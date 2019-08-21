Using Ratios To Identify Stocks Set To Outperform Their Peers: Steel Rankings

Introduction

My next article in this series looks to add the steel industry to my research. Any new readers who wish to see a detailed explanation on how I arrive at these results, please see my introductory article that elaborates on my process. As a quick summary, I believe that over the long run, stocks that rank higher than their competitors financially (according to my assortment of ratios) will outperform stocks that have a lower ranking in that same industry. Ratios have their shortcomings, but if utilized properly, they can be helpful in analyzing a company's current financial position.

Included in this analysis is Nucor (NUE), Steel Dynamics (STLD), United States Steel (X), Reliance Steel and Aluminum (RS), and AK Steel Holding (AKS). Pricing data is gathered from Nasdaq, while scores were calculated using financial statements from E-Trade.

Ratio Research

Debt

Company Name Total Debt/ Total Equity Quick Ratio Current Ratio Defense Interval Current Liquidity Ratio EBIT/ Interest Expense Nucor 43.8% 1.45 3.08 24.6 214.6 21.11 Steel Dynamics 60.4% 2.13 3.96 40.4 -9.8 13.12 United States Steel 56.7% 0.86 1.51 28.6 853.7 4.76 Reliance Steel & Aluminum 47.2% 2.10 4.70 5.5 313.5 6.13 AK Steel Holding 1,995.7% 0.69 1.95 2.9 1,080.9 2.33

Current Debt Scores

1. Steel Dynamics- 1.83

2. Nucor- 2.17

3. Reliance Steel and Aluminum- 2.5

4. United States Steel- 3.67

5. AK Steel- 4.83

Profitability

EBIT Margin Gross Margin Net Margin Return on Assets Net Income per Employee Effective Tax Rate Nucor 13.6% 17.1% 9.4% 13.9% 89,407.7 23.2 Steel Dynamics 14.4% 19.2% 10.6% 17.3% 153,460.9 22.5 United States Steel 7.3% 9.7% 7.9% 10.7% 38,448.3 -37.3 Reliance Steel & Aluminum 8.3% 26.6% 5.5% 8.0% 40,621.8 24.5 AK Steel Holding 5.2% 10.4% 2.7% 4.2% 19,547.4 -2.6

Current Profitability Scores

1. Steel Dynamics- 1.5

2. Nucor- 2.5

3. United States Steel- 3.33

3. Reliance Steel and Aluminum- 3.33

5. AK Steel- 4.33

Efficiency

Sales per Employee Return on Equity Capital Expenditure Ratio Employee Cost Per Unit of Revenue Total Asset Turnover Return on Invested Capital Nucor 0.95 25.4% 25.5 0.03 1.48 18.1% Steel Dynamics 1.44 34.5% 49.4 0.048 1.62 21.0% United States Steel 0.49 29.6% 14.2 0.02 1.36 17.8% Reliance Steel & Aluminum 0.74 13.6% 48.1 0.18 1.46 9.5% AK Steel Holding 0.72 408% 44.9 0.047 1.55 9.3%

Current Efficiency Scores

1. Steel Dynamics- 1.67

2. Nucor- 2.83

3. AK Steel- 3

4. United States Steel- 3.67

5. Reliance Steel and Aluminum- 3.83

Growth

Free Cash Flow Growth Revenue Growth Total Debt Growth EPS Growth Change in Working Capital Growth Nucor -20.8 52.5 -2.2 2,869.6 -181.2 Steel Dynamics 27.3 55.7 -8.4 243 -149.6 United States Steel 55.3 22.6 -24.1 325 -194.0 Reliance Steel & Aluminum -50.2 23.4 14.3 110.3 -162.7 AK Steel Holding 84.5 1.9 -15.3 914 -665.7

Current Growth Scores

1. Steel Dynamics- 2.4

2. Nucor- 2.8

2. United States Steel- 2.8

4. AK Steel- 3

5. Reliance Steel and Aluminum- 4

Weighting

After implementing performance-based weighting to each category, I have determined that the efficiency ratios are most correlated to price performance, followed by debt, profitability, and growth. Therefore, instead of the equation for finding the cumulative score of a stock looking like this...

(Debt Score x .25) + (Profitability Score x .25) + (Efficiency Score x .25) + (Growth Score x .25) = Final Score

...it now looks like this:

(Debt Score x .27) + (Profitability Score x .23) + (Efficiency Score x .27) + (Growth Score x .23) = Final Score

With this weighting, more value is given to categories with the greatest correlation to price performance, which, in turn, should lead to more accurate final scores. To answer any lingering questions about how I determine weighting, please see my article that introduces the concept. Here are the most recent weight-adjusted scores for the steel industry:

1. Steel Dynamics- 1.84

2. Nucor- 2.57

3. United States Steel- 3.39

4. Reliance Steel and Aluminum- 3.40

5. AK Steel- 3.80

Adjusting For Share Buybacks

In one of my recent articles, I introduced how share repurchases can influence share price, and thus, why my future analyses will attempt to account for companies' strategies in this area. For more details on how I determine these upcoming weights, please see the article that explains its implementation. In short, I standardize each company's rate of common shares outstanding reduction to have an effect of between -.1 and .1, with the stock that retires the greatest percentage of its shares to receive the .1 improvement in its score and so on. Here is a table showing the data:

Share Repurchase Rate Effect on Score Nucor 3.9 -0.001234568 Steel Dynamics 5.1 -0.030864198 United States Steel 0.4 0.085185185 Reliance Steel & Aluminum 7.9 -0.1 AK Steel Holding -0.2 0.1

Complete Scores

1. Steel Dynamics- 1.81

2. Nucor- 2.57

3. Reliance Steel- 3.30

4. United States Steel- 3.48

5. AK Steel- 3.90

By nearly a full point, Steel Dynamics ended as the clear winner. In all four categories, the stock placed first when compared to the rest of its peers. In fact, the company scored under a 2 in all categories besides growth, where things were a little more competitive. When accounting for their above average share buyback rate, the score also received a small boost of .03 to its scores, ultimately ending at a 1.81- which was enough to put in in the 98th percentile of all scores gathered throughout my research thus far.

Nucor was the runner-up, scoring a stellar 2.57, although quite a ways behind first place. Nucor had a very consistent performance across the board and managed to keep all of their scores below a 3, which as mentioned in previous articles, is the average score across all stocks. Since it places so well relative to the other stocks included in my analysis and Steel Dynamics is its only competition, it will be interesting to see if Nucor can close that large gap that separates them and first place in future analyses.

The other three stocks performed well below average, as they were consistently outperformed by Steel Dynamics and Nucor. Reliance Steel showed promise early on in the research, scoring a 2.5 in the debt category. After that, it was all downhill, with the rest of its scores moving well past the 3 mark. The same can be said about United States Steel, except its one bright spot was growth and not debt. It also had a very poor share repurchase rate, so its score was hurt even more when this was taken into account. AK Steel didn't perform horribly in the efficiency and growth areas, but because of how terrible they did in debt and profitability categories, their complete score was dragged down and cemented them securely in the last place.

Conclusion

Ratios certainly aren't the be all and end all, but I'm a firm believer this type of strategy can serve as a useful supplement for investors conducting a holistic analysis. Since this is the first year I ranked the steel industry, the scores are just a snapshot in time of their respective financial strengths and weaknesses. Where the real value will be drawn is when multiple years of scores can be analyzed for trends or patterns.

Feel free to leave any feedback or suggestions in the comment section, and if you wish to see future articles ranking different industries as well as statistical breakdowns of historical scores and their relation to price, click the orange follow button at the top of the page.

Also readers are welcome to suggest industries for me to add into my research. Any suggestions will be put into a written article within the next couple weeks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.