Politics And Manufactured Fear Of Imminent U.S. Recession

It's not rocket science to suggest we are overdue for a recession in the U.S. - it's not a matter of if, it's when.

Source: Aangirfan

After the long economic boom in America, it's obvious that we're closer to a recession than we have been. That was recently reinforced by long-term U.S. Treasury bonds falling below return rates for shorter-term bonds, which historically usually points to a recession coming within 12 to 18 months.

Many in the media jumped at this numbers in a way that suggested we're very close to an economic contraction. Yet, the data don't back up that assertion and thesis.

In this article we'll look at why a recession isn't going to happen in the near term, and why the economy we're now in is different than in the past, as far as it relates to the time frame an inevitable recession will hit.

The politics of an alleged recession

It's no secret that President Trump and the media have no love for one another, and when each gets a chance to take a jab at each other, they aren't going to let the opportunity pass.

As it relates to the U.S. economy, President Trump of course lauds the booming growth and strength of the stock market as evidence that his policies are working

To this point there wasn't much the media and his political opponents could effectively do to counter that because his remarks and comments were based in fact, until the recent yield curve inversion.

Yet, White House trade advisor Peter Navarro has come out and disputed whether or not there was a yield curve inversion, calling it instead a "flat curve." The point he was making there is the spread was so narrow that it technically wasn't an inversion. On Wednesday the 10-year Treasury note fall to 1.623 percent, for a very short time below the 2-year rate of 1.634 percent.

Navarro concluded this, “An inverted yield curve requires a big spread between the short and long,” Navarro said. “All we have had is a flat curve. It’s a flat curve which is a very weak signal of any possibility.”

He went so far as to say "...the flat curve is actually the result of a very strong Trump economy.”

Even Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said concerning the recent cut in interest rates that the economy didn't require a "longer cycle of slashing interest rates" because the economy remained strong.

While the President believes the economy is strong, the administration believes it would be stronger with more rate cuts.

Without a doubt the media will continue to remind everyone of the inverted yield curve and hammer at the imminent arrival of a recession. I will say this, to a degree the extremely small difference between the bond yields and the short time it occurred does provide some support to Navarro's argument, although I'm not totally convinced by it.

With the strong economy and data to back it up, that's more important than whether or not the yield inversion is called by another name.

What the numbers tell us

The first thing to remember about the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) is that approximately 70 percent of it is the result of consumer spending. How the consumer spends, so goes the economy.

Consumer spending in July jumped 0.7 percent, according to the Commerce Department, easily surpassing the 0.3 percent most analysts were looking for. That was the largest monthly gain in a year. On average, spending from May-July was up 1.8 percent against February-April.

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan recently stated that "We see nothing in underlying data to signal a recession."

He added that "The average worker is working, getting paid more. That's going to translate into good credit performance on the consumer side. The real risk for the U.S. economy is if the consumers slow down."

Moynihan's conclusion was this: "We have nothing to fear about a recession right now except for fear of a recession."

This supports the thesis of the article, where I believe the media is going to run with this in order to manufacture fear of a recession by focusing on the yield curve inversion rather than the current state of the economy and unique nature of the long-term growth of the U.S. economy.

The July labor force jumped to 163.4 million with another 164,000 jobs added, an all-time high.

A survey of the National Association for Business Economics found that the number of economists that expect a recession in 2020 has dropped from 42 percent to 38 percent. For 2019, only a miniscule 2 percent expect a recession.

An increasing number of U.S. economists see a recession no likely to occur until sometime in 2021. One of the reasons given was the recent cut in interest rates by the Federal Reserve. Expectations are the Fed will continue to cut going forward. Another factor is America's largest retailer Wal-Mart reported sales were up in its latest earnings report, and guided for sales and profits to continue to improve.

Finally, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median wage for U.S. workers in the first quarter of 2019 was up 2.7 percent year-over-year. Until these numbers reverse direction and consumer spending starts to consistently stall, the threat of an imminent recession is nothing more than hype.

Conclusion

The major concern for me concerning the fear of a recession is that so many investors are accepting it at face value without considering the facts surrounding the current condition of the U.S. economy.

That there will be a recession is not at dispute, it's the timing of the recession that I question, and also the politically-motivated reinforcement of an imminent recession by much of the media.

There is nothing to suggest a recession is about to descend upon us, and I even see a number of financial writers, analysts and pundits starting to advise people to take steps to defend themselves against it.

While I don't care one way or the other about that, the point is the most likely scenario that will play out is a recession will probably occur in 2021.

It could even take longer because of the length of this bull market and the time it may take to unwind. We're in unfamiliar territory with little guidance from the past to inform us of how this is likely to play out.

If you believe we're close to a recession, then by all means take measures based upon that. But keep in mind that consumer spending accounts for almost 70 percent of the U.S. economy, and until that starts to consistently slide, there will be no recession, not matter how much the media pushes the narrative.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.