99 $1.13 $1.35 Debt Difference (billions) $0.14 $0.22 Average Debt Interest Rate 0.05 0.05 0.05 Average Portfolio Interest 00.99 0.099 0.099

When comparing the change in assets with change in debt between December and March quarters, the increase in earnings from this difference is 0.099 times 0.12 minus $0.14 times 0.05 equaling $5 million. The differences between the March and June quarters make little sense except during the call the company commented that leverage will jump above 1.10 from 0.93. It appears to us that the March quarter differences for earnings gain are reasonable for estimating earnings growth. If each 0.1 in leverage adds $4-5 million in earnings, expanding leverage from 0.93 to 1.4, Apollo's goal, increases earnings by roughly $20 million.

Investment on Nonaccrual

Apollo included this comment for investments in nonaccrual, "investments on nonaccrual status represented 1.7% of the portfolio at fair value, down from 2.4% last quarter and 2.5% at cost, down from 2.9% last quarter." For typical BDCs performance, 2% on nonaccrual is considered reasonable.

The Future Dividend NAVII

The conference call questions often dealt with dividend sustainability. Apollo pays a $0.45 per quarter dividend which for the past several quarters has been covered plus a little extra. One concern that analysts have with its continuants is that 91% of its investments have sliding interest rates, which lowers cash return when the Federal Reserve decreases rates and increases when the Fed increases rates. When asked about the effects of rate cuts, Howard Widra, Apollo's CEO answered, "Yeah. So, 25, right. I mean, that 6% is right, I mean, $3 million of net income annually per 25 basis point cut of net income at leverage levels in the 1.3 to 1.4 range, we feel comfortable with our ability to cover our dividend, assuming sort of a normal rate cut cycle." Continuing, he said, "But there's enough room to absorb what, sort of any near term significant movements of interest rates."

The discussion continued with another analyst asking about the presentation slide which follows:

The analyst asked about the floor proposed in the above slide for interest rate cuts, "When I look at your interest rate sensitivity chart on page 13, it's one of the more interesting ones that I've seen in that it's very linear off the floor, down 100 basis points. And then after that, it really starts to -- or, excuse me, flattened how down 200 basis points." In the bottom right hand side, the company explains how future rate cuts or increase might effect the company's earnings at full leverage (1.3-1.5). In essence, the floor is -12 cents and the ceiling was at +23 cents. In answering, Widra explained that its agreements on the floating rates had floors.

Another analyst asked about how the incentive fees, now at zero, would effect earnings once those fees return. Again Widra commented, "[Our] bridge from 1.03 to 1.25 has been that the incentive fee hasn't paid these last few quarters. But as the incentive fee kicks back in, getting to that 1.25 leverage will cover the dividend with the incentive fee being paid."

As the pluses and minus are combined, it is clear that Apollo believes that the dividend under different market conditions, lower interest rates and the resumption of incentive fees, will be masked out by higher leverage. They are targeting the $0.50 range for long-term quarterly earnings. The math appears to prove this target.

The company does have one more handle, stock repurchases. Since its inception, Apollo has repurchased 14% of the company. It plans to continue as long as the stock price remains significantly below NAV. Their plan includes an interesting feature, "and we generally allocate a portion of our authorization to a 10b5 plan, which allows us to repurchase stock during blackout periods." It doesn't give traders and shorts free periods to manipulate pricing. Reducing shares of stock also increases NAVII.

Summing It Up

Apollo's turnaround is progressing with most of the investments now considered core. NAVII seems to be moving toward a range of $0.50-0.55 per quarter per share earnings. With NAV still hovering near $19 and with the stock price at $16, the price seems low. We suspect that as leverage is added over the next several quarters, management might add a few cents a quarter to the dividend. A company earning $2 in cash for a year seems underpriced at anything less than $19. We believe that some time for proof is still needed before the market will add the additional value. Until then, collecting a $1.80 dividend on a $16 priced stock is lucrative.

Are Three Quarters Enough

We ask a final question, Are three quarters enough to justify a significant stock price increase? From an investors standpoint probably not. But we also envision few risks that might destroy the stock price during any waiting period. Collecting 11% while waiting might just be worth it for the patient.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AINV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We own several thousand shares.