Madison Square Garden: Las Vegas Sphere Now A Financial Eyesore

For those that were closely watching, a clue that 'something was up' with Madison Square Garden Co (MSG) came last week when the company issued a press release re-scheduling their fiscal Q4 earnings release to August 20th from the original release date of August 15th citing a "scheduling conflict". Indeed, it must have been an intense weekend of scrambling to get these financial statements in order as the results were disappointing. The company reported a GAAP EPS loss of $3.08, while revenue of $263.6 million was down 17.1%, yoy and $6.5 million below expectations. The stock fell 9% on the release.

MSG stock price chart.

The big surprise was new numbers related to the ongoing development of its mega new concert venue in Las Vegas known as MSG Sphere at the Venetian. Higher than expected costs surprised the market and adds to uncertainty regarding timing along with questions related to the terms and timing of the proposed spin-off of the sports business. The results this quarter again included the impact from the adoption of new accounting standards "ACS 606" that deals with revenue recognition from contracts with customers. This became effective in July of 2018, and this Q4 is the last period of non-comparable data. As mentioned, total revenues fell 17%, but excluding the accounting change would have been 2.6% higher compared to last year. The reported adjusted operating loss of $34.9 million was nevertheless much larger than the $1.3 million loss in Q4 2018.

MSG fiscal Q4 operating results. source: Company IR

The entertainment segment reported a drop in revenues of 6% based on fewer events at some venues. The TAO Group hospitality business had more positive results with a growth in revenues. MSG Sports reported a decline in revenues of 32% which was based on the impact from the accounting standards as it related to how the company accounts for some ticket sales. Excluding the impact from the standards the company notes, revenues would have increased 10%.

MSG fiscal Q4 segment results. source: Company IR

For the full year, the company was able to post a positive EPS of $0.48 which was down from $5.94 from fiscal 2018. It's been a messy year of adjustments and non-comparable data, so the investors can look forward to next quarter when these impacts will no longer be an issue.

MSG Sphere Update

MSG Sphere Promotional Rendering. source: Billboard Magazine

The best way to describe the MSG Sphere being built at the Venetian in Las Vegas is to think of a giant stadium-sized planetarium type globe but made to host events like concerts and shows with screens lining the interior the size of three football fields. It sounds awesome, and with the company budgeting $1.2 billion, it should be. The problem, however, is that Street analysts had figured a lower price, while the company disclosed during the press conference that the contractor is now estimating $1.7 billion in total costs. The company thinks it can bring down that figure through negotiation, but, nevertheless, this was one of the main reasons pulling down the stock. That $500 million extra is going to be a difficult gap to close, and it becomes significant considering this is a company that just posted an adjusted operating income of $179 million for the full year.

The plan is to have Sphere eventually feature events on a daily basis, and MSG thinks it will be one of the top attractions in the world already with plans to build a second one in London. We're sure this thing will be a hit when it opens, but the question is for how long the novelty will last and how will it compete with the numerous other attractions in Vegas. Everything makes sense at a price and the questions have only grown with the latest information.

MSG Sports

The company reiterated its plans to move forward with a spin-off of the sports business which has been in discussion since last year. In our view, a deal can't come fast enough as this is likely the weakest in the company's portfolio, and it doesn't help that the actual teams playing at the flagship arena aren't so hot.

The website FiveThirtyEight.com, which is recognized for using statistical methods to analyze and project current events from politics to sports, recently came out with their 2019-2020 NBA season projections. The New York Knicks professional basketball team which plays home games at the Madison Square Garden arena are predicted to be the second-worst team in the league which doesn't bode well for ticket sales or merchandise demand. It's not much of a surprise as the team hasn't made the playoffs since the 2013. Separately, the New York Rangers professional hockey team, a Championship level contender in recent years, has not made the playoffs in the last two seasons. Management noted these trends from 2019 in the conference call, and we see them carrying over going forward.

The team performance of the Knicks and Rangers has weighed on our -- per game revenues for tickets food, beverage and merchandise sales. We were also impacted by higher team personnel costs including a player waiver earlier this year, as well as higher marketing costs as we spend more to support our in-game sales.

Most of the revenue in the sports segment is based on the media rights and league distributions, but, nevertheless, it's safe to say that a seat to a Knicks game won't be the hottest ticket in town and this will have an impact at the margins along with pressuring sentiment in the stock in the near term. The company mentioned that it is making progress of the proposed spin-off which it expects to complete in 2020.

You heard us talk previously about the merits of the proposed spin-off. We remain confident that this separation would better highlight the unique value of the Knicks and Rangers franchises. We continue to expect that the entertainment company would retain an approximate one-third equity interest in the sports company. This equity stake will be used to help fund our growth plans and for other corporate purposes and would also be available for potential tax-free exchange for entertainment company shares, while we know this is taking longer than expected, we remain firmly committed to completing this important transaction which we now anticipate will happen in the first quarter of calendar 2020.

Forward-Looking Commentary

Considering the Spheres in Vegas and London are the top priorities for the company, the sense is that there is a greater urgency to spin off the sports business to free up cash for construction as quickly as possible. Taking a midpoint between the company's Las Vegas budget and the contractor estimate, $1.5 billion for each Sphere in Vegas and London (~$3bn total) compares to a current cash position of about $1.3 billion. The unlocked value from the sports business would more than cover any shortfall, but the uncertainty related to amounts should weigh on the stock in the near term.

No one likes a cash-rich stock with no-growth and ballooning losses, but that's the risk here until the Sphere opens up in 2021. Then there's the question of if the timetable will even be maintained. Considering the costs are already overrun and some of the technological and engineering challenges, as this is the first of its kind, we think it's fair to assume there will be more headaches along the way.

Overall, we're bearish on the stock with an expectation of more downside. We rate MSG as a sell, noting that despite the large drop, it's still trading just a few dollars from the $270 that it reached back in July. We see the December 2018 lows between $240 and $250 as the next target.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.