Picking An Entry Point To MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (MET) is a stable company best know for their insurance, annuities, and asset management. For many people, they are known as the company that branded themselves with Snoopy and the Peanuts characters for decades. That branding changed in 2016 and I don't think that should be a concern for investors.

Today, the established business lines are generating predictable income for the company. Earnings are stable and the dividend is strong. With a P/E ratio of 7.5 and a dividend yield of 3.88%, MetLife is solidly in the value investing world.

This article will focus on one possible method to acquire shares at lower prices, or get paid to wait for the price to drop. The below chart shows the stock price over the past year. At two different price points, the shares dropped into a range that could have triggered a buy using the strategy I am about to outline.

Here are a few possible reasons to be bullish on this stock.

Book value, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income other than foreign currency translation adjustments, of $47.09 at June 30, increased 10% from $42.76 at June 30, 2018. - Seeking Alpha

The company also recently announced a $2 billion share buyback program. - Marketwatch

MetLife trades at 0.67 Price to Book Value.

Another interesting thing to note about this stock. Over the past few years, net income growth has been non-existent, but earnings per share has consistently risen. Meanwhile, since 2011, the dividend yield has also risen. Investors are not willing to pay a premium for the shares and the stock price is not keeping pace with dividend increases. This should not concern investors, as the dividend payout ratio is about 0.33, which is sustainable.

So, let's assume you want to buy this stock to hold it. You are willing to endure a short-term loss, if that happens, but you also want to buy it at a discount to today's price. You are willing to wait. If the stock doesn't trade at that price, then you are in no hurry.

Here's a strategy for you. Sell some put options against the stock.

This trade isn't without downside, but there is also the potential to earn some money waiting for the price to drop. The $42.50 strike price correlates with a period that MET stock traded in a lower range for an extended period about three times in the past year. There's a chance you might be able to buy in this range, but the stock needs to drop at least 7.3% from here first. The current price of MET is $45.81. Looking out to September 20th, the $42.50 put options have a bid of $0.36. The following is a summary of the trade from an online calculator.

As you can see, at any price above $42.14, you make money on this trade. Note your upside is capped, but the annualized return from this strategy is 10.48% assuming you engage multiple trades like this throughout the year. If you fail to purchase these shares this month, you can try again next month and capture the options premium all over again.

If you want a lower risk trade and think you can actually pick up this stock just below $40, then you might consider selling the $40 strike.

The annualized return of 4.57% is lower, but you are still making a decent yield on the shares. This is better than the dividend yield on holding the shares, but it also gives up all the upside potential and price appreciation from actually holding the stock.

Given the company is engaged in a $2 billion buyback plan, I think you could go with the higher strike price trade, if you are interested in this value stock.

What's the risk of the trade?

The biggest risk is a rapid and sudden drop in the share price. You might have the shares forced on you by execution of the put option. In theory, you could be holding paper losses on the stock. That is the same risk as a buy and hold strategy. It pays to pay attention to your investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.