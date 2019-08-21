Unilever Indonesia: An Low-Risk But Overpriced Bet On Consumption Upgrade In Emerging Asia

The price tag looks a bit discouraging at the moment for the stock, just like many other high-quality names, and hence, I would wait patiently.

But Unilever Indonesia may provide the right vehicle for them to tap into one of the most important uptrends in the segment.

Many investors are afraid of investing in the emerging market, given the higher risks.

Source: company website.

Overview

Thanks to falling poverty and improved income equality, the continuous expansion of the middle class should be unarguably one of the key secular trends in Emerging Asia. As a result, consumption is now seen as the engine room to drive the economy moving forward in many countries, such as Indonesia.

The country recorded the world's fourth most populated country and also the world's fourth-largest middle class. According to World Bank estimates, there are 52 million in the Indonesian middle class, or 20% of the population, accounting for 43% of total household consumption. Another 45% of Indonesians are considered no longer vulnerable to poverty. Household consumption currently accounts for 55% of GDP, the second-highest rate in ASEAN after the Philippines.

While attempted by the lucrative prospect of emerging markets, investors may often find the region to be a tough place to invest in stocks due to risks relating to accounting, corporate governance, regulation and so forth. But the company to be covered today should alleviate the concern here.

Unilever Indonesia (OTCPK:UNLRY) (OTCPK:UNLRF), a public-traded "subsidiary" of Unilever (UN) (UL), manufactures, markets and distributes consumer goods in the categories of home care, personal care, food, and refreshment, all in Indonesia, as the name implies.

The share of the company is primarily listed on the Jakarta Stock Exchange under ticker UNVR and is also one of the largest companies by market cap in the country. Investors based in the States may have additional access to the stock through the OTC tickers UNLRF or UNLRY. For better liquidity, the primarily-listed ticker (UNVR in this case) should always be preferred in terms of trading.

It is worth noting that the parent Unilever owns 85% of the outstanding shares of Unilever Indonesia. The remaining 15% are floating publicly, but no single outside investor owns more than 5%.

A majority shareholding of Unilever could bring in good corporate governance and business ethics to the company, while investors should also beware that minority shareholders' interests may not always be aligned and protected well here.

Financial Performance

In 2018, Unilever Indonesia achieved the following financial performance:

Net sales up 1.5% (or up 2.4% without the Spreads business that was disposed of), driven by volume;

Operating profit up 29.3%, mainly driven by the gain from the sale of the Spreads category assets;

Profit before income tax up 30%, mainly driven by the gain from the sale of the Spreads category assets.

Per the table below, the Home and Personal Care category fueled the top-line growth for the year.

Source: Corporate Presentation 2018.

The stalled growth is not recent news for the shareholders. As you can see below, annual sales increased at a rate of approximately 8.5% between 2006 and 2019. However, the growth has significantly slowed down for recent years. Actually, the top line has barely changed since 2013, and the current annual revenue number is sitting far below the blue trendline.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 8/18/2019.

Although the recent growth was far from being spectacular, margins and return on capital have been maintained at the remarkable levels as before.

For example, the returns on tangible assets have been hovering roughly between 40% and 50%, and the FCF margin between 12% and 16% over the past decade or so - rare stability even in the consumer staples world, which produces small-ticket, non-durable, repeatable everyday B2C transactions.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 8/18/2019.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 8/18/2019.

The company did pay out the majority (between 90% and 100%) of its yearly earnings as dividends to shareholders when facing the slow growths (since 2013). Hence, shareholder value is still being generated. Remember that, everything else being equal, a low-growth high-ROIC business is much better than a high-growth low-ROIC one, for long-term shareholders, as we discussed before.

Economic Moat

Considering the consistently high profitability of Unilever Indonesia, you may ask why competitors do not dig into this market and steal its shares. Well, I am sure that many have been already trying, but it appears that the business has defended itself so well thanks to its economic moat (i.e. durable competitive edges) as follows.

Firstly, branding power plays a significant role in influencing consumer purchasing decisions. In Indonesia, Unilever possesses a strong portfolio of many leading brands (both global and local ones) across multiple categories (see below). 100% of the population in the country is covered by the company with at least one of its world-renowned and purpose-driven brands, including Lux, Dove, Clear, and many more.

Source: Corporate Presentation 2018.

Secondly, the scale of the parent company as one of the largest consumer products companies in the world enables the business to spread fixed costs, including continuous investment in R&D and marketing. Such investment creates new and improved products, backed by marketing to make the brands even stronger, which, in turn, drives more profitable growth. So it comes the virtuous circle.

Last but not least, Unilever Indonesia's distribution network comprises more than a million outlets across the Indonesian archipelago. The company's products are marketed through a network of more than 800 independent distributors who serve hundreds of thousands of stores across Indonesia. Such a network would be very difficult to replicate.

In my view, such competitive advantages described above are sustainable enough for the company to, in the short-to-midterm, fend off competitions from both established players (e.g. P&G (PG), Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGLY) (OTCPK:RBGPF)), and new entrants in the region.

Long-term Prospect

The long-term outlook for Unilever Indonesia appears positive. Indonesia is the region's largest consumer market, with more than 260 million people. The nation's per capita consumption is still low, indicating considerable scope for growth.

With a young and growing population (e.g., 70% under 40 years old, 50% urban), the company should continue to see a rapidly expanding middle class that enjoys rising disposable income, hence forming a strengthening consumer force. Despite the recent fall in foreign investment and the manufacturing losing out to cheaper rivals, such as Vietnam, consumption is growing at an annual rate of 5%.

Thanks to the scale advantage, Unilever Indonesia is able to capture growths at both the higher and lower ends of the middle class. The company rides the trend of premiumization with technology-led innovation and customized benefits while catering to the value end with more accessible variants.

The management fully acknowledges product innovation as the primary internal force to drive long-term growth. Some recently launched products include Korea Glow body wash to tap into the emerging K-beauty trend as well as Bango Light soy sauce with less sugar to target the growing demand for a healthier lifestyle.

In my opinion, the bull case for Unilever Indonesia would be a high-single-digit sustainable growth for the long run. In the hypothetical bear case, where, a weaker product pipeline and more intense competition play the dominant role, a low-single-digit CAGR could be possible.

Valuation

Like many other companies generating high ROIC, the valuation of Unilever Indonesia is not cheap at all.

The free cash flow trended up from below 1.3% to 2% for the past 2 years. Nonetheless, the current level is still 20%-30% below what it was before 2013 (see below) when the growth back then was much better.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 8/18/2019.

Even if we assume the bull case, where the business comes back to 8%-9% growths, I would pay 35x P/FCF for the share, considering the consistently high ROIC and the low-risk profile. Therefore, I can only give a Hold rating on the stock and recommend that investors wait patiently for significant pullbacks.

It is also worth noting that none of the members of the Board of Commissioners at Unilever Indonesia owns any of the company's shares and that none of the members of the Board of Directors owns any of the company's shares, except for two directors who, in aggregate, own a very minimal percentage (less than 0.001%) of the outstanding shares. Hence, management ownership does not display a positive picture at this level.

Summary

Unilever Indonesia is a low-risk bet focused on the consumption upgrade in the emerging market. The company possesses good qualities in terms of its fundamentals, such as return on capital, profitability. For those who concentrate their portfolio on the developed market, the stock can also help to diversify.

The business did encounter some issue on the growth side, but the management seems to have the right formula to fuel long-term sustainable expansion. The most concerning part of the story to me is the valuation. I would wait patiently for pullbacks before accumulating more shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNLRY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mentioning of any stock in the article does not constitute investment recommendations. Investors should always conduct careful analysis themselves and/or consult with their investment advisors before acting in the stock market.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.