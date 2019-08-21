An Overview Of Asian Equity Valuations

By using equity risk adjustments, we can see that Turkey and Hong Kong are the most undervalued countries (but have higher domestic political risk).

Countries like Vietnam that may gain from the trade war have high valuations compared to those like Hong Kong that lose from it.

There is a large difference in P/E valuations between countries closely connected to China and those who mainly export to it.

Valuation measurements like P/E and EV/EBITDA are well-known and popular signals of future equity performance. As a general rule, equities with lower valuations are expected to outperform those with higher valuations, though with more potential downside risk. This article will demonstrate how valuations across Asian equities depend heavily on equity price volatility, systematic exposure, and qualitative political risk. By creating a model of estimated fair value based on these statistics, we can also see which countries are the cheapest on a risk-adjusted basis.

I'd like to focus in on Asia and the Eastern Pacific because there is a wide array of single-country ETFs covering those countries and vast data covering equity fundamentals in that region. Further, that region has some of the fastest-growing countries in the world and likely has the most long-term investment opportunities. In general, we see high valuations in Southeast Asian countries that export heavily to China (and may gain from the trade war) and low valuations in China and countries with financially interconnected economies (Hong Kong, Singapore, etc.).

Current Valuation Overview

Let's begin with a map of current median P/E measures in Asia:

(Self-sourced by author)

Note, yellow is indicative of median P/E levels around 15X, while green indicates levels around 10X and red indicates 20X.

Here is that data and ranking:

Country Current Median P/E India (INDA) 23.28 Thailand (THD) 19.44 Vietnam (VNM) 18.1 Malaysia (EWM) 18.08 Indonesia (EIDO) 16.93 Saudi Arabia (KSA) 16.46 China (FXI) 16.29 Japan (EWJ) 15.94 The Philippines (EPHE) 15.33 Singapore (EWS) 14.41 Israel (EIS) 14.12 Taiwan (EWT) 13.77 Qatar (QAT) 13.64 South Korea (EWY) 11.10 Hong Kong (EWH) 9.98 Pakistan (PAK) 9.46 Turkey (TUR) 6.70

Turkey has the lowest valuations in Europe at a median P/E of 7X, while Switzerland (EWL) has the highest at 18.5X. There are many reasons for this, most notably the much higher domestic and international political risk in Russia compared to Switzerland. Further, base short-term interest rates are around -0.75% in Switzerland, while they are 7.25% in Russia.

Turkey and Pakistan have the lowest valuations in Asia with very low median P/E values less than 10X. These two countries have high domestic political uncertainty and have struggled with currency stability. Overall, I think these risks are higher in Turkey than in Pakistan, which, given Turkey's lower valuation, may make for a pair trade opportunity between the two.

On the other side, we have India and Thailand with median P/E ratios above or near 20X. This is a sign that investors have very high growth expectations for those two countries. Indeed, they are fast-growing emerging market countries, and both export heavily to China and may see extra demand due to the ongoing trade war. That said, current valuation appears to be a bit too high for both.

Overall, there is a clear disparity between countries that are closely connected to China and those that are not. I find this very interesting because it is a signal that investors expect poor economic performance in China but high performance in countries that export to it. For example, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore are all heavily dependent on China and have the lowest valuations in Asia.

In the following section, we will see if investors are correctly pricing these systematic risks into their valuations.

Risk-Adjusted Projected P/E

As you know, P/E measures such as this depend heavily on equity risk factors. If you expect a country will have greater turbulence, you would require a greater risk premium (or lower valuation) than low-risk countries. Turkey and Pakistan have extremely turbulent equity markets and the lowest valuations, while Japan has much higher valuations and lower volatility.

Let's take a look at annualized volatility as measured by the standard deviation of each country's corresponding equity ETF.

Here is the chart:

(Self-sourced by author)

As we can see, there is a strong relationship between higher volatility and lower valuations. Surprisingly, Malaysia's EWM has been one of the least volatile single-country ETFs over our measurement period, as reflected in its higher valuation.

The further a country is below the black line, the more undervalued its equities are on a volatility-adjusted basis. This is seen the most in Hong Kong, likely because investors have been concerned regarding recent protests in the country. Other cheap examples can be found in South Korea and Pakistan, but to me, currency risk in Pakistan is too high to make for safe investment.

Let's look at this from another angle: systemic risk. To measure systemic risk, I made an index that measures the beta of the given ETF's performance to that of global equities (ACWI), interest rates (TLT), the U.S dollar (UUP), and commodities (GSG). In general, we expect higher risk premiums (lower valuations) in countries with higher betas to these assets.

The "Systemic Risk" Z-score index signifies a normalized measure of exposure to the four above assets. Countries with high debt, or that are engaged in commodity exports, will rank high on systemic risk:

(Self-sourced by author)

We can see here that South Korea has the highest systemic risk in Asia, while the countries in the southeast Pacific have the lowest. This helps explain the large valuation gap between those countries.

Strangely, Vietnam has much higher systemic risk than its neighbors, while having a similar high valuation. This may be due to very high economic growth estimates in Vietnam or simply due to market error.

Projected Future Asian Equity Returns

Now that we have a system for estimating P/E ratios, let's find the fair valuation for each country and project the equity returns that would bring each country to that value. Our fair P/E measure is based on equity volatility and the ETF's beta to the four previously mentioned assets. Higher volatility and/or systemic risk calls for a lower fair valuation, and vice versa.

Here are the results sorted by projected returns to fair value:

Country Risk-Adjusted "Fair P/E" Real P/E Implied Equity Performance Implied ETF Price Target Turkey (TUR) 10.59 6.70 58.04% $38.37 Hong Kong (EWH) 14.74 9.98 47.80% $35.27 Pakistan (PAK) 12.42 9.46 31.27% $7.35 South Korea (EWY) 13.64 11.10 22.87% $64.04 Taiwan (EWT) 16.06 13.77 16.62% $40.08 The Philippines (EPHE) 17.30 15.33 12.86% $37.90 Israel (EIS) 15.81 14.12 11.96% $60.28 Singapore (EWS) 15.53 14.41 7.77% $24.66 Japan (EWJ) 16.49 15.94 3.50% $55.27 Malaysia (EWM) 18.59 18.08 2.78% $28.67 Indonesia (EIDO) 16.94 16.93 0.04% $24.74 Saudi Arabia (KSA) 15.56 16.46 -5.50% $330.02 China (FXI) 14.97 16.29 -8.11% $35.97 Thailand (THD) 17.85 19.44 -8.17% $80.83 Qatar (QAT) 12.36 13.64 -9.40% $15.04 India (INDA) 17.59 23.28 -24.47% $24.12 Vietnam (VNM) 13.48 18.10 -25.53% $11.64

Our model suggests that Turkey, Hong Kong, and Pakistan are the most undervalued countries, while Vietnam, India, and Qatar are the most overvalued. Even in China, the model suggests negative equity returns due to the country's high equity market volatility.

Final Notes: Actionable Trade Ideas

I like to leave my readers and subscribers with a few actionable trade ideas based on insights from my research. One interesting pair trade idea is long the Philippines, short Indonesia. The two countries are situated in the same area and have very similar economic structures and levels of development. This means that they should have very similar economic risks and make for a low-volatility hedged trade. Even better, there is a nearly three-point valuation gap between the two, which results in a nearly 13% expected return from the pairs trade.

Here is a chart of the recent performance of that pairs trade:

Overall, I really like this chart from a technical standpoint too. The pairs trade is currently near its long-term support level and has been on an uptrend in recent months. I'll be keeping a close eye on this trade to see if the breakout I expect occurs.

***

Keep an eye out for more articles like this. If you look in my feed you will see another for European equities. Remember, valuations and equity volatility/systematic exposure both have flaws when it comes to financial analysis. In general, countries with low valuations and low volatility can be expected to outperform those with high valuations and high volatility, but not in highly irrational markets or in times of high geopolitical risk. Today, we live in a world with highly irrational markets and increasing geopolitical risks.

Disclosure: I am/we are short EWH, FXI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.