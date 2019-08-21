Recent REIT Activist Moves

Land & Buildings Investment Management focuses on finding and unlocking value from real estate owned by publicly listed companies. Their latest Form ADV shows $577 million in AUM as of December 31, 2018, and their latest 13F shows $404 million in securities. They invest mostly in the US, but also take positions in Europe and Canada. Land & Buildings is most well known for REIT activism, although they ran a regular real estate focused fund for several years before switching the emphasis to activism. Jonathan Litt, the founder of Land & Buildings has been an analyst focused on real estate in public markets for several decades. The WSJ quoted Sam Zell in praising Litt's actions on behalf of shareholders:

He has always represented the investors very effectively. that's what this industry needs, to hold people's feet to the fire.

There are several unique challenges with REIT activism. First of all, most REITs are Maryland corporations, which tend to have more management friendly corporate governance. Second, there is IRS's "five or fewer" rule that prohibits five or fewer shareholders from owning 50% or more of a REIT basically preventing a hostile bid. Further, REITs routinely use " excess share provisions", under which voting rights and dividend payments are automatically suspended should a single shareholder's stake exceeds some prescribed hurdle, typically 9.9% An activist looking to influence REIT management must work to persuade a dispersed shareholder base, often consisting of docile yield focused retail investors. Land & Buildings real estate background likely gives them an advantage compared to generalist hedge funds that occasionally dabble in REITs

I haven't seen detailed returns, but they have had several good years recently. Their strategy involves a mix of income and capital gains. Forbes noted in 2016:

Since the inception of its concentrated activist real estate strategy in the second quarter of 2012, Land & Buildings has generated net annualized returns of 17.2%. Its activist positions have returned over 35% on a gross annualized basis as of the beginning of 2016.

It's worth watching changes in Land & Buildings Portfolio for possible real estate value plays. Let's look through recent changes in their investments, based on their latest 13F, along with some Canadian filings.

Notable Activist Campaigns In Progress

Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living owns and operates over 1000 senior living communities around the US. Notably, it is not a REIT. Breaking up into an operating company and a REIT is part of one possible way of increasing value, according to Land & Buildings analysis. Land & Buildings increased its position in BKD by 49% in 2019Q2. As of the most recent filings, they own 3.0% of outstanding shares, and the position accounts for about 10.1% of their 13F portfolio. A proxy contest is imminent at the annual meeting which will occur this fall. August 13 they filed an open letter to shareholders outlining their views.

In spite of a previous activist attempts to drive change, it's been a rough few years for BKD shareholders.

Taubman Centers (TCO)

Taubman Centers is an internally managed REIT focused on owning, developing and managing regional shopping centers. It has some nice mall assets, yet the stock has stagnated.

Land & Buildings holds about 1.8% of TCO's shares, and the position accounts for ~11.2% of their 13F portfolio. Land & Buildings has held this position mostly steady for over a year, but a lot has been going on behind the scenes.

Litt was elected to the board in 2018, and served one year. In 2020, the board will be destaggered for the first time, meaning all directors are up for reelection To quote a recent letter: "Their best defense against a proxy contest in 2020 is to drive material outperformance by maximizing value for all shareholders" Their suggestions include spinning off a group of eleven best performing assets(which Land & Buildings believes are alone worth double the current TCO share price), exiting Asia, where TCO has had difficulties, and reversing a decade long trend of lowering forward consensus estimates.

Why did he not stand for reelection to the board this year? He explains the situation here:

I did not stand for re-election at the 2019 Annual Meeting because it was clear that the Company did not intend to re-nominate me for election to the Board. I decided not to run a proxy contest this year in order to let the Company focus on improvements and because Bobby Taubman, who I believe bears most of the responsibility for Taubman's terrible track record, was not up for election. However, shareholders are clearly disappointed with the actions the Board has taken - including in our view the decision to not re-nominate me - as the shares are down 14% and have underperformed Class A Mall Peers by 7% since the announcement.2 Accordingly, assuming no meaningful progress in the coming months, we intend to take action to hold this Board accountable at the 2020 Annual Meeting - including by nominating directors

It's too soon to tell if this will be another successful unlocking of value of shareholders, but they are slowly moving things in the right direction. The stock is near the bottom of its 52 week range, making it a tempting buy for value focused investors. In the meantime, the shares yield over 6%.

Hudson's Bay is a struggling department store retailer based in Canada with many valuable real estate assets. Since it's listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, HBC is not included in Land & Buildings 13F portfolio, however, it's been one of their most active positions recently. In 2017 they reported owning approximately 5% of the outstanding stock, but under Canadian securities laws they are below the threshold that would lead to mandatory ongoing disclosure of changes in their stake. Given their continued involvement it's unlikely they would have significantly reduced the size of their investment. A 5% stake at the current price would be worth ~C$87 million, or ~$65 million USD, approximately around 11% of the Form ADV Regulatory AUM as of December 31, 2018.

Land & Buildings believes the real estate could be worth C$35 per share, based on transactions involving similar real estate. They blame various management shenanigans for the fact that the stock hasn't traded anywhere near that for quite some time:

The recent trading price is ~C$9.38 per share. A management led group that includes WeWork, and former Baupost protege Abrams Capital in June 2019 announced an offer take the company private at $9.45 per share. They would need support from an additional 21.5% (a majority of the minority) in order to complete the deal. Another competing group, Catalyst, acquired 10.05% of the outstanding shares in a tender offer at $10.11 per share. Catalyst intends to use its increased shareholdings to block the management buyout.

A special independent committee to review the management buyout called the $9.45 price inadequate. On August 8 Land & Buildings issued a Letter calling for minority shareholder representation on the board, removal of Executive Chairman Richard Baker an improved asset monetization strategy, and better disclosure. Land & Buildings seems to think management's bid is a classic take under scenario with a management led group taking the company private for cheap.

Several different groups are trying to take control of HBC, so it's likely the assets are indeed valuable. The main risk is that after the pending management buyout gets blocked, management finds a different way to extract value in a way that does not benefit minority shareholders. The Executive Chairman did ominously state that the stock could fall to precipitous levels if the deal fails- and it did trade around $7 before it was announced. On the other hand, if Land & Buildings is successful, they could drive the stock price closer to their estimated value above $30. Retail is a dicey business, even when there is ample real estate value. Yet this looks like it could be an interesting "heads you win, tails you don't lose much" arbitrage play.

Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

Liberty Property Trust owns and operates industrial and office properties around the US. Land & Buildings own approximately 0.37% of the outstanding shares and the position accounts for approximately 6.7% of their 13F portfolio. Although their 13F indicates that they slightly reduced the position in the second quarter, they are still actively engaged with the company. On July 22, 2019, Land & Buildings delivered a letter to LPT's board calling for a more serious review of strategic alternatives:

As a result of this substantial discount and the high-quality industrial portfolio the Company possesses, we believe the Board should immediately undertake a robust review of strategic alternatives - particularly in light of the announcements over the past two months of more than $20 billion of industrial assets being bought by Blackstone and Prologis in two separate large portfolio transactions. The mid 4% cap rate on the Blackstone and Prologis acquisitions suggests that the net asset value of Liberty is north of $60 per share, a more than 25% upside from current levels. As we have discussed with several Board members, CEO Bill Hankowsky was clear in his view shortly after the Blackstone acquisition of GLP in June that Liberty's portfolio is superior in quality to the GLP portfolio.

It looks like things could be just getting started with LPT.

Other New Positions

Mack Kali Realty Corp. (CLI)

Land & Buildings has held shares in Mack Cali Realty Corp. on and off previously. They added this as a new position again in the most recent quarter. As of the recent filings, they own 0.75% of the outstanding shares, and this position accounts for 3.9% of their 13F portfolio.

Safestore Holdings (OTC:SFSHF)

According to Thomson Reuters, Land & Buildings has recently made a small investment in Safestore Holdings, a UK listed self storage REIT. This is not included in the 13F portfolio. As of the latest info, they own about 0.14% of the company, and at current prices the position accounts for less than 0.6% of their Form ADV AUM. It will be interesting to see if they build this position up over time.

Other Increased Positions

MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties (MGP) is a REIT focused on casinos, hotels, convention centers, and other entertainment/leisure properties. Back in 2015, Land & Buildings started pushing for MGM Resorts to form a REIT from its owned properties, and MGP is the result. They had some criticisms of MGP's corporate governance after the successful IPO, but have not been active in recent proxy seasons. They increased their stake by 48% in the most recent quarter. As of the most recent filings Land & Buildings owns 0.6% of MGP's outstanding shares, and they position accounts for 4.3% of their 13F portfolio.

MGP closed at $29.34 this past week. The quarterly dividend has been growing:

HCP Inc. (HCP)

HCP is a REIT that focuses on healthcare properties around the US. Land & Buildings increased its holdings of HCP shares from 233,300 to 970,600 in the most recent quarter. As of the most recent filings Land & Buldings owns 0.21% of HCP's outstanding shares, and the position accounts for ~7.7% of their 13F portfolio.

Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN)

Land & Buildings added 10,300 MTN shares during the quarter. They own approximately 0.25% of the company, and this position accounts for approximately 5.7% of their 13F portfolio.

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH)

Land & Buildings added 57,300 INVH shares during the quarter. They own approximately 0.17% of the company, and this position accounts for approximately 6.2% of their 13F portfolio.

Trimmed positions

Land & Buildings trimmed its stake in QTS Realty Trust (QTS) in the second quarter. As of the latest filings, they own ~1.5% of the company, and the position accounts for 9.3% of their 13F portfolio. Land & Buildings has engaged with QTS management in the past, but hasn't released anything new recently. Given the significant size of the position, and the fact that the company is still shown on the "company engagement" page of Land & Buildings website (as opposed to the archives), its possible they will continue to be active with QTS.

Land & Building also trimmed several other positions during the quarter:

SBA Communications Corp. (SBAC)

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI)

Equity Residential (EQR)

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK)

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Marriott International Inc. (MAR)

The following table summarizes recent changes in 13F positions for Land & Buildings:

Ticker Company % of portfolio value % of shares held % increase or decrease in shares in most recent quarter TCO Taubman Centers Inc. 11.27% 1.82% 0.01% BKD Brookdale Senior Living Inc. 10.11% 3.06% 49.14% QTS QTS Realty Trust Inc. 9.35% 1.48% -16.06% MGM MGM Resorts International 9.35% 0.25% -10.91% HCP HCP Inc. 7.68% 0.20% 316.03% LPT Liberty Property Trust 6.72% 0.37% -12.40% INVH Invitation Homes Inc. 6.19% 0.17% 6.53% EQR Equity Residential 5.75% 0.08% -21.52% MTN Vail Resorts Inc. 5.74% 0.26% 10.99% GLPI Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc 5.41% 0.26% -16.16% CWK Cushman & Wakefield PLC 5.28% 0.55% -27.37% MAR Marriott International Inc. 4.55% 0.04% -61.46% MGP MGM Growth Properties LLC 4.29% 0.61% 47.55% CLI Mack-Cali Realty Corp. 3.91% 0.75% 100.00% AMH American Homes 4 Rent 2.80% 0.16% -40.95% SBAC SBA Communications Corp. 1.59% 0.03% -4.02%

