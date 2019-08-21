What Herbalife Says Doesn't Matter And Therein Lies The Problem

Quality information from publicly traded companies presumably correlates negatively with investor risk. The better the information -- whether good news or bad -- the lower investor risk. But what if that isn’t true? What if there is no or only a weak correlation between company information and investor risk? What are the implications when information quality and investor risk become de-linked?

Consider the following Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) public positions:

In 2012-2013 Herbalife claimed that just 8% of the people who bought its products were Herbalife distributors. While perhaps a reaction to Ackman’s short position, the claim could not stand up to the analysis of a respected statistician. Thereafter, Herbalife waffled, offering multiple explanations as to who purchased its products.

For more than a decade, from FY2004 until FY2018, Herbalife offered a proactive defense in terms of distributor compliance with company policies (FY2004): “As a result, there can be no assurance that our distributors will participate in our marketing strategies or plans, accept our introduction of new products, or comply with our distributor policies and procedures.” And (FY2018): “As a result, there can be no assurance that our Members will participate in our marketing strategies or plans, accept our introduction of new products, or comply with our Member rules and procedures.” The small difference in terminology aside, Herbalife clearly disavows the actions of its contractual agents.

In terms of the risk of being prosecuted as a pyramid scheme Herbalife was unequivocal relative to the conditions outlined in the Omnitrition decision (FY2012): “We believe that our network marketing program satisfies the standards set forth in the Omnitrition case and other applicable statutes and case law defining a legal network marketing system, in part based upon significant differences between our marketing system and that described in the Omnitrition case.” Over time their resolve weakened (FY2018): “We believe that our network marketing program satisfies federal and other applicable statutes and case law.” [No mention of Omnitrition.]

Now consider the contrary evidence:

Referencing Herbalife’s own research, the Federal Trade Commission (NASDAQ:FTC) Complaint noted: “Even according to Defendants’ own survey, sales to customers outside the Herbalife network account for only 39% of Herbalife’s product sales each year; the remaining approximately 60% is simply Herbalife selling to its own Distributors. [Herbalife Press Release, July 22, 2014]”

In terms of company support for the behaviors of contractual Herbalife representatives, the FTC noted: “For example, speakers giving live presentations at Defendants’ events have made the following statements: [H]ow many of you would like to make at least a million dollars a year in income? I gotta tell ya, every extra million dollars, I find, comes in handy. OK? You know?” According to the FTC, “Defendants have recorded many of the live presentations given at Defendants’ sponsored events and have formally integrated the presentations into their own resources, making the recordings available to Distributors through Herbalife’s websites, including myherbalife.com and video.herbalife.com.”

Independently, TruthInAdvertising.org (TINA.org) found that: “Half of the MLM companies with seats on the 28-member DSA Board of Directors sell nutritional supplements. Of those 14 companies, 13 have distributors who are making illegal disease-treatment claims, including AdvoCare, Herbalife, Melaleuca, and Nu Skin.” And in terms of false income claims, “Between June and November 2017, TINA.org investigated every company on the November 29, 2017 Direct Selling Association membership list and found that more than 97 percent have made or are making – either directly or through their distributors – false and unsubstantiated income claims to promote the companies’ business opportunities. [including Herbalife].”

The notion that Herbalife might operate an elaborate pyramid scheme would seemingly test against established case law, despite the company's decision to no longer recognize the relevance of Omnitrition in its efforts to assure investors. Those who follow pyramid scheme case law know the enduring impact of Omnitrition, from the original decision (1996), to BurnLounge (2014),to Vemma (2016).

Herbalife remains a company whose actions continue to be questioned in the U.S.and abroad. Why? Why should a publicly held company that presumably adheres to strict reporting standards and its investors have to deal with such a range of stories? If quality information correlates negatively with investor risk, then announcements too general to be meaningful or contradictory company information would, arguably, increase investor risk. That this has not happened, at least not in a noticeable way, suggests factors other than information quality play an important role. What if, for example, above average margins and the risk or lack of risk of regulatory enforcement were and remain key. What if company statements take a back seat to the apparent lack of interest of regulators? If that were the case then above average margins and low risk of regulatory action would de-link the correlation between quality information and investor risk. In other words, public information becomes irrelevant.

The FTC and Herbalife increased investor risk when each agreed to the Settlement that requires seven years of external monitoring. While not unheard of, such a reporting burden is not typical and suggests a real potential risk to investors of non-compliance. However, the FTC has refused to make Herbalife reporting public, preferring to be the final arbiter of the value of unseen data. This then makes what would otherwise be a market decision—investors choosing to stay or not based on public information—into what is essentially a political or bureaucratic decision.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) adds further uncertainty as it now expresses concern for Herbalife’s actions in China. [Note that Nu Skin also experienced problems in China.] What no doubt reassures investors, however, is that historically the SEC has remained largely on the sidelines when it comes to pyramid scheme investigations and particularly the actions of large, publicly traded multilevel marketing companies (MLM). Having watched this space for years, I argue that the SEC had not simply been late to the party but has had, seemingly for years, no clue as to the address where the party was held. Thus far, except for the most obvious cases, the SEC has demonstrated little interest in and little understanding of pyramid scheme fraud among public MLMs, a reassuring position for investors who only need time enough for an exit strategy.

In summary, the MLM publicly traded space remains fairly risk free as investors likely pay little attention to the accuracy of company statements and much attention to the chronically distracted behaviors of politically-sensitized regulators.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Thank you for the comments on the earlier version.