Cloudflare IPO: A Name To Be Followed Very Closely

Cloudflare reported revenue growth of 42% and 59% in 2018 and 2017 respectively. The gross profit margin of 77% is also massive.

Some of the company's clients are well-known corporations, universities like Yale, and state agencies like the FBI.

Cloudflare (NET) reports impressive revenue growth, and it appears to be receiving help from large organizations and institutional investors. The company does not report positive FCF, which most value investors will not appreciate. With that, growth investors will appreciate this name. They will not worry about the company's losses if revenue growth continues at the same level. The only risks that we see on this name are the dual-class structure and the enormous stakes owned by the founders.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Business

Founded in 2009, Cloudflare offers a cloud platform providing different services to business clients all over the world.

Source: Company's Website

By sending their systems to the cloud, Cloudflare's customers reduce complexity and expenses besides obtaining secure, scalable, easy-to-use technology.

See below for information on the solutions and products offered by Cloudflare:

Source: Company's Website

Source: Company's Website

In the chart below, investors can see the meteoric billing growth of Cloudflare. Notice that the company's revenue growth increased as the company increased the number of solutions sold. Besides, note that Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Baidu (BIDU) and Qualcomm (QCOM) appear in the image. These companies don't seem to be current shareholders of the company but had some agreement with Cloudflare. The market will appreciate it. There is no information about these agreements in the prospectus.

Source: Prospectus

Notice that the company works with very different industries including gaming, SaaS, Media and Entertainment, and Public Sector among others. Besides, it is worth mentioning that some of the company's clients are well-known corporations, universities like Yale, and state agencies like the FBI. With the FBI sharing information with Cloudflare, most investors will be willing to trust their money to the company.

Source: Prospectus

The company is targeting different IT markets, including VPN, web security, distributed denial of service (DDoS) prevention, advanced threat prevention (ATP), and WAN technology. Using market intelligence information from IDC, corporate clients spent $31.6 billion in those solutions in 2018 and could spend 49% more in 2022. Cloudflare is operating in a growing market, which is ideal. If the company does not perform, it should grow as much as the market does.

42% Revenue Growth And 77% Gross Profit Margin

The company's revenue growth is quite impressive. Growth investors will most likely appreciate this name. Cloudflare reported revenue growth of 42% and 59% in 2018 and 2017 respectively. In the six months ended June 30, 2019, the company reported 48% revenue growth, which means that revenue growth could continue in 2019. The gross profit margin of 77% is also massive. See below for more on the top line of the P&L:

Source: Prospectus

With that, value investors will not appreciate this name. In 2018, the company reported a loss of $87 million, 8x more than that in 2017. Also, the company does not expect to become profitable soon. Development costs and operating expenses will increase soon:

"We expect our operating expenses to increase over the next several years as we continue to hire additional personnel, expand our operations and infrastructure both domestically and internationally, and continue to develop our products. In addition to the expected costs to grow our business, we also expect to incur significant additional legal, accounting, and other expenses as we transition to a public company, as described in greater detail in the risk factors below." Source: Prospectus

The company's FCF is also not favorable. In 2018, the company reported FCF of -$68 million with CFO of -$43 million and $27 million in stock-based compensations.

Source: Prospectus

With this in mind, let's review for a second the company's marketing expenses. As shown in the image below, Cloudflare increased its marketing expenses by 52% and 54% in 2018 and 2017 respectively. Revenue grew by more than 50% in 2017 and 2018. However, most market participants will wonder whether the company could achieve the same revenue growth without expending so many millions in marketing. The company is far from reaching its break-even point. It is very difficult to assess when the company will commence to be profitable. Besides, the company's rapid revenue growth may not be indicative of future performance. If the company does not invest in marketing, revenue growth will most likely decline.

Source: Prospectus

Balance Sheet

With an asset/liability ratio of 3.7x, Cloudflare has a stable financial situation. The most appealing is that the company owned, in June 2019, $42 million in cash and $82 million in marketable securities. Keep in mind that investors are usually willing to give money to companies that already have money. The image below offers further details on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

On the liability side, it is very favorable that the company has almost no financial debt. Also, the total amount of deferred revenue is small, $26 million, which means that the company gets paid faster than other competitors in the same industry. Most cloud providers sold shares in Wall Street, reporting a large amount of deferred revenue. The image below offers further information on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

The list of contractual obligations is also not worrying. It is shown below. The company needs to pay a total of $105 million. However, it will have to pay less than $34 million each year. Taking into account the total amount of cash and the company's gross profit, Cloudflare will be able to pay its contractual obligations.

Source: Prospectus

Use of Proceeds

Cloudflare expects to use the proceeds to finance its working capital and capital expenditures along with other general corporate purposes. The company has not provided a lot of information in the prospectus. As shown in the text below, the text explaining the use of proceeds appears to be boilerplate text:

Source: Prospectus

Competitors And Valuation

The following companies compete with Cloudflare:

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)

FireEye, Inc. (FEYE)

Imperva, Inc.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)

Riverbed Technology, Inc.

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW)

Fastly, Inc. (FSLY)

As shown in the image below, most competitors trade at 1.1x-7x sales with revenue growth of 3% to 51% and gross profit margin of 41% to 89%. See the images below for further details on the financial figures of competitors:

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

With 42% revenue growth and 77% gross profit margin, Cloudflare should be trading at 5x - 7x sales. Bear in mind that it grows revenue at a larger pace than most competitors and has a decent gross profit margin. In our view, after the IPO, 4x sales would represent a trading opportunity for Cloudflare.

In 2018, Cloudflare reported revenue of $192 million and revenue growth of 42%. Thus, forward revenue of $272 million appears conservative. With a ratio of 5x - 7x sales, Cloudflare will most likely have an enterprise value between $1.360 and‬ $1.904 billion‬. In our opinion, an enterprise value of $1 billion would represent a clear buying opportunity.

Stockholders - Dual Class Structure

Cloudflare, Inc. sold shares to well-known institutional investors, which other investment funds will appreciate. If others have performed due diligence on the company, it will be easy to convince new investors.

With that, directors control more than 50% of the total amount of shares before the IPO. They have class B shares. Following the completion of the IPO, each share of Class B common stock will have the right to ten votes per share. As a result, the founders will be able to influence any critical decision inside the organization. If the management does not perform, it may be difficult to change it. The lines and the image below offer further information on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

With that, it is very beneficial that the company has an independent Board of Directors. At least, the Board is independent before the IPO goes live:

Source: Prospectus

Lock-up period: 180 Days Following The Date Of The Prospectus

Given that directors and founders own a significant amount of shares, market participants will study their trading behavior carefully. They will have to wait six months to sell equity. After the lock-up period, if they commence selling shares, the market will not like it. In this case scenario, the share price may decline quite a bit. The lines below offer further information on the lock-up period:

Source: Prospectus

Conclusion

In 2018, the company had a free cash flow of -$68 million and net income losses of -$87 million. With these figures in mind, value investors will not be interested in Cloudflare. With that, growth investors will not care about the losses. If the company continues to report double-digit revenue growth, Cloudflare will most likely receive financing from investors.

Competitors trade at 1.1x-7x sales. Cloudflare reports more revenue growth and gross profit margin than most of its peers. Thus, the company will most likely sell at 5x-7x sales and have an enterprise value of $1.360 billion and‬ $1.904 billion. In our view, with an enterprise value of $1 billion, Cloudflare is a buy.

There is no reason to believe that the company could decline below $1 billion. Notice that Google, Microsoft, Baidu and Qualcomm collaborated with Cloudflare in 2015. The company seems to have connections with well-known organizations. With this in mind, it is poised to become a significant player in the cloud industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.