Neurocrine Keeps Rolling (Q3 Update)

Neurocrine recently revealed it blew earnings estimates out of the water with Ingrezza pulling in $181M in revenue.

Price Target Relevant Events $125 Quarterly revenue beat (Nov. '19)

Marketing approval for elagolix in uterine fibroids (1H '20)

Adult CAH pivotal trial initiation (4Q '19-1Q '20)

Opicapone commercial launch (1H '20)

Preface

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) are up nearly 40% since I published the article, in December 2018, citing my belief that shares of NBIX would see $100 again. At that time, Neurocrine had revealed disappointing data in Tourette's and traded in the low $70s. Since then, pipeline developments and Ingrezza earnings beats have buoyed shares considerably:

The following article will update investors on the most recent earnings beat and upcoming catalysts.

Ingrezza Beats Expectations

Neurocrine announced recently that Ingrezza procured $181M in revenue for the last quarter (Q2), beating expectations ($150M) by nearly 25%.

Source: Neurocrine

The incredible performance of Ingrezza can be attributed to the increased awareness of the disease (tardive dyskinesia), the ease of consumer access to the drug, and the superior efficacy/tolerability profile of the drug compared to its competitor, Austedo (TEVA). Back in late 2017 (seems like forever ago!) I pointed out the differences between Ingrezza and Austedo. The overt superiority of Ingrezza in a large, untreated market gave me conviction in Neurocrine.

Back to the earnings beat: $181M is a short cry away from $250M/quarter, which would give them a run rate of $1B/year. This seems achievable within a year and is quite an accomplishment. Analysts do estimate that Neurocrine will achieve over $1B in revenue next year!

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation

Neurocrine's most recent beat procured a net income of $51M. It is likely that 2019 will serve to be Neurocrine's first profitable year as a company (due to revenue) despite making a $165M "investment" in Voyager (VYGR). This event was major, not only because it expanded Neurocrine's pipeline, but it represents a turning point in the company's history in that they are now able to secure opportunity outside of themselves.

Source: The Formula by Clover Biotech Research

Upcoming Events

Beyond Ingrezza, Neurocrine has a number of pipeline candidates that spring with promise.

Elagolix

Partner, AbbVie (ABBV) continues to commercialize Orilissa (elagolix) for the treatment of endometriosis with associated moderate to severe pain. The drug is off to a slower-than-expected start:

Source: Twitter

According to AbbVie's most recent quarterly filing, Orilissa has only procured $32M in revenue for the first half of this year.

AbbVie also recently submitted a marketing application for treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids. One can anticipate approval in the first half of next year.

There are also concerns of competition for both indications on the horizon in the form of Myovant (MYOV). While data, so far, has demonstrated similar efficacy and, arguably, better tolerability compared to Orilissa, Myovant's stock has suffered greatly, as investors doubt Myovant's ability to compete with a giant like AbbVie:

Myovant's drug, relugolix, works via the same mechanism of action as AbbVie's/Neurocrine's. A clear lack of therapeutic differentiation (other than once-daily dosing and a little better tolerability profile), however, will make it tough to compete with Orilissa, as Orilissa has secured the first-to-market advantage.

Opicapone

Neurocrine submitted a US marketing application for opicapone with a target date of April 26, 2020. Opicapone is "once-daily, oral, selective catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, being developed as an adjunctive therapy to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes" (Source: Neurocrine). Neurocrine figures to pull in ~$150M in peak annual sales from opicapone, which is already marketed in countries outside of the US & Canada.

Other programs

Neurocrine also continues its work in Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia [CAH] with NBI-74788. It recently initiated a phase 2 study in pediatric patients and plans to begin a pivotal trial in adults next year. This rare, life-threatening disease impacts between 20,000 & 30,000 US patients and has limited treatment options.

Partnered with Voyager (VYGR), Neurocrine intends to advance its two leading gene therapy programs: VY-AADC for Parkinson's disease and VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia. A phase 2 randomized, placebo-controlled trial for the former candidate was recently initiated.

Summary

Neurocrine remains on the right track and I believe there is ample room for valuation appreciation ahead. Approved drugs like Ingrezza & Orilissa provide a nice floor for Neurocrine while programs like the ones in CAH & Parkinson's provide opportunity for additional upside. My $125 price target (~28% remaining upside) is based off a simplistic sum-of-parts valuation that attributes little value to earlier-stage programs. Neurocrine remains a conviction idea that I will continue to monitor closely.

Disclaimer: The intention of this article is to provide insight, not investment advice. While the information provided in this article is intended to be factual, there is no guarantee and prospect investors are encouraged to do their own fact-checking and research before investing in a company. One must also consider one's own financial standings, risk tolerance, portfolio diversification, etc. before making a decision to buy shares in a company. Many of my articles detail biotechnology companies with little or no revenue. These stocks are, therefore, speculative and volatile. Even when prospects seem promising, there is no predicting the future. Losses incurred may be significant.

I present and update my best ideas & biotech research only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Formula. I also maintain a model portfolio of my top biotech ideas. Try a free, no-risk 2-week trial today by clicking the flask below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long NBIX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.