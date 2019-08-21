A Second Quarter Shortfall And Weakening Markets Aren't What Manitex Shares Needed

Management continues to talk up the long-term opportunity in the knuckle-boom business, but the market is more focused on near-term margin and order trends.

Manitex came up short in the second quarter, with the much weaker order numbers standing out as particularly worrisome.

I was reluctant to give Manitex (NASDAQ:MNTX) full credit for its performance in the first quarter, and key end-markets have apparently slowed further. That, in turn, has led to a disappointing second quarter and a weak share price as the outlook for the second half is quite a bit cloudier now. Although Manitex does have credible attractive opportunities like its growing knuckle-boom crane business, I don't see the construction end-markets getting stronger from here, and I think margin leverage is going to be harder to achieve.

Compared to markets like Class 8 heavy trucks, I don't think Manitex is likely looking at an impending sharp cyclical correction, but I also don't think the company's end-markets are getting stronger. That sets up a difficult valuation/stock call, as the long-term discounted free cash flow opportunity still looks relatively attractive, but the Street tends to value machinery companies like Manitex, Manitowoc (MTW), and Terex (TEX) more on the basis of near-term margin and revenue expectations, and those don't work as much in the company's favor now.

A Tougher-Than-Expected Second Quarter

Manitex has almost no sell-side coverage now, so in talking about the company's performance, I use the scant analyst coverage and my own model for the company. To that end, second quarter results were light, and particularly so at the order and backlog lines.

Revenue fell 2% in constant currency terms, with boom truck revenue down 7% as reported and offsetting growth in mobile tanks and rough terrain cranes. Unfortunately, management does not break out more information about its traditional straight mast boom truck crane business and its newer knuckle-boom crane business. Relative to expectations, Manitex came in about 5% short of expectations at the top line.

Margins were likewise weaker than expected. Hurt in part by lower-margin truck chassis pass-through, gross margin contracted by all of the varied calculations management provides. GAAP gross margin declined 170bp, adjusted gross margin declined 120bp, and a newly-reported "value-add" gross margin declined 60bp. Although I understand and appreciate management's attempt to clarify the margin situation, it is regrettable to me that they go to pains to argue that the margin situation is better than it might otherwise look but doesn't provide more detail on the knuckle-boom business that they have repeatedly highlighted as their best (if not primary) growth opportunity.

With weakness at the revenue and gross margin line (adjusted gross margin missed by about 40bp), adjusted EBITDA and operating income were, not surprisingly, also lower than expected. Adjusted EBITDA missed by about 7%, falling 27% with almost two points of year-over-year margin contraction and 40bp of qoq contraction. Adjusted operating income fell by more than a third, with margin contracting by almost 200bp.

The Order Book Is Concerning

Some seasonal "noise" in the second quarter is not uncommon with Manitex, but it is hard to call the order performance in the second quarter anything other than disappointing. Orders declined 17% from the year-ago period (and 33% quarter over quarter), with the book-to-bill falling to 0.71x (from 0.81x last year and 1.14x last quarter) and the backlog declining 15% year over year.

Management acknowledged seeing "moderation" of end-market demand; while management characterized the construction and utility markets as healthy, the energy market was weaker. That sounds broadly consistent with what most other industrial and machinery companies reported this quarter; the U.S. construction market remains surprisingly resilient (moreso on the non-residential side), but spending in the energy sector has become very idiosyncratic, with processing and takeaway-related equipment still seeing healthy demand, but much weaker demand for wellsite equipment.

It seemed to me that management tried to talk down some of the disappointment in the weaker order numbers by both referring to a pickup in July orders and backlog and talking about the shorter production cycle of knuckle-boom cranes (which apparently have a production cycle only 50% as long as boom trucks). That's fine to a point, but it once again makes the lack of more detail around the knuckle-boom business more problematic.

I have written before that I thought Manitex needed to produce order levels steadily at or above $60M (versus the $43 million figure this quarter), and I still believe that. Orders and backlogs have never been perfectly predictive of Manitex's future results, but it is harder for me to buy into the idea of a second-half rebound in this business, particularly in the context of a more challenging macro environment and weak recent order and guidance trends from Terex and Manitowoc.

The Outlook

I've cut back my expectations for 2019 to mid-single-digit revenue growth and low single-digit operating margin, and I've likewise trimmed back my expectations for 2020. At this point, I'm still expecting Manitex to grow in 2020, but I'm worried that may be overly bullish, given further evidence of slowing in construction activity.

Longer term, I still believe Manitex can generate low-single-digit annualized revenue growth, boosted in part by growing that knuckle-boom business (an underpenetrated category in the U.S. market). While I think it is possible that Manitex could get to double-digit operating margins in future cyclical peaks, I'm not modeling that at this point. Long term, I expect FCF margins to average out to a mid-single-digit level, but that is still enough to support a fair value above $7.50.

While the DCF-based fair value could support a bullish stance, weaker near-term results and a more negative market sentiment toward machinery companies complicate the near-term outlook. I'm expecting Manitex to post improving EBITDA margins even as the cycle slows, but if this proves too bullish, it will definitely hit sentiment, as margins are a powerful driver of near-term EBITDA multiples for machinery stocks.

The Bottom Line

It's tempting to think that the market is already pricing in a lot of bad news for Manitex, and with an EV of under $200 million and minimal sell-side support, this is quite possibly an overlooked name. On the other hand, the orders just aren't where they need to be, margin improvement took a backward step this quarter, and the macro outlook is getting worse instead of better. Going long would be a pretty contrarian call at this point, and I can understand if investors would prefer to wait for another quarter or two to get more clarity about Manitex's performance and end-market conditions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNTX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.