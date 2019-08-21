Red Flags: WeWork And The 2019 IPO Market

If you feel like hitting up the IPO market this year and next, be very careful.

We will look at the red-flagged WeWork prospectus for things to stay away from.

It is for the same reason: early investors are looking to dump their money-losers before the bottom drops out.

(Please Don’t) Party Like It’s 1999

I won’t tell you how old I am, but in 1999 I was old enough to drink, but still young enough to enjoy it. It was a fun year that began early the previous fall.

There were many fund managers up 80-100% in 1999. You’ll never believe what happened next.

It kept going from there, too.

One of the big features of 1999 was the white hot IPO market, with a still record number of IPOs that year at over 300. 2000 was the second highest and we may beat both of those in 2019.

Of the 304 IPOs in 1999, 245 of them had zero or negative profit margins; the median profit margin was -67%. It sounds bad, and it was, and it included some of the more fantastic blowouts of the dot-com era like WebVan (-8895% margin at IPO). The number of search engines, ISPs, and companies out to “disrupt” an existing industry that are no longer with us is pretty staggering.

I was going to count up how many companies that IPOed in 1999 are still with the living, and in what capacity, but I only made it through the first 20. None of them had gotten past 2006, most of them out of business in 2001. Sorry, it was too depressing to watch all that capital be set on fire, so I gave up. I’m only human.

To be fair, it was not all dogs that year. One of my favorite companies of this cycle IPOed that year, MKS Instruments (MKSI). They had a 5% profit margin at IPO.

The pace of IPOs in 2019 indicates to me that we are in the same sort of end-of-cycle IPO period. Why do IPOs spike at the end of the cycle?

Because the original investors, the founders and VCs and private capital, want to unload their money-losers before the bottom drops out.

So while not every IPO is going to turn out like the worst of 1999, there’s going to be some big losers from this year’s crop. WeWork’s (WE) prospectus has received a lot of attention as being Red Flag Central, so let’s dig into that.

Red Flag: Very Bad Financials

WeWork has large and growing losses, and they don’t seem to think they can turn that around:

We have a history of losses and, especially if we continue to grow at an accelerated rate, we may be unable to achieve profitability at a company level (as determined in accordance with GAAP) for the foreseeable future.

Note the qualifying language “at a company level (as determined according to GAAP)”. Since this is exactly the manner in which profits are measured, it counts as obscuring language and is another red flag.

But let’s get back to the income statement.

The have a -200% profit margin and blew through just shy of $2 billion in 2018. Their revenues are growing at over 100% a year, but so are their losses.

Their balance sheet is equally troubling:

If you buy this IPO, you will be buying into -$2.3 billion in equity.

But they are also taking on more debt, at junk-level interest rates.

Our indebtedness and other obligations could adversely affect our financial condition and liquidity. Concurrently with the closing of this offering, we expect to enter into a new senior secured credit facility (the “2019 Credit Facility”) providing for senior secured financing of up to $6.0 billion, consisting of a three-year letter of credit reimbursement facility (the “2019 Letter of Credit Facility”) in the aggregate amount of $2.0 billion and a delayed draw term loan facility (the “Delayed Draw Term Facility”) in the aggregate principal amount of up to $4.0 billion.

That’s at a 6.75% rate. This is in addition to their current senior notes at 7.875% due in 2025. The current average BBB rate is 3.31%. In April 2018 when they issued the senior notes, it was 4.27%. This is junk-level debt.

We may not be able to generate sufficient cash to service all of our indebtedness and other obligations and may be forced to take other actions to satisfy our obligations, which may not be successful.

That is almost assured. But the covenant in the senior notes will prevent them from drawing anything beyond the first $2 billion tranche of the 2019 facility, so they will have to buy those bonds back first. There are also restrictions and covenants in the 2019 credit facility, but they won’t tell us what they are.

Red Flag: Financials Suddenly Improve Right Before IPO

One of the oldest tricks here is to cut some costs, pull some revenue forward, and push some expenses back to give the illusion of progress that will instantly fade after the IPO. WeWork also provided income statements for the first half of 2019, and magically, it turned around, mostly by turning a $191 million interest expense in 2018 H2 into $470 million in interest income in 2019 H1 — a $661 million shift in 6 months.

2018 H2 was calculated by subtracting reported 2018 H1 from the full year.

Magic? More likely creative accounting. Also note how revenue grows a little faster, and expenses a little slower as well. Expect this all to come apart after the IPO.

Red Flag: Class A Shareholders Will Have Reduced Voting Rights

CEO Adam Neumann will also retain unusual control through his ownership of Class B and C shares:

The multiple-class structure of our common stock has the effect of concentrating voting control with holders of our high-vote stock and limiting your ability to influence corporate matters. Shares of our Class B common stock and Class C common stock have twenty votes per share, whereas shares of our Class A common stock being offered by us in this offering have one vote per share… Due to the twenty-to-one voting ratio between our high-vote stock and Class A common stock, the holders of our high-vote stock collectively will continue to control a majority of the combined voting power of our capital stock, until such time that the aggregate number of outstanding shares of Class B common stock and Class C common stock owned by Adam and certain of his permitted transferees represents less than 5% of the aggregate number of then-outstanding shares of Class A common stock, Class B common stock and Class C common stock. In addition, in the event of his death, the shares of high-vote stock that Adam owns will transfer to the persons or entities that he designates [this is his wife]. In the event the designated persons or entities are permitted transferees (as defined in the certificate of incorporation), such shares of high-vote stock will not be subject to automatic conversion. Holders of shares of our high-vote stock will be able to significantly influence matters submitted to our stockholders for approval, including the election of directors, amendments of our organizational documents and any merger, consolidation, sale of all or substantially all of our assets or other major corporate transaction. This concentrated control will significantly limit your ability to influence corporate matters. In addition, if in the future we issue additional shares of high-vote stock, which carry twenty votes per share, holders of shares of Class A common stock carrying one vote per share will have their voting interests diluted disproportionate to their economic dilution. [notation added]

So Adam will retain majority voting power, and if he dies, his wife, Rebekah Neumann, “Chief Brand and Impact Officer” will. More:

As a result, Adam will continue to have the ability to control significant corporate activities, including: - the election and removal of our board of directors and, through our board of directors, decision-making with respect to our business strategy and company policies, and the appointment and removal of our corporate officers; - acquisitions and dispositions of businesses and assets, mergers and other business combinations; - issuances of shares of our capital stock; and - payment of dividends.

On that last bullet:

We do not expect to declare any dividends for the foreseeable future.

So Class A shareholders will have no say in the board, and there will be no independent board members, or compensation committee, or anything else typical of US corporate governance.

Red Flag: Ethical Lapses

In the first place, until now, WeWork has been leasing buildings from its own CEO:

We have engaged in transactions with related parties, and such transactions present possible conflicts of interest that could have an adverse effect on our business and results of operations. We have entered into a number of transactions with related parties, including our significant stockholders, directors and executive officers and other employees. For example, we have entered into several transactions with our Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Adam Neumann, including leases with landlord entities in which Adam has or had a significant ownership interest. We have similarly entered into leases with landlord entities in which other members of our board of directors have a significant ownership interest, such as through ARK (as defined in “Business—Our Organizational Structure—ARK”). See “Certain Relationships and Related Party Transactions”. We may in the future enter into additional transactions with entities in which members of our board of directors and other related parties hold ownership interests. [emphasis added]

It’s only 4 buildings, but he held on to them until now. It is likely to make up for his $1 salary, isn’t it?

Also, in 2016, the company gave Adam an unsecured $7 million loan at 0.64% APR for a year. At the time, the 1-year Treasury was at 0.91%. WeWork considered him a better credit risk than the US Treasury, the people who print the money. They currently have unsecured loans out to officers and directors at rates ranging from 1.6% to 1.9%.

Red Flag: Opaque Corporate Structure

WeWork has set up a corporate structure that is designed to be opaque. Here’s their “simplified” org chart:

I will boil it all down for you. All the action in the company now takes place all the way down the org chart in the lower right — ARK. ARK is a new entity, "a global real estate platform to acquire and manage real estate.” That’s a fancy way of saying all the important stuff is now under the fully consolidated ARK subsidiary, which The We Company holding company owns 80% of.

Why would they set this up so shareholders are buying a holding company, where all the real action is several levels down on the org chart? No one can say for sure, but this is the sort of thing that can easily become a black box to hide bad news in.

Red Flag: Obscuring Language

If you read a lot of prospecti, when there is something that you don’t understand in one, it is likely that it is hiding something else. What WeWork would like you to think is that they are a tech company, which are typically given high valuations. But this is a company that acquires real estate through purchase or lease and rents it out to customers. That sounds like a REIT to me. That is what they are trying to hide

But REITs get lower valuations, and investors in REITs like traditional things like profits, and a high proportion of those profits going back as dividends. WeWork can provide none of that.

Their prospectus begins thusly:

We are a community company committed to maximum global impact. Our mission is to elevate the world’s consciousness. We have built a worldwide platform that supports growth, shared experiences and true success. We provide our members with flexible access to beautiful spaces, a culture of inclusivity and the energy of an inspired community, all connected by our extensive technology infrastructure. We believe our company has the power to elevate how people work, live and grow. [emphasis added]

Moreover, in service to that mission, we should expect them to forgo profits:

We may make decisions consistent with our mission that may reduce our short- or medium-term operating results. Our mission is integral to everything we do, and many of our strategic and investment decisions are geared toward improving the experience of our members and the attractiveness of our community. While we believe that pursuing these goals will produce benefits to our business in the long-term, these decisions may adversely impact our short- or medium-term operating results and the long-term benefits that we expect to result from these initiatives may not materialize within the timeframe we expect or at all, which could harm our business and financial results.

This is how WeWork distinguishes themselves from traditional REITs:

Our limited operating history and evolving business make it difficult to evaluate our current business and future prospects. Our limited operating history and the growth of our business make it difficult to accurately assess our future prospects. It may not be possible to discern fully the economic and other business trends that we are subject to. Elements of our business strategy are new and subject to ongoing development as our operations mature. In addition, it may be difficult to evaluate our business because there are few other companies that offer the same or a similar range of solutions, products and services as we do. [emphasis added]

They call their tenants “members,” and their buildings “communities”. They describe themselves as a “space-as-a-service” company, as if REITs provide no services to their customers. From what I can tell, this is craft beer, fresh fruit water, some graphic design services, and an AI panopticon that follows every move of their customers while in the building. So far it has determined that people like coffee in the morning, and like to sit near windows.

They would very much like us not to compare them with REITs, but I’m going to do it anyway. Here’s my favorite, Brookfield Property Partners (BPY):

You can see why they don’t want you making that comparison. The balance sheet:

Now I think you get it.

Let’s Be Careful Out There

Listen to Sergeant Phil.

As I said, not every IPO is in the WeWork category, and many good companies may get tarred by association. But we have already seen similar sorts of money-burning IPOs like Uber (UBER) this year, and there will undoubtedly be more.

If you feel the temptation to dip your toe in the IPO market this year, be extra-special careful out there. Do it for Sergeant Phil.

