Plus Therapeutics: Prepare For The Imminent Dilution

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) inexplicably rose 272% to $14.44 on Friday after releasing its Q2 results. The most exciting near term positive catalyst from that report is the company's intention to submit a Phase 2 clinical trial protocol for DocePLUS in Small Cell Lung Cancer patients to the FDA. So the move in its stock price appears to be nothing more than a ultra-tight float day trading opportunity. PSTV recently changed its name from Cytori Therapeutics, a notorious former value destroyer. While management is making its best efforts to transform the company away from this past failure and forge a new path, investors need to be extremely wary of the coming massive dilution that must take place in order for PSTV to have money to move forward.

While the 272% move looks nice on the daily chart, the five year chart of Plus/Cytori tells investors all they need to know about PSTV's past and where it is likely to head in the very near future:

Data by YCharts

Cytori had problems commercializing its stem cell therapies and relied heavily on extremely dilutive financings in the past, including notorious nanocap financier Lincoln Park Capital, which I have written about several times before. Even with this name change and change in business, I do not expect this method of financing to change.

Expect dilution at $7.50 from previously existing convertible securities

PSTV moved as much as it did on Friday at least partly because of a 1-for-50 reverse split earlier this month, which reduced the float to a mere 440,000 shares outstanding. Stocks with minuscule floats tend to attract day traders and institutions are more likely to buy stocks priced over $5.00 than when they are penny stocks prior to their reverse splits. With 16.7 million volume on Friday, the stock traded a ridiculous 38 times its float. I suspect that this is an indication of dilution from the conversion and exercise of existing preferred shares and warrants. A quick check of the company's Q2 SEC filing disclosed the amount outstanding and terms of a Series C Convertible Preferred Stock:

On July 25, 2018, we closed a rights offering originally filed under a Form S-1 registration statement in April 2018 (“2018 Rights Offering”). Pursuant to the 2018 Rights Offering, the Company sold an aggregate of 6,723 units consisting of a total of 6,723 shares of Series C Convertible Preferred Stock, immediately convertible into approximately 0.2 million shares of common stock and 7,059,150 warrants, exercisable for an aggregate of 141,183 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $39.93 per share of common stock, resulting in total net proceeds to the Company of approximately $5.7 million.

3,428 of these Series C preferred shares remain, convertible into 85,700 shares, along with the 141,183 warrants. Keep in mind that this statement was made after the reverse split on August 6th so this is the net impact post-split. While the conversion price appears to be way out of the money, PSTV made the following amendment below:

On August 2, 2019, in connection with a sale of common stock, the Company notified holders of the Company’s Series C Preferred Stock that the conversion price of such stock was reduced from $0.7986 to $0.15, and the Company notified holders of the Company’s Series T Warrants that the exercise price of such warrants was reduced from $0.7986 to $0.15, each before giving effect to the August 2019 Reverse Stock Split.

The split-adjusted price got reduced from $39.93 to $7.50 for both the preferred stock and warrants. Considering the volume on Friday, most, if not all of these securities were converted at significant profits to the holders. A little over 200,000 common shares doesn't seem like much, but keep in mind that increases the float by around 50%.

Expect heavy dilution going forward as the company seeks to fund future operations

While the convertibles seem like a minor threat, the elephant in the room is how exactly the company will finance going forward? PSTV ended June with just $4.5 million in cash and had approximately a $2 million per quarter burn rate. To run any sort of clinical trial going forward, that spending will only increase. But the more imminent concern for investors who are deciding to use PSTV has a hot potato trading vehicle is the threat of a very dilutive financing that could be announced at any time. From the liquidity section of the company's Q2 filing:

Further, the Loan and Security Agreement with Oxford, as further described in Note 4, requires maintenance of a minimum of $2.0 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents on hand to avoid an event of default. Based on our cash and cash equivalents on hand of approximately $4.5 million at June 30, 2019, we estimate that we will need to raise additional capital and/or obtain a waiver or restructure the Loan and Security Agreement in the near term to avoid defaulting under our $2.0 million minimum cash and cash equivalents covenant. To date, these operating losses have been funded primarily from outside sources of invested capital including our 2018 Rights Offering (defined below), our Lincoln Park Purchase Agreement (defined in Note 11) with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC (“Lincoln Park”), the Loan and Security Agreement and gross profits. We have had, and we will continue to have, an ongoing need to raise additional cash from outside sources to fund our future clinical development programs and other operations. Our inability to raise additional cash would have a material and adverse impact on operations and would cause us to default on the Loan and Security Agreement with Oxford.

PSTV needs to maintain a minimum cash balance of $2 million, get a waiver or be in default of its loan. The term loan, net of discount was a $10.8 million liability as of June 29, 2019. Considering that the company has a dwindling cash balance, negative operations and stockholder's deficit of $6.2 million, a default on the loan is basically bankruptcy. Shareholders and management will definitely want to avoid that option at all costs.

Short of getting a covenant waiver, and that at most would only buy PSTV a couple more months of time, the company will need to take on a substantial financing. With a cash balance of $4.5 million as of nearly two months ago and a burn rate of $2 million per quarter, the company is facing this minimum cash balance covenant by the end of October. Given that companies have a tendency to strike while the iron is hot, I believe it is likely that PSTV will finance at substantially below Friday's $14.44 close some time very soon.

I strongly recommend against an investment in PSTV. If a trader simply cannot resist trading this hot potato, at a minimum, don't hold it overnight when news of a financing is most likely to come. With a float of less than a million (for now) shares, it is conceivable that PSTV could go on a crazy run to $50 or higher. But there will be a time when the stock will crash, and putting money into it now is the stock market's literal equivalent of betting on a roulette wheel. Shorting this stock, if you can even find borrows, would be perilous too given the small float and potential for a herd mentality FOMO run or short squeeze. My recommendation is to avoid PSTV altogether until the secondary size and pricing comes out and it can be re-evaluated from there. Once a secondary announcement kills the hype of the hot potato movement, there will be plenty of time to short as traders caught in the news sell at lower and lower prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.