Cytosrobants: Short Thesis Intact

•The CytoSorb will still need to be re-certified under the MDR by May 2024 to retain access to the European market.

The May 2024 expiry date and other evidence strongly suggest that the CE Mark was renewed under the old Medical Device Directive ((MDD)) and not the new Medical Device Regulation.

On August 15, the day my prior article was published on Seeking Alpha, Cytosorbants put out a PR saying it had received renewal of its CE Mark through May 2024.

This is a brief follow-up to my last article about Cytosrobants (CTSO). The day it was published, the company put out a press release:

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO), a critical care immunotherapy leader using its CytoSorb blood purification technology to treat deadly inflammation in critically-ill and cardiac surgery patients around the world, announced that CytoSorb has received renewal of its European Union CE Mark through May 2024 and ISO 13485:2016 Full Quality Assurance System certification of its manufacturing facility through September 2022. CytoSorbents Logo. (PRNewsFoto/CytoSorbents) Mr. Vincent Capponi, Chief Operating Officer of CytoSorbents stated, “I am happy to announce CytoSorbents successfully completed its CE Mark and ISO13485:2016 re-certification audits. These certificates cover CytoSorb and our new manufacturing facility commissioned in June 2018. The success of this renewal of the CE Mark and recent audit is a reflection of CytoSorbents’ ongoing commitment to quality. I am very proud of our quality, manufacturing, and research teams that contributed to these accomplishments.”

The May 2024 date immediately got my attention- it appears a few times in the Factsheet for manufacturers of medical devices with EU Medical Device Regulation:

The MDR will replace the existing Medical Devices Directive (93/42/EEC) (MDD) and the Active Implantable Medical Devices Directive (90/385/EEC) (AIMDD). The MDR was published in May 2017, marking the start of a three-year period of transition from the MDD and the AIMDD. During the transitional period the MDR will come into force gradually, starting with the provisions related to the designation of Notified Bodies and the ability of manufacturers to apply for new certificates under the MDR. The transitional period will end on 26 May 2020, the “Date of Application” ((DoA)) of the Regulation. From that date the MDR will apply fully. To avoid market disruption and allow a smooth transition from the Directives to the Regulation, several transitional provisions are in place (Article 120). Some devices with certificates issued under the Directives (AIMDD/MDD certificates) may continue to be placed on the market until 27 May 2024, and made available until 27 May 2025. During the transition phase, products certified under the Directives and products certified under the Regulation will coexist on the market. Both will have equal status under the law, and no discrimination in public tenders may take place. As a manufacturer, the timing of your transition to the MDR is up to you. From 26 May 2020, all new certificates will have to be delivered according to the Regulation. The certificates delivered under the Directives can be valid until their date of validity for a maximum of four years (27 May 2024 at the latest). However, in the latter case, the requirements of the new Regulation relating to post-market surveillance, market surveillance, vigilance, and the registration of economic operators and devices shall apply from the Date of Application (Article 120 paragraph 3)... Yes, AIMDD/MDD certificates will generally remain valid until their indicated expiry dates. This applies to all the certificates commonly issued by Notified Bodies, including the EC Design-Examination Certificates, Certificates of Conformity, EC Type Examination Certificates, the EC Certificate Full Quality Assurance System, and the EC Certificate Production Quality Assurance. However, all certificates issued after 25 May 2017 will be void at the latest by 27 May 2024. After this date there will be no more valid AIMDD/MDD certificates.

There is an unfortunate lack of transparency in the EU when it comes to medical device regulation, which is something which the new regulations are intended to address. There is no publicly accessible EU-wide database of registered medical devices, but Italian Ministry of Health has a searchable web page and the French ANSM has a downloadable excel file containing a list of registered medical devices. The web pages are in Italian and French, of course. I wasn’t able find the Cytosorb on the Italian page, and believe the French excel file has the relevant piece of information – see the screenshot below:

Source: ANSM, LIste_IIa_IIb_III_DMIA_20190419_aout2019.xlsx

It appears to me that the Cytosorb CE Mark was renewed under the MDD in September 2018 and thus the company extended its certification under the old regulations until the last possible date (May 27th, 2024). The company will still face all the challenges of renewing the device under the MDR and will still lose access to the European market in 2024 if it can’t provide sufficient evidence of safety and efficacy to satisfy the new, more stringent requirements for re-certification.

The Cytosorbants PR linked above notes that “CytoSorb has been used in more than 67,000 treatments, up from 46,000 a year ago.” After 7+ years on the market in Europe and 67,000 treatments, the company still does not have definitive evidence that the Cytosorb is both safe and effective. It also still has not yet been approved by the FDA, which has been a stated goal of the company since 2006.

Nothing fundamental has changed, but the can has been kicked down the road. I now believe that revenue could decline 70%+ in May 2024.

In the meantime, Cytosorbants will continue to lose money. Bulls may think that the company is temporarily unprofitable because it is investing in Research and Development, but SG&A expense has been more than double R&D over the last 12 months. In fact, SG&A expense has been greater than gross profit for every single year since the reverse merger in 2005.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CTSO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.