Boeing Will Inform FAA In September The 737 Max Is Ready, Let's Trade It; Also, What Recession?

I am using this as an example to spur you to educate yourself on using options conservatively. Beware, though, options are a very powerful tool.

Boeing is supposed to certify the 737 Max in September. I believe BA soars after the announcement. Here is the way to express your conviction, either way, using options.

Even after all the negative news, Boeing (BA) has kept to its deadline to deliver its certification package that the 737 Max will be ready to fly in November, so airlines can fly them before year-end. So let's look at a few strategies to trade it.

My assumption is that Boeing does deliver on its word. Otherwise, they would have changed the schedule by now. This morning the news is that it hired hundreds of workers to maintain all the 737 that they have been storing. The media is posing this as "maintenance". I see this as cleaning the planes off and getting them shiny and clean for delivery.

I want to take this situation as an example of how to express your opinion on how this will play out with a combination of equities and options. This is not for the casual trader. An occasional trader can buy a few shares if you agree with me, or not buy if you don't. This is for more serious traders who want to express a bit more of a complex scenario, but haven't tried options yet.

I am also proposing a conservative way to protect your shares if you already own a few hundred shares of BA or any other equity. Maybe you are already underwater in your equity and you want to protect from further downside. If you are completely bearish on Boeing, then you can buy puts. You could buy a fairly short-dated put since BA is going to have to deliver the bad news fairly imminently. I am going to lay out other scenarios here:

Collar: If you are skeptical about BA and you own shares

You own 100 or more shares, and you are underwater. If you own 100 shares, you sell 1 call contract per 100 shares. You would do this if you feel that you are skeptical that BA's certification will be immediately accepted, and you want to protect your equities. You can also use the funds generated by selling the call to buy a put contract. This will completely protect your downside. Just realize that if you are wrong (and BA goes up), the equity position could be called away and you will have to sell it at the strike price you sold it at.

Please bear in mind that there still are 10 days until September. In those 10 days, the options premium will deteriorate. That means you could close the short call at the end of this month having collected some of the premia and still keep the put for insurance. Also, if you are ultimately a bull on BA but expect continued turbulence, you could spread the put by selling a put at a lower strike price and capturing some premium plus get to buy BA at that lower strike. So here is what it might look like:

Collar:

Sell BA call at the $345 strike for $3.79 expiring on September 13 ($3.79 X 100 = $379 to you at expiration). $345 strike is the price that the buyer of the call buys BA.

Buy BA put at the $320 strike for $5.13 expiring on September 13 ($5.13 X 100 = -$513 you pay). $320 strike is the level you start making profits on BA falling.

Extra Leg:

Sell BA put at the $305 strike for $1.82 expiring on September 13 ($1.82 X 100 = $182 to you). $305 strike is the price you would take delivery plus $1.82 you got paid as a discount.

Please note that I am pricing these options out before the market open so they may not be at all accurate. Just using the numbers as an example.

The last leg of this configuration is ONLY if you would like to buy BA at this lower price. So if you own 100 shares already, this is a way to buy additional BA at a strong discount. In addition, if you add up all the premium you sold, you received $5.61 and the "long" put cost you $5.13. So in actuality, the options market paid YOU to insure your current position and the opportunity to buy another 100 shares at a steep discount. Why? Well, you bought that long put at $320, if BA indeed does miss the September deadline and falls to $305, you actually paid far less than $305 for the "short" put. You get a $16.82 discount per BA share.

Now if you don't own BA at all, and you think that BA will disappoint, AND you would love to buy BA below $300, just execute the put portion of this configuration. I repeat, IF YOU DON'T OWN ANY BA EQUITY, DO NOT SELL THE CALL. Yes, if you are an experienced trader and you understand the risk, you can do whatever you want. Just realize if that short call does not have an underlying security, there is no limit to your losses. If you don't want to sell a put because you are happy with the amount of BA you own, you don't have to sell that put so the option configuration protecting your equity will cost you money. Also, you can still buy back the short put and just close it out and not take delivery, just do it before the expiration date. If this is too much to pay attention to, then again, don't execute the last leg.

I recognize that this is complicated, you should spend some time educating yourself on options. If you have difficulty understanding this, DON'T DO IT. Also, you do this at your own risk. I just want to educate people on the benefits of using options in a way that lowers your risk. If you are willing to take delivery on a stock at a lower price, you should really get used to the idea of selling puts. Warren Buffett buys equity this way.

Just keep in mind that you get more premium the further out in the calendar you are selling a put, but that obligation lasts longer. The moment you change your mind on an equity, you must close up that put ASAP. If a short call or put expires without being executed, you get to keep the premium. That is why a lot of savvy investors write calls against their existing equities on a regular basis, creating a synthetic dividend. It is best to do this with stocks that you expect not to be very volatile to the upside. Just realize, again, if your equity hits that strike price, the stock will be called away. If you want to keep stocks as a long-term investor, you may have to buy the stock back.

Call and Call Spread If you are a BA believer straight up

If BA submits the certification and it is accepted by the FAA, which I fully believe will happen, it would make sense to buy an "out of the money" call. What this means is that you buy a call at a higher strike price for less money, because there is a lower perceived chance of success. I would pick $350 which was the prior support level, so that becomes the resistance level and should be much cheaper. If BA comes through, the price should shoot way higher than $350. Also, I would want the expiration to be a lot further out to give time for BA to gain that higher price.

Buy call at the $350 strike expiring Oct. 18 for $8.10 ($8.10 X 100 = -$810). That means you don't make any money until BA is above $358.10. $810 is a lot of money so you can choose to "spread" it. That means to sell a call (some say short a call) and capture some premium to offset the cost. There are two ways to do that. You can spread the call at a higher strike price but the same expiration date, or the same strike at a nearer date (called a calendar spread).

Call Spread:

Buy call at the $350 strike expiring Oct. 18 for $8.10 ($8.10 X 100 = -$810).

Sell call at the $380 strike expiring Oct. 18 for $1.77 ($1.77 X 100 = $177). Total cost ($810 - $177 = 633) would be your cost.

Calendar call spread:

Buy call at the $350 strike expiring Oct. 18 for $8.10.

Sell call at the $350 strike expiring Sept. 13 for $3.60 ($3.60 X 100 = $360). Total cost $810 - $360 = $450.

Obviously, there is risk involved with a calendar spread in this case. If the news is positive and comes out before September 13, the stock could go up, but these 2 options could cancel each other out. You can decide to buy the first leg of the call spread now, and then decide to spread it later. However, I would expect that in the 10 days going into September, the "short call" will lose premium which means that deterioration goes into your pocket, and you can close it, and then do a traditional call spread. You could also do a narrower call spread like so:

if you buy the $350 strike that expires in October and then sell the $370 strike, that would give you $309 and your cost would be $501. You could also take a higher strike for BA on the first leg, let's say $360, for a lower premium cost to you... The point is you can create a configuration that works for you.

Do your own research and educate yourself

Don't take what I am writing as perfect instructions to be carried out to the letter. Again, the prices I am quoting are probably not accurate since the market is not open yet. I just am doing this to educate you on the benefits of using options. Options are not a toy, they are a powerful tool. Because most investors find it intimidating, they are losing out on using options to conserve their equity holdings or find low-risk ways to express their opinion on where a stock is going.

Even if you decide that you believe BA is going to come through and you buy the October 18 call at the $350 strike price for $8.10, by paying $810 to control a $32,000 holding would be very inexpensive in comparison. The only thing is you will lose the entire $810 if BA doesn't go above $358 before October 18. Options expire, and when they do, you can lose all of your investment. A good rule of thumb is if you lost 50% of the premium, you probably should close out the position before you lose it all.

Consider Collars for other big holdings

Also, since I do believe that we are not out of the woods when it comes to the 10-year bond falling and taking our market down with it, you could set up a similar configuration for any stock you own 100 shares in. I am referring to writing calls and using the premium generated to buy (long) puts.

Again, please educate yourself and only execute options when you are confident that you understand the risks... I am considering offering a subscription service through the Seeking Alpha community on using options conservatively; to protect your equities, to generate synthetic dividends, to buy using short puts to get stock at a discount. If this sounds interesting, email me and let me know. I am only studying this idea for now.

There is NO Recession, use this conviction to be contrarian in your strategy

I want to call attention to the wonderful performance of some of our biggest retailers, Target (TGT), Lowe's (LOW), Walmart (WMT), Home Depot (HD), all had really good earnings. The consumer is fantastic, the consumer is 70% of our economy. We are isolated from the rest of the world. We are not going into recession. All talk of recession is just that, talk. Use this negativity to your advantage by thinking contrarian. Think about how a market participant who is a bear would behave and do the opposite. That means embrace cyclical growth stocks like the tech names we know and love.

Good luck!

