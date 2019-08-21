Restaurant Brands: A Growth Story Missing A Solid Base

Investment Thesis

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) plans to grow its restaurant network to 40,000 globally in 8-10 years, at nearly 4.4% annual compound growth rate (CAGR). Using a 10-year forecast period and based on the recent performance metrics, I estimate revenue to grow at a c. 4.8% CAGR. In contrast, when the restaurant count increased by a c. 9.9% CAGR during 2015-2018, RBI’s top line grew at c. 9.8% CAGR backed by acquisitions.

The modest target spanning a decade hasn’t excited investors. A relative valuation using the median forward PE from 2013-2018 and the current consensus EPS estimate results in only a moderate upside to the stock. A DCF valuation approach with assumptions based on recent performance metrics for the company and above-average margins yield a price target of $77.58 with a c. 5.4% upside. Despite the peer-leading dividend yield of the stock, the modest capital gain does not warrant a buying opportunity. However, if the company efficiently uses its capital and lifts its sales to capital ratio to the levels seen in the past, the upside can significantly improve.

Source: Investor Day - 2019 May

A slump in performance leads to a target

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (RBI) is a Canadian corporation with a diverse portfolio of fast-food brands across the globe. In addition to Burger King, the world’s second-largest quick-service hamburger chain in terms of the restaurant count, the company also owns Tim Hortons, a global network of coffee and tea restaurants with a market-leading position in Canada. RBI has also ventured into the chicken-focused segment with its most recent acquisition, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. The Toronto-based firm, backed by the Brazilian private equity firm 3G Capital, operates in more than 100 countries and has Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) among its top ten shareholders.

RBI’s top-line is made up of two components: the sales from company-owned outlets and supply chain operations make up c. 42.1% of top line, while the franchise and property revenue comprise of royalties and franchise fees in addition to lease income. The system-wide sales include retail sales generated by both the company-owned and franchised restaurants.

The company's performance, has been below par recently. Despite a short-term boost to the top-line following the acquisitions of Tim Hortons and Popeyes in late 2014 and early 2017 respectively, the revenue growth has gradually dropped in the past year-and-half while EBIT margins have underperformed the levels seen in 2016-2017. The Tim Hortons brand, which makes up more than 60% of the top line, has witnessed tepid same-store sales growth since 2016. However, the leading generator of system-wide sales, Burger King unit, has shouldered the sales expansion driven by nine consecutive quarters of same-store sales growth. With no support from share buybacks, declining net income has contracted 2018 annual EPS and quarterly EPS in the past three quarters.

The company currently operates 26,036 restaurants systemwide with nearly 47% of those located outside the US and Canada. While the franchisees run almost all restaurants, the company-owned restaurant count stood at c. 0.4% of the total as of the 2018 year-end. A new CEO appointed in January 2019 has focused on international expansion setting a target of 40,000 system-wide restaurants globally over the next 8–10 years.

Source: Koyfin.com

Current performance doesn’t support the growth story

However, amid poor sales performance from Tim Hortons, the system-wide sales per outlet have declined from $1.38 million in 2015 to $1.26 million as of 2019 Q2. Based on 2018 growth, I assumed the metric to grow by 0.8% year-over-year in the next five-year period and then decline to zero growth by the final year. In the last twelve months (LTM), the ratio of franchise and property revenue to system-wide sales was c. 9.5% and in 2018 sales per company-owned outlet stood at $24.03 MM. I left both unchanged in my assumptions though each of them was the highest recorded by the company since 2013. Assuming a constant ratio of franchised to company-owned outlets over the forecast horizon, my model estimates $8.7 billion of total revenue with c. 4.8% CAGR when RBI reaches its target of 40,000 restaurants at a compounded growth rate c. 4.4% for outlets. In contrast, from 2015–2018, the company has increased its top line by c. 9.8% CAGR backed by a c. 9.9% CAGR increase in outlets.

Sources: The Company Financials, Press Releases and Author Estimates

As its revenue growth started to decelerate, RBI’s EBIT margin meanwhile has suffered, from c. 40.7% on average in 2016-2017 to c. 36.3% in 2018. Further pressure on margins is likely in the future as RBI battles for market share in overseas markets. However, given the moderate target for restaurant footprint, I expect the EBIT margin to reach c. 40.7% in the third year of the forecast period.

Both valuations yield modest upside

A DCF valuation based on these assumptions yields a fair value of $77.58 with an upside of c. 5.4% to the current share price. The modest target RBI has set itself seems to have impacted its relative valuation too. The company’s forward PE currently stands at nearly 27.3x with a 6.7% discount to the average forward PE of its peers in the fast-food sector, The Wendy's Company (WEN) and McDonald’s Corporation (MCD). A multiple of c. 28.3x, the median forward PE for the last five years and the current consensus EPS estimate of $2.73 result in a target price of $77.26, a premium of only c. 3.7%.

Source: The Author; Data from koyfin.com and seekingalpha.com

Sources: The Author; Historical Financials from Company SEC Filings and Data for Risk-free rate from cnbc.com, Data for Beta, ERP, Synthetic Rating and Marginal Tax Rate from Damodaran Online

As seen in valuations, the stock remains unattractive for a ‘Buy’ recommendation, notwithstanding how well the company narrates its growth story. However, it’s worth noting that RBI remains the best dividend-yielding stock among its peers, further reinforced by its 2018 announcement to increase the payout ratio with an 11% YoY boost to DPS.

Source: Koyfin.com

Need efficient capital use to support catalysts

Throughout the forecast period, I have assumed sales to capital ratio to remain at c. 0.38x, unchanged from the last twelve months. The company’s average sales to capital ratio stood at c. 0.35x from 2014–2018. However, the stock’s upside climbs to c. 21.2% if the company can increase the sales to capital ratio to c. 0.70x, the average from 2009-2013, the period before debt-driven acquisitions.

A target of 40,000 outlets in year 10 is more than a 50% increase from the current level. From 2013, the acquisitions in the home market fueled the 43% increase in the store count. For future growth, the company is eyeing China and sub-Saharan Africa. In China, it plans to open 1,500 Tim Hortons outlets over the next decade and increase its Burger King network to 2,000 outlets by the year 2022. With franchisees owning the majority of its restaurant network, the expansion strategy is not capital intensive.

However, taking on dominant market players in foreign markets depends on acquisitions and joint ventures, execution of which requires a strong balance sheet. Following its dual acquisitions, the RBI’s leverage measured by the net debt to EBITDA ratio increased from 3.5x in 2013 to 5.3x in 2018, well above the ratio of its larger rival McDonald’s. As a result, before attempting any more acquisitions, RBI needs to deleverage and strengthen its balance sheet further.

Source: Koyfin.com

The company estimates the global fast-food market for burgers and coffee/chicken to grow at 5%-6% annually over the next five years. With my model foreseeing an annual growth rate of 5% for the top line largely based on RBI’s historical performance, the successful implementation of the revenue catalysts RBI has put in place recently will see it outperforming the estimates. Tim Hortons’ customer loyalty program launched in 2019 Q1 is driving foot traffic to the stores and simultaneously provides valuable customer insights for personalized service. Store remodeling is ongoing, and digital innovation with self-ordering kiosks and digital menu boards is to be rolled out in 2019. These could lift the stagnant same-store sales at the brand through enhanced dining experience both on-premise and off-premise.

Meanwhile, 3G capital, with its focus on aggressive cost-cutting, could stifle the new product launches at RBI. It could deprive the company of the future growth potential in a highly competitive sector dependent on fickle consumer tastes. However, at a time McDonald’s was reducing the menu complexity, RBI’s menu innovation gave it the first-mover advantage to offer meat-free burgers when it became the first national restaurant chain in the US to sell ‘Impossible Whopper’ in 2019 April.

Conclusion

Restaurant Brands International Inc. targets 40,000 outlets in 8-10 years, more than 50% increase from the current level. Based on RBI’s most recent performance metrics, I estimate the company’s top line to grow at c. 4.8% CAGR over the period, less than half of its recent growth rate. Investors are not impressed, with relative valuation using forward PE over the last five years and current consensus EPS indicating only a moderate upside. Even the intrinsic valuation using an optimistic EBIT margin results in a target price of $77.58 with only c. 5.4% of premium. Therefore, the modest gain doesn’t suggest an attractive buying opportunity. However, if the company returns to efficient use of capital as in the past, the premium could quadruple.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.