An Overview Of European Equity Valuations

By using risk-adjustment measures such as volatility and systemic risk, we can see which countries may be the most undervalued.

Valuation metrics such as P/E and EV/EBITDA serve as popular guides to projected future equity performance. In general, countries with lower valuations are expected to outperform those with higher valuations but with greater volatility along the way. As I'll show, valuations across the globe depend primarily on equity price volatility, systematic exposure, and qualitative political risk. By creating a model of estimated fair value based on these statistics we can also see which countries are the cheapest on a risk-adjusted basis.

I'd like to focus in on Europe because there is a wide array of single-country ETFs covering European countries and vast data covering equity fundamentals in that region. There is a very interesting gap in valuation between eastern and western European countries. In general, eastern European countries have median P/E statistics five points lower than in the west. While this may be reflective of lower interest rates and currency volatility in the primarily western European ECB nations, it may also be a sign of greater investment opportunities in that area.

Current Valuation Overview

Let's begin with a map of current median P/E measures in Europe:

Note, yellow is indicative of median P/E levels around 15X while green indicates levels around 10X and red indicating 20X.

Here is that data and ranking:

Country PE Iceland 19.69 Switzerland (EWL) 18.54 France (EWQ) 17.15 Denmark (BATS:EDEN) 17.04 Italy (EWI) 16.98 Netherlands (EWN) 16.84 Sweden (EWD) 15.84 United Kingdom (EWU) 15.72 Germany (EWG) 15.29 Finland (EFNL) 14.67 Portugal (PGAL) 14.49 Norway (ENOR) 14.42 Spain (EWP) 13.93 Belgium (EWK) 13.42 Austria (EWO) 13.25 Greece (GREK) 12.77 Ireland (EIRL) 11.72 Poland (EPOL) 10.98 Hungary 9.86 Romania 8.75 Russia (RSX) 7.02

Russia (RSX) has the lowest valuations in Europe at a median P/E of 7X while Switzerland (EWL) has the highest at 18.5X. There are many reasons for this, most notably the much higher domestic and international political risk in Russia compared to Switzerland. Further, base short-term interest rates are around -0.75% in Switzerland while 7.25% in Russia.

Interest rate differences seem to be the largest driving factor in European valuations. Countries that use the Euro have much lower interest rates than those that don't. In general, equities are valued on a comparative basis to the low-risk bonds in a given country. If bond yields are at or below zero, investors would reasonably pay much more for equities because they get such low returns in bonds.

Southern European countries also have lower valuations than their peers to the north. Spain (EWP) and Portugal (PGAL) both have measures at 14X while France (EWQ), Netherlands (EWN), and Denmark (EDEN) are all above 16X.

Risk-Adjusted Projected PE

As you know, PE measures such as this depend heavily on equity risk factors. If you expect a country will have greater turbulence, you would require a greater risk premium (or lower valuation) than low-risk countries. This is partly why we see such a difference between less developed eastern European countries and more developed western European countries.

Valuations should also take into account future growth potential, but this effect has been dampened in the current low interest rate climate. Future growth will most definitely be higher in Poland (EPOL), Hungary, Romania, and Russia (RSX) than in the others despite their much lower valuations.

Let's take a look at annualized volatility as measured by the standard deviation of each country's corresponding equity ETF. Note, this excludes countries like Hungary where there is, unfortunately, no equity ETF.

Here is the chart:

As we can see, there is a strong relationship between higher volatility and lower valuations. Interestingly, the Greece ETF (GREK) is the most volatile equity in Europe while having a median P/E equal to that of countries with half the volatility. This is a sign that GREK might be overvalued. If you would like more information, check out this bearish GREK article I wrote last week.

On the other hand, Russia (RSX) has a much lower valuation than would be expected for its volatility. There are likely a few reasons for this. Russian equities are highly exposed to the U.S. dollar and crude oil which adds systemic risk to investing in Russia. Further, Russia has high geopolitical risk due to its differing international ties. That said, I do think Russian equities are highly undervalued as detailed here.

Let's look at this from another angle: systemic risk. To measure systemic risk, I made an index that measures the beta of the given ETF's performance to that of global equities (ACWI), interest rates (TLT), the U.S. dollar (UUP), and commodities (GSG). In general, we expect higher risk premiums (lower valuations) in countries with higher betas to these assets.

The systemic risk Z-score index signifies a normalized measure of exposure to the four above assets. Countries with high debt, or that are engaged in commodity exports, will rank high on systemic risk:

We can see here that Norway (ENOR) actually has the highest systemic risk while Switzerland (EWL) has the lowest. Over half of Norwegian and Russian exports are crude oil which gives those countries very high commodity risk exposure. Interestingly, we can see that Norway's equities command valuations twice that of Russia. Russia does have greater geopolitical risk, but I expect Norway to converge lower toward 12X.

The factor lowering systemic risk in Switzerland the most is the country's extremely high current account balance due to its "safe haven" banking economy. This is also partly true in the Netherlands (EWN).

Projected Future European Equity Returns

Now that we have a system for estimating P/E ratios, let's find the fair valuation for each country and project the equity returns that would bring each country to that value. Our fair P/E measure is based on equity volatility and the ETF's beta to the four previously mentioned assets. Higher volatility and/or systemic risk calls for a lower fair valuation and vice versa.

Here are the results sorted by projected returns to fair value:

Country "Fair PE" Real PE Implied Equity Performance Implied ETF Price Target Russia (RSX) 14.39 7.02 104.92% $44.12 Poland (EPOL) 15.98 10.98 45.55% $29.91 Ireland (EIRL) 13.89 11.72 18.51% $46.66 Belgium (EWK) 15.58 13.42 16.08% $21.29 Spain (EWP) 14.48 13.93 3.96% $27.68 United Kingdom (EWU) 16.17 15.72 2.86% $30.87 Greece (GREK) 12.91 12.77 1.05% $8.92 Denmark (EDEN) 17.10 17.04 0.39% $60.59 Switzerland (EWL) 18.58 18.54 0.22% $37.26 Netherlands (EWN) 16.43 16.84 -2.41% $29.38 Germany (EWG) 14.69 15.29 -3.92% $24.83 Portugal (PGAL) 13.68 14.49 -5.63% $9.26 France (EWQ) 16.15 17.15 -5.87% $27.34 Austria (EWO) 12.35 13.25 -6.74% $17.69 Sweden (EWD) 14.69 15.84 -7.26% $25.86 Finland (EFNL) 13.59 14.67 -7.42% $33.40 Norway (ENOR) 13.24 14.42 -8.16% $20.63 Italy (EWI) 14.59 16.98 -14.06% $22.38

As expected, Russia and Poland are the most undervalued on a risk-adjusted basis while Nordic countries are the most overvalued. Interestingly, Italy's (EWI) is actually the most overvalued due to the country's high exposure to interest rates which is typical of indebted countries.

Final Notes: Actionable Trade Idea

One interesting trade idea I surmise from this is long Ireland, short Italy. The "fair value model" expects this trade to project 32% return with low volatility because systemic risks are hedged. Both are part of the PIIGS and have similar overall economic structures. That said, valuations are low in Ireland compared to Italy when their empirical equity risk is taken into account.

Here is a chart of the recent performance of that pair trade.

The technicals above may indicate a breakout in this pair trade soon as seen by the falling recent volatility while the pair is near a support level.

Keep an eye out for more articles like this. I plan to release another on Asian markets in days to come. Remember, valuations and equity volatility/systematic exposure both have flaws when it comes to financial analysis. In general, countries with low valuations and low volatility can be expected to outperform those with high valuations and high volatility, but not in highly irrational markets or in times of high geopolitical risk. Today, we live in a world with highly irrational markets and increasing geopolitical risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.