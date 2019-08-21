EWY: South Korean Companies At A Steep Discount

South Korean equities in the iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF are trading at P/E ratios around 8-9X and are well below book value.

(Source - Sesinando/Pexels)

South Korean equities have had a very difficult past year and a half due primarily to the economic slowdown in Asia. The iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (EWY) is currently trading at $52, far below its high of $79 set last January.

In my opinion, South Korea is one of the clearest discounts on the market today. The fund's holdings trade at an egregiously low weighted average P/E of 8.4X and an average P/B of 0.88X. Even better, its primary sector holdings are technology and consumer discretionary which typically see high growth and low balance sheet risk.

South Korea is a newly developed country on the block and currently has an average GDP per capita of $26,000, indicating it still has a good 50-100% in growth potential before it converges with the rest of the developed world. It has a highly diversified export economy, has very low public debt, and maintains a positive trade balance. It is heavily tied to China and will likely struggle economically this year, but I expect the crash in EWY to end soon.

Certain large companies in the ETF like Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMTF) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) may struggle with demand this year, but they are trading at such low valuations that they are a clear buy for a long-term investor.

That said, we must look closely at the fund's holdings and the country's macroeconomic climate to say if it is time to buy or time to wait for an even lower price. The Asian economic region looks like it will have a widespread recession and possible property crisis in months or years to come. South Korea and EWY are exposed to this risk.

The iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF

EWY is a very old ETF and has been trading since 2000. From 2001 to 2008, the fund rose from $12 to $70, or a meteoric compounded 34% return per year. As with most non-U.S. equities, the fund has gone almost nowhere since.

After the next global recession is over, I would not be surprised by high returns from EWY similar to the early 2000s as positive investor sentiment finally returns. Until then, the story is much less clear.

The ETF is very liquid with $3.7B in AUM and a liquid options market. Let's take a close look at the trend of the ETF's AUM to see how our fellow investors are positioned:

Data by YCharts

Interestingly, the ETF saw little inflows during its exceptional performance in 2017 but renewed early flows this year. AUM has been on a steep decline over the past few months and shows few signs of slowing. This is a sign that investors may want to wait for an even lower entry price if they care about avoiding temporary declines.

Strong Sector Holdings, But High Samsung Exposure

When I'm looking at single-country ETFs, I like to see low allocation toward highly cyclical sectors. Why? Because I invest in these ETFs for their diversification value, if they are exposed to highly cyclical sectors, they offer little diversification from the global economy.

In my opinion, the fund has strong sector allocation as shown below:

(Source - iShares)

Overall, we see a similarly weighted allocation toward all sectors besides low allocation toward energy and utilities and high allocation toward technology stocks.

Per usual, there is a red flag in this otherwise positive fact. Nearly a quarter of the ETF is invested in directly Samsung and just under 6% is invested in the semiconductor producer SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) (OTC:HXSCL). Further, an additional roughly 10% of the fund is invested in Samsung subsidiaries. These two companies make up the vast majority of the fund's technology exposure and give the ETF some concentration risk.

As you probably have heard, semiconductor and phone sales have been weak this year due to tightening economic conditions. This has made investors very bearish on South Korea's technology sector and is the primary driver of the ETF's low valuation. In my opinion, chip prices are likely to find a bottom soon and phone sales will eventually improve depending on trade developments.

EWY In-Depth Fundamentals Indicate Steep Discount

Let's take an even closer look at the companies held by the ETF. To do this, I found the fundamentals for the top holdings of the ETF that make up over half of the ETF's total holdings. Take a look below:

(Data Source - Unclestock)

Note, "Typical" represents the median statistic for each column.

Overall, most of these stocks have very low valuations with P/Es less than 10X. Even better, the stocks are trading at a price-to-sales 20% less than their five-year average for the typical holding. ROE is decent at 8% and debt levels remain very low for most of the non-financial companies.

In my opinion, EWY is trading at least 20-40% below fair value from a fundamentals standpoint. If revenue growth rises, which I expect after the current slowdown, then it is trading perhaps 60% under fair value when compared to high growth countries.

That said, it often takes many months or even many years for stocks to trade at fair value. Performance until then will depend heavily on the macroeconomic climate of South Korea and global demand for its exports.

High Recession Risk Exposure

Investors are right to be generally bearish on the South Korean economy. My favorite leading economic indicator is the manufacturing PMI which is a good indicator of future GDP growth as it measures real purchasing manager decisions.

Take a look at South Korea's declining manufacturing PMI below:

(Source - Trading Economics)

As you can see, the South Korean stock market (right axis) is tightly correlated to the manufacturing PMI. The PMI is currently below 50 which is a sign of poor GDP growth in coming quarters and is on a steep downtrend.

Another area of concern is South Korean real estate prices. As you know, when property prices fall, so does everything else. Property in Seoul is probably overvalued by least 50% as shown by its very high price-to-income ratio below:

(Source - Numbeo)

Home prices have been on a very slow decline since the beginning of the year. This is seen in the South Korea home price index:

(Source - Trading Economics)

Of course, a 0.5% decline in home prices is very low, but South Korea's household debt to GDP is currently over 97%; roughly the same level as the U.S. in 2006 before the household credit implosion.

Overall, the macroeconomic picture for South Korea is much less bullish than its fundamental picture. South Korea has taken a hit due to the trade war and economic slowdown in Asia. The government has low debt, but its consumers are burdened by high debt and a potentially topping property market.

That said, I still think South Korea is highly undervalued. The major difference between EWY and other single-country ETFs is that the poor macroeconomic climate and growing financial risks are actually priced into the stocks. This is far from true in most of the Asia Pacific region.

Actionable Trade Ideas

I always like to leave my readers with actionable trade ideas. Although I think EWY is highly undervalued, I see continued risk over the next twelve months. This is why I am officially neutral on the ETF, but see it as a great potential pair trade.

In my opinion, the best way to take advantage of EWY's low valuation is by going long EWY and short the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ). The two ETFs have similar sector exposure and face similar geopolitical and economic risks. This makes for a low volatility trade. Even better, EWY trades at a P/E of 8.4X while EWJ has a higher weighted average P/E of 12.4X. This means the pair has a potential 45% return as their valuations eventually converge.

Take a look at the pair trade's performance since 2010:

Data by YCharts

We can also see that the pair has fallen to its 2015 low. Highly hedged trades like this tend to mean-revert over time which means that poor performance in a given period is likely to be matched by better performance in the future.

I do not have a specific price target for EWY, but expect this the EWY/EWJ ratio to rise to 1.1-1.2+ by the end of the year as Japan sees a more sluggish equity market than South Korea.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EWY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: may also short EWJ over the next 72 hrs.