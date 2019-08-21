Baytex Energy: Low Cost, High Performing East Duvernay Well Results

Baytex (BTE), a small/mid-cap oil and gas E&P with assets in the US and Canada, recently released its quarterly report. In addition to a conservative capital budget and free cash flow generation, Baytex highlighted well results from its emerging East Duvernay shale play near the top of its announcement:

"In addition, we are pleased to announce further exploration success in the East Duvernay shale with our (14-31) well brought onstream June 27. The well has generated a 30-day initial production rate of 1,360 boe/d (76% liquids). This successful result in conjunction with a reduction in drilling and completion capital to approximately $7.0 million per well has solidified Pembina as a highly prospective region of the East Duvernay shale, in which we have a dominant land position of 268 net sections."

Baytex added:

"Well costs have significantly improved with our two successful wells drilled and completed for an average cost of approximately $7.0 million per well. This represents an approximate 20% reduction from the average cost of our previous wells. As the play moves from delineation to development, the efficiency from multi-well pad operations is expected to drive further cost reductions. The success of our drilling program in the Pembina area has significantly de-risked our approximately 38 kilometer long acreage fairway, where we hold 268 sections (100% working interest) of Duvernay land."

This should not be a surprise to those following Baytex, its partner in the Eagle Ford, Marathon (MRO), or its predecessor in the East Duvernay and Viking, Raging River. Baytex acquired Raging River in a $2.8 billion deal, with the East Duvernay play as a key asset in the deal: "Oil producers have made a beeline for the Duvernay and Montney formations, known for their light oil".

Baytex highlights improvements in its Eagle Ford shale wells operated by Marathon in its recent presentation:

Source: Baytex August 2019 Presentation

Baytex's East Duvernay seems to be on pace, and may actually exceed both productivity gains and cost improvements realized in the Eagle Ford. And it may exceed these on an accelerated timeline, due to pressures from lower oil and gas prices and because of lessons from its Eagle Ford operations with Marathon. Improving from 500 boepd 30-day IP rates to 1,350 boepd 30-day rate, while maintaining a high oil cut and dropping well costs by 20%, is extremely impressive and is a likely upward step change in the economics of the play:

Source: Baytex August 2019 Presentation

Baytex has focused on the "Pembina" portion of its East Duvernay asset. This is an area on trend with Paramount's (OTCPK:PRMRF) Willesden Green Duvernay asset and Journey's (OTC:JRNGF), Kiwetinok and Repsol's (OTCQX:REPYY) Gilby Duvernay assets (names added in red letters for ease of reading):

Source: Journey August 2019 Presentation

Implications: This is a big deal for Baytex. With 100-125 sections of land in the Pembina area now delineated (per management), and with well costs down to $7 million and on track to reach $6.5 million in development mode, this could be a large, high return core area for Baytex. While Baytex's current production in the Duvernay is small, it could grow rapidly, with a big step up in NAV.

And this could be meaningful for competitors to the south of Baytex, if they are able to replicate or improve upon Baytex's well performance and lower costs. Journey Energy has 62 net sections of land in the green tinted (in the above map) volatile oil window, so about 1/2 of the delineated sections as Baytex, but 1/10 the market cap. Repsol is a large company, so it may be difficult for its land position in the area to move the needle, but there could still be meaningful economic potential in the area for them. And Paramount has a slightly smaller market cap than Baytex and a similar amount of delineated land on the trend, although it is furthest South and may have higher costs due to increased depth and reservoir complexity.

There are also potential broader implications for the oil and gas investment space. Every successful shale play has had its "day in the sun", with rapidly increased public and investor interest, escalating land costs, and buy-in by increasingly large operators. This is inevitably followed by diminished expectations, disappointment, and falling share prices. With the Permian entering the later part of that process, the East Duvernay is a leading contender for the "next" play, and stellar well results with reduced costs could bring it to further prominence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JRNGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Important Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC and CSA filings, and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. The author and funds the author advises own shares in Journey Energy and may buy or sell shares without any further notice.