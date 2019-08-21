Barclays Has 50% Upside And A Nice Margin Of Safety

Further possible upside from shareholder activism, and UK economy upside through new UK government and Brexit conclusion.

Barclays PLC has strong banking fundamentals but trades very cheaply to tangible net assets per share, which is a nice margin of safety.

Barclays PLC (BCS) looks undervalued compared to peers and it has an activist investor breathing down its neck looking to increase returns. With Brexit due to be resolved by the end of this year, clearing the uncertainty that has dogged the UK for the last three years, Barclays should capitalize on increased business activity from 2020 onwards, as well as investor flows coming back into the UK market. For all the recent fuss about its strategy, Barclays has a strong balance sheet to protect it from any near term UK economy weakness, as well as a very cheap valuation relative to tangible value.

The battle between activist investor Edward Bramson and Barclays PLC (BCS) which started last year has been a fascinating one. Bramson wants a seat on the board and for Barclays to reduce its exposure to the Corporate and Investment Bank segment. Barclays is resisting, not surprising given CEO Jes Staley’s own background in investment banking.

Back at May’s Annual General Meeting, Bramson’s resolution was voted down and so he failed to secure a seat on the board. However, given Bramson’s history as an activist prepared to play the long game and his fund’s significant stake in Barclays, he is unlikely to give up so easily.

Barclays’ Q2 and first half results earlier this month slightly miss expectations. Underlying Profit Before Tax came in at £1.53bn, slightly below company-compiled consensus of £1.58bn.

The investment bank achieved a respectable second quarter as profits edged higher. Revenues from its markets division fell slightly but much less than at US rivals for Q2. For now CEO Jes Staley’s decision to back his investment bank seems to be paying off, even if Bramson’s argument that this division eats up too much capital and doesn’t have the economies of scale and scope of its investment banking rivals, seems reasonable.

Although Barclays’ investment banking accounts for about half of its risk-weighted assets, compared with a third at BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse, Staley must be hoping to pick up market share now that rival Deutsche Bank has announced it will scrap its global equities business, scale back its investment bank and also cut some of its fixed income operations. See:

Deutsche Bank to cut 18,000 jobs in 7.4 billion euro overhaul

Fundamentally though, Barclays’ investment banking unit produces lower returns than its traditional divisions. Returns on tangible equity in the corporate and investment bank were 9.3 per cent. Compared to Barclays’ UK banking division which generated 13.9 per cent returns, while the credit cards and payments division managed 18 per cent. You can understand why Bramson wants Barclays to focus on its core activities. His shareholder letter earlier this year is worth reading. See:

Sherborne Investors Management LP Letter to Shareholders of Barclays PLC

Barclays responded to that letter stating that now is not the time to change strategy, and that Bramson was a short-term speculator and would be disruptive to the board. See:

Sherborne response | Barclays

Barclays are targeting returns above 10% for next year and thereafter. Group return on tangible equity for H1 stood at 9.1%. This compares badly to UK rivals Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) at 12.1% and Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) at 11.5%. I won’t include the two other large UK banks HSBC or Standard Chartered in my analysis because they are more global in nature and have significant Asian and Emerging Markets exposure.

As a value investor, what interests me most is, obviously, value. Let’s look at the standard Price to Book Value metric first.

Barclays: 0.4x

RBS: 0.6x

Lloyds: 0.8x

So Barclays has the greatest degree of margin of safety here.

But for the banking sector, what is more important is Tangible net assets value.

Tangible net assets per share: At 30 June 2019 (GBp) / Share price August 16th (GBp) / Discount

Barclays: 275p / 140p / 49%

RBS: 290p / 182p / 37%

Lloyds: 53p / 50p / 6%

So, Barclays trades at a massive 49% discount to its tangible net assets per share at its Q2 Balance Sheet date of 30th June 2019. We see that Lloyds is more fully priced, perhaps reflecting that higher return on tangible equity.

The other metric so important for banking is the loans to deposit ratio “LDR”. Deposits are sticky, compared to funding from the capital markets, which as we saw during the 2008 credit crisis, can disappear, and cause liquidity problems to turn into solvency problems. Lehman Brothers and Northern Rock, in the US and UK respectively are the classic examples.

For a bank to be safe in all market conditions then we would prefer the LDR to be less than 90%, leaving ample cushion for funding its loan book from safe deposits. Anything over 100% starts to become risky, and anything over 110% then, well it better be a bull market. That reminds me of a favourite expression: “In a bull market turkeys can fly”. The problem is, right now UK and European economic growth is extremely weak.

Loan to Deposit Ratios - At 30 June 2019

Barclays: 82%

RBS: 86%

Lloyds: 106%

So, again, we find that Barclays’ balance sheet is being managed in a conservative way. This gives it room for loan growth should the economy pick up, and an ability to hold on to its loan book (and potentially take advantage of attractive lending opportunities) should a credit crunch begin.

Looking again at H1 result for these three UK banks, I find Barclays to have the most attractive Net Interest Margin, another key banking metric:

Barclays: 3.11%

RBS: 1.83%

Lloyds: 2.90%

This is helpful in a very competitive UK mortgage market right now.

Finally, Barclays has a decent dividend yield.

Barclays: 4.2%

RBS: 2.5%

Lloyds: 6.1%

Relative to FTSE UK All-Share Banks sector, Barclays has underperformed by just over 5%, over the last 12 months. Part of that is due to HSBC and Standard Chartered’s relative outperformance thanks to their more international exposures, as of course, UK banks have borne an additional discount because of worries about a chaotic Brexit.

Brexit will pass and Barclays is in a position to weather any storm. Investing in the UK is still a contrarian bet right now, but ultimately, over time, a bet on a UK bank is a bet on the UK economy. New Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid (an ex-investment banker himself) have their minds set on reviving animal spirits in the UK economy.

Barclays’ banking fundamentals are, while not amazing in its investment banking unit, still fine overall, but the price you are paying for all this is heavily discounted. Edward Bramson’s activism may produce additional upside, should a change of strategy produce higher group returns. That’s a bonus and not something I’m really factoring into my investment thesis though.

Given Barclay’s strong liquidity position and leading UK banking market position, I’m happy to wait for Brexit to pass, and sentiment towards UK exposed names to normalize, all the while getting paid a dividend yield of 4.2%.

In terms of price target, let’s assume Barclays’ tangible net assets per share stays unchanged at 275p. If we take the average share price discount to tangible net assets per share for RBS and Lloyds of 21% and apply that to Barclays, we should get a share price of 216p.

The ADR ratio is 4 and let’s assume the FX rate stays unchanged at around GBPUSD 1.21.

BCS Target Price = £2.16 * 4 * 1.21 = $10.45, roughly 54% from today’s ADR price. Dividend yield increases total returns further.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BCS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.