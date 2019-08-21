General Electric, Financial Engineering, And The Sign Of The Times: Part 2

Seems the basic problem is one concerning the assumptions made in insurance contracts, a problem faced by many organizations in this age when people are living longer-than ever.

Now, this performance is coming under criticism and well-known whistle-blower, Harry Markopolos fo Bernie Madoff fame, has accused GE of "engaging in accounting fraud."

General Electric built it's reputation under Jack Welch as one of the leaders in financial engineering, producing outstanding financial results quarter after quarter after quarter.

Earlier, I have written about General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) and its use of financial engineering.

I wrote that "the latter part of the 20th century was the age of financialization, a subject that I have written about many times and a subject that I am currently writing a book about. It was an age when focus was transferred from valuing cash flows attained from production and output to the value of assets and financial instruments."

"It was an age where a conglomerate like GE could diversify to the extent that for several years running its financial subsidiaries produced well more than 50 percent of the total profits earned at GE." "It was an age when a company could become very opaque about its internal financial dealings, yet continue to produce almost constant increases in earnings and a steady return on stockholders' equity."

And, it was this latter attribute of financial engineering that has drawn a lot of negative commentary over the years. The question always was, "how could these companies practicing financial engineering turn in such a constant increase in earnings?"

Well, the question has risen again, this time in the hands of Harry Markopolos, an accounting expert, whose bio contains the fact that he was the one that raised the red flags about the Ponzi scheme created by Bernard Madoff.

Mr. Markopolos has now accused General Electric of misusing its accounting efforts "to mask its financial problems by filing inaccurate or fraudulent information with regulators.

Last Thursday, Mr. Markopolos accused GE "of engaging in accounting fraud worth $38 billion, saying the company is hiding massive losses and heading for bankruptcy."

Note that it is reported that Mr. Markopolos "first became suspicious of GE's accounting when he attended industry luncheons where portfolio managers and analysts said they didn't believe GE's numbers could be true because they met or beat earnings estimates every quarter, year after year."

One point of contention is that GE has miscalculated the cost of caring for people who lived longer than expected. This is an annuity problem…it deals with how do you account for life-time contracts when the most crucial issue in determining the reserves is the expected life of those seeking the contract.

Mr. Markopolos claimed that "the $15 billion hit GE took two years ago when it miscalculated the cost of caring for people who lived longer than expected was "a nasty market surprise and it's about to get $29 billion worse."

He said GE should have taken action to boost its reserves years earlier to cover its unfunded long-term care liability, but instead waited until a new management team was in place.

Other experts step up to defend GE. For example, GE is said to be not alone "in underestimating the reserves needed to cover long-term liabilities. Private companies and public pension funds alike have struggled to keep up with the growing cost of providing health care to an aging population that's living longer than expected."

I have just completed a two-year study of Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRC) and let me tell you that one of the results of the study was that no two CCRs' had the same business model. The reason this conclusion was reached was that each community was using different assumptions about the aging population and consequently their annuity conclusions came out different. Hence, they produced different business models to reflect the different assumptions used in their modeling.

In the Associated Press release that was printed in the New York Times we read that

"GE is not alone in underestimating the reserves needed to cover long-term liabilities. Private companies and public pension funds alike have struggled to keep up with the growing cost of providing health care to an aging population that's living longer than expected."

This seems to be a general problem for this space.

"'You have to be really kind of smart about the way you write these policies to begin with," said Joshua Aguilar, an equity analyst at Morningstar who follows GE. "Your hands are tied. You can't go back and rewrite premiums.'"

"Morningstar has long believed that GE's assumptions about how it would cover those liabilities were too aggressive, but that's an industry wide problem."

"Does it rise to the level of fraud? My answer to that is, 'No,'" Aguilar said.

Monday, General Electric responded to the accusations of Mr. Markopolos. The response was,

"The company said it has 'been up front and transparent about the long-term liabilities,' and there are 'a lot of viewpoints in the market regarding the risks and financial obligations across the entire [long-term-care] industry.'"

I will have to go along with General Electric. The problem is one that many dealing in this space are experiencing. People are living longer. Experts are having real trouble estimating what the correct assumptions are. As a consequence, companies and other organizations are having facing financial strains because their assumptions have not proven to be correct, but they originally made the assumptions using the best information they had available at the time.

And, in the CCRC business, some organizations had to sell their operations to others because they did not build up the cash and working capital positions needed to cover costs. There have been disasters because of the assumptions that were made by the CCRC's.

This is what Mr. Markopolos contends is the problem: because GE underestimated the needs, it has a weak cash and working capital position. In fact Mr. Markopolos' group estimated, in its report that GE will need to increase its insurance reserves by $18.5 billion in cash and take a $10.5 billion charge because of an accounting change in 2021: $29.0 billion.

GE's response: "It won't have to make a cash contribution to the long-term-care insurance business. Our future liabilities depend on variables that will play out over decades, not years, and are dictated by rigorous testing processes, sound actuarial analysis, and the application of regulatory and accounting rules."

I don't think that GE has committed fraud, as is suggested by Mr. Markopolos.

It's all about what you assume…and you all know what happens when you assume.

But, that, then is what financial engineering is all about.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.