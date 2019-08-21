Expectations For Cognex Could Be Washed Out, Though Multiples Are Still Robust

Machine vision is becoming increasingly important in factory automation, as well as in logistics/warehouse automation, but a rebound in consumer electronics looks dicier to me on longer product life-cycles.

Machine vision specialist Cognex (CGNX) is still looking a little bleary-eyed, as the company is absorbing a rare one-two bunch of serious deterioration in its two largest markets (autos and consumer electronics). While the revisions to near-term growth expectations have been painful, it increasingly looks as though the stage is being set for easier comps in 2020 and beyond, and although I have my doubts about the consumer electronics business, I think the auto and factory automation end-markets will recover (while logistics continues to grow nicely).

Cognex isn't dirt cheap, but it still remains a favored name in discussions of "factory of the future" stocks, and the company's machine vision capabilities make it a fairly rare asset in industrial automation. While I do think Cognex's primary end-markets aren't likely to get much worse from here, a broader sell-off in the market (or increased risk aversion) could still shrink the multiple further. On the other hand, I don't expect Cognex to ever trade at a particularly wide discount to long-term fair value, and I wouldn't advise getting too clever about trying to call a bottom here.

Looking Back At Q2 Results

Ironically, despite warnings and generally disappointing results from related automation companies like Honeywell (HON), KION (OTCPK:KIGRY), and Jungheinrich (OTC:JGHHY), Cognex actually delivered a stronger-than-expected second quarter. Revenue beat expectations by more than 2% while operating income came in about 20% better than expected on strong margins driven by higher than expected higher-margin service revenue.

Revenue fell 3% in constant currency in the second quarter, with ongoing weakness in both the auto and consumer electronics markets that collectively make up more than 50% of the revenue base. In contrast to companies like Honeywell, though, Cognex hasn't seen much of a slowdown in the logistics end-market, though some of that could be due to a comparatively small comp base. Although management did not quantify the scale of declines in either the electronics or auto business, I would guesstimate double-digit declines in both as credible.

Helped by the aforementioned service revenue, gross margin was flat on an annual comparison (and at 74%-plus, very high for a hardware company). Operating income declined 18%, with four points of operating margin contraction, though operating expenses rose only about 2%.

The Final Whack To Expectations?

Not only are Cognex's second quarter results not reproducible, but management is seeing further incremental erosion in its core auto and electronics markets, leading the company to project a 10% sequential decline in revenue into the third quarter, with a revenue midpoint almost 20% below the prior sell-side average estimate.

I think it's worth noting that there has long been a trend on the sell-side to set pretty ambitious targets for Cognex. Although I suppose that made sense during the smartphone supercycle and analysts no doubt feel pressure to "juice" the numbers to justify maintaining their price targets, I don't think it does any favors for investors.

Anyway, management maintained its guidance for electronics (down about 30% for all of 2019), but reduced its expectations for autos from flat to down 10% - guidance that strikes me as credible relative to the performance and guidance from other automation equipment suppliers to the auto market like ABB (ABB) and Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY). Factory automation, too, has been weakening (and "general industrial" is about 25% of Cognex's business), but logistics continues to grow exceptionally well, with management expressing confidence in a 50% yoy run-rate.

Cognex shares actually reacted pretty well to all of this, and I believe that may be because investors look at this as a so-called "clearing event", meaning that all of the bad news is finally out there. While I loathe the overuse of the "clearing event" cliché, I think there could be something to the idea that this is about as bad as it may get in terms of end-market performance.

Incremental weakness in the auto business seems to be a byproduct of weaker Chinese demand for Europe-built cars, particularly gasoline-powered cars, and companies are cutting back on capex as a result. Looking just a bit further out though, I believe carmakers around the world will continue to spend on capex and tooling to build their EV/hybrid production capacity. I feel similarly about factory automation (which will likely be weak in 2H'19 and into 2020, but stronger over the following years), and logistics/warehouse automation remains a very significant long-term opportunity for Cognex.

All told, I don't think the auto capex market will get much worse unless there's a global recession in 2020 and likewise with factory automation. I'm less certain of what to make of the smartphone-driven consumer electronics market. Given longer product life-cycles for phones, this may be a less robust recovery, even if 5G phones do drive some capex spending in 2020.

The Outlook

Although 2019 and 2020 definitely won't be as strong for Cognex as I previously expected, I still believe the company will achieve double-digit long-term revenue growth and strong FCF margins. Vision systems are becoming more and more important in manufacturing, and 3D vision is really only just getting started. On top of that, product ID systems are increasingly important in logistics and factory automation, and there are few challengers to Cognex and Keyence (OTCPK:KYCCF) outside of SICK and Datalogic (OTC:DAGCY).

If 10%-plus annualized revenue growth and 30%-plus FCF margins are, in fact, credible long-term targets for Cognex, a fair value in the mid-to-high $40s still works, implying a high single-digit annualized return. That's not quite as much return potential as I'd like to see, but leading companies in fast-growing segments don't often trade at wide discounts unless the market really turns south. That said, the shares are still very richly-valued on more traditional metrics like operating margin and ROIC (margins and returns correlate fairly strongly with EV/EBITDA multiples in industrials), and I expect further weakness in "general industrial" end-markets going into 2020, so sentiment may remain skittish.

The Bottom Line

As I said before, I don't think it pays to get too cute trying to bottom-tick stocks like Cognex, and this name is high on my watch list/to-buy list. I'm tempted to start a position now and see how the end markets and stock market sentiment develop over the next month or two, as I believe Cognex is currently trading below its long-term fair value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.