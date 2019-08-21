Cannabis' Tissue Culture Technology With David Brough

Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.
Today, I am very happy to be joined by David Brough, CEO of Klonetics Plant Science. He's also President at Precision Capital Partners, has had extensive experience in the oil and gas industry, and was a founding director and capital markets advisor of Canada's first private healthcare insurance company.
Topics include:
- 4:40 - What brought David from oil & gas industry into the cannabis sector. Developed a lot of exciting products and projects; cannabis was the most exciting sector to get into next.
- 6:00 - Similarities between energy and cannabis sector. Energy industry also highly regulated to help keep people safe and companies profitable.
- 6:55 - Klonetics created the first service cannabis company. Cannabis industry is vertically integrated - in no other industry are companies in charge of production and distribution. Klonetics helps support companies and make them more profitable. Building 10 million+ a year ready to flower facility, using sought after and unique strains which they've developed with exclusive breeder deals in Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
- 9:10 - Technology plays a huge role in flower production. Klonetics is creating plants that are mildew, bug and mold resistant. Sterile plants when they're delivered and Health Canada compliant. Micro growers can use world class strains and won't have to take up valuable square footage, with better yields.
- 10:35 - Expanding further. Creating white label program, can create true to type tissue culture of growers' own strains. 5 main breeders Klonetics is partnered with will also help create new strains with scientific team. Strains up until now have been grown under prohibition - now there's freedom to create strains no one has seen before.
- 12:35 - Tissue culture technology has been used in food industry for 25 years. Bringing it to cannabis industry along with new technologies. Screening process in development that will identify all cannabinoids in the cannabis plant. Huge for extraction companies in the CBD world.
- 15:12 - No physical patents on science side. Science Klonetics is using is readily available and they will be adding patentable science subsequently. Creating one of the strongest scientific teams in the industry.
- 16:25 - Where the industry is headed. Extraction is huge and people are focused on edibles and branding. But most important is profitability - how are LPs and micros creating profitability within the square footage they have. This is where Klonetics is focused. Also a lot of international expansion from Canadian companies. Canadian companies have a leg up. Experience navigating regulatory bodies is most valuable.
- 21:10 - Focus used to be on investing in LPs, now everyone is looking for what's next in the industry. Klonetics has gotten great capital investment and opportunity so far as it's helping to boost LPs' growth across the board.