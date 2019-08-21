A Slowing Global Economy Is The Last Thing That Chesapeake Needed

Those who followed my work from the early days when I started writing here, are familiar with my constant coverage of the shale industry. I pointed out many years ago the fact that the economics of shale drilling were problematic and that not all shale acreage is equal, with only the best first tier acreage having the potential to be profitable in a series entitled "Economics Of A Shale Well". Of course, the collapse in oil prices that started in mid-2014 did not help matters much. Many companies responded by consolidating their drilling efforts within their most profitable acreage, which I warned that it cannot last forever. The market mistook the resulting improved economics as a sign of improved industry drilling economics. There are of course those companies which never had much first tier production to rely on. Sanchez Energy was such a company, which I warned repeatedly that it does not posses the quality of acreage needed to at the very least stay afloat. It just recently filed for chapter 11. Chesapeake (CHK) may not be far behind in this regard. The latest global economic news, which suggests demand for oil and gas is likely to remain subdued for years to come, may be the last bit of bad news for this company, which remains burdened by heavy debt, while it did not show the same ability to consolidate its drilling into more profitable acreage, as many of its peers did.

Global economy seems to be headed for a downturn, meaning oil & gas prices are likely to remain weak for potentially a few more years.

The big recent economic news had nothing to do with macro data from around the world, but rather with the inversion of the 2 year and 10 year yield curves. This inversion proceeded every recession since 1980, with the actual recession occurring within 22 months on average. The negative mood was reinforced by Eurostat data, which shows Germany, and the UK seeing economic contraction. Italy has stagnated, while overall year over year EU average growth is at 1.3%. The picture would be even worse, if it were not for some of the Eastern members pushing growth rates up a few percentage points, with the region growing slightly above the global average at the moment. EU industrial production data also shows a severe contraction is under way, with year over year figures down by 2.6% in the Euro zone and down by 1.9% in the EU 28. This is all before the October Brexit shock will hit the EU and UK economies. There seems to be more and more of a drive to also hit a number of East European countries economically over allegations of rule of law issues, which would derail the only economic bright spot in the EU.

Elsewhere, Brazil, Mexico and other Latin American countries seem to be struggling. China is still growing, but recently reported some weak industrial numbers. Even India's economy seems to be slowing down. US growth seems to be driven by consumer spending, supported in large part by high employment rates, but that too can only go so far, and there is a slowing trend in growth. In other words, there are fewer and fewer bright spots around the world. What this means for US oil & gas prices is that there is very little reason to expect much of an improvement in the next three or perhaps even five years. That may be true especially in the case of natural gas, which still makes up the bulk of Chesapeake's production volume.

Chesapeake's production shrinking, while profitability looks to be questionable.

For the latest quarter Chesapeake did manage to produce a small profit of $75 million, on revenues of $2.4 billion. This comes after a loss in the first quarter. In other words, it is not making money so far this year. The picture actually gets worse if we take into account the fact that total oil & gas production volume is in serious decline. In the second quarter, production declined by 6% compared with the same quarter from a year ago. Oil production increased by 35%, which highlights Chesapeake's commitment to become more of an oil than gas producer. Natural gas production declined by 11% during the period, which is why overall production declined. The serious decline in overall production means that Chesapeake drilled less than what was needed to keep production steady, thus the ramp up argument that was so often invoked to justify lack of profits in the past across the shale patch, works in reverse in this case, together with the reversal in production growth. The fact that it is not making profits, even as it is spending less on drilling than what is needed to at least keep production flat, suggests that Chesapeake is far from being able to thrive within the current oil & gas price environment. Yet things may yet get worse in this regard, because we may see oil prices head even lower if recession fears come to fruition.

Interest expense is something that I am looking at very closely, especially when it comes to commodities producers. In the case of Chesapeake, its interest costs came in at $175 million for the latest quarter. That comes out to 7.3% of total revenue. I personally do not see it as being a serious problem until this figure goes above 10%. But at the same time, I prefer to see this number under 5% in order to consider an investment safe. Many investors tend to fret over debt maturity dates, assuming that it is the point where companies may run into trouble. But many shale companies, which did go bust in the past few years, did so when they simply could not cover their interest payments, as well as all their other bills. If interest costs keep rising, while revenue may continue to decline, Chesapeake could easily get into trouble if external financing completely dries up.

As the chart above shows, there is no immediate need to worry about refinancing. It does not mean however that this company cannot get into financial trouble well before then. Its debt load increased significantly in the past year, from $7.34 billion, to $9.7 billion, mostly driven by the acquisition of Eagle Ford assets in the oil window. It remains to be seen to what extent this acquisition will pay off, given that it is not in the Eagle Ford core area of production. What we do know is that it erased a few years worth of progress that Chesapeake achieved in bringing down long term debt.

Doubtful that Chesapeake has the prime acreage resources needed to make it through prolonged low oil price period.

Chesapeake started struggling many years ago, when natural gas prices collapsed, ironically in large part thanks to shale producers ramping up production, with complete disregard for profitability. Its stock peaked in 2008 at a price roughly 50 times higher than where it is trading today. Since then, it has been racing to shift out of natural gas and into oil acreage, with the latest acquisition being a prime example of it. But as we know very well by now, it is not nearly enough to get into some oil acreage. It has to be prime oil acreage for it to be profitable. Plenty of companies failed in the past few years, despite being in the oil window.

Its latest acquisition is in the oil window, but it is a part of the Eagle Ford portion of the field, which has been mostly shunned by drillers and there are reasons why this is the case. By now, most major shale fields have been thoroughly explored, with wells drilled pretty much everywhere. Odds of this area being a rare remaining hidden gem geologically speaking are low. Chesapeake can claim that it is not about the geology but the execution, but we have seen and heard this claim on countless occasions in the past years, and we know how it turned out. For instance, when Sanchez Energy purchased the Catarina acreage from Shell (RDS.A) in 2014, it was widely heralded as an incompetent shale driller, making room for a competent one who will make it work. Sanchez Energy recently filed for chapter 11, mostly based on its financial results at Catarina which became its main project since then, as I already pointed out.

The graph above, showing the improvement in the production curve of wells in the new Eagle Ford acquisition is indeed a good sign. But once again, we have seen these graphs presented by industry participants year after year. Yet, it is still losing money according to recent estimates. Reuters noted last year that the cash flow deficit has narrowed to $945 million last year, as oil prices hit $70/barrel after the third quarter. In other words, even with oil prices far above current levels the shale industry was struggling. Chesapeake's own profitability profile, within the context of declining production is not looking overly bright either, as I already pointed out. There seems to be a real disconnect between reports of constant improvements in production efficiency and the continued lack of profits industry-wide, and in regards to a significant number of companies in particular.

There is of course a chance that oil prices will improve, which could throw Chesapeake a lifeline. The very fact that the shale boom is increasingly showing signs of faltering as I pointed out in a recent article, means that there will likely be more support for oil prices going forward. Thing is however that part of the reason why the shale boom is starting to show signs of faltering is precisely because there are companies like Chesapeake, which are struggling to make ends meet within the current oil price environment. Thus, this now becomes a matter of attrition, with the weaker competitors having to face relegation, in order to have the stronger ones reap the benefits of higher oil & gas prices in the future. From this perspective Chesapeake is not on top of the pecking order by any means. The growing signs that we have a global economic slowdown on the way pretty much excludes an alternative outcome where global demand will lead to higher oil & gas prices, which will then rescue all shale boats. Chesapeake may be among the ones likely to sink in next few years.

