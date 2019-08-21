Rebalancing Our IRA Accounts In Detail

Our target is to have our IRA's to be 60% equity and 40% fixed income assets. I will also be writing options in my IRA for added income.

Our inherited IRAs have RMDs being made now. Our other IRAs will start in 2022 (wife's) and 2025 (mine).

In my prior IRA article, I mentioned we needed to review and increase the equity portion in some accounts. That has started.

Introduction:

I outlined our long-term investment strategy for the IRAs we have in a prior article which you may wish to review (Now Retired - Setting Investment Strategy For Our IRA Accounts). This article will covered changes made, some being considered and state why we own what we do. These accounts represent 13% of our investable assets.

Wife's CommonWealth Inherited IRA

This is account was moved to Fidelity to make life easier, cut fees, and have more investment options. The funds were added to the other inherited account that also came from her father.

Wife's Fidelity Inherited IRA

In July, I decided to sell the Fidelity Balanced Fund and buy two commission-free ETFs (ITOT, USIG) as replacements. This gives us control over the equity/fixed income ratio of the IRA. It also saves almost 50 bps in fees. I used PortfolioVisualizer to evaluate different equity and bond ETFs before deciding these were the ones to own. Currently, the account generates cash for about 80% of annual RMD. I decided to dollar-cost-average (DCA) as we reinvest the cash from the second inherited IRA.

USIG: The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. dollar-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. We chose a US bond fund to avoid currency risk. We went with an investment-grade over a HY one because the lateness in the business cycle and less than 200 bps yield advantage HYG had.

ITOT: The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF seeks to track the investment results of a broad-based index composed of U.S. equities. While we lost FBALX's 5% international exposure, we added US exposure to equities below large-cap (about 20% of ITOT). We believe we have adequate international exposure in our other accounts.

SRET: The Global X SuperDividend® REIT ETF seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive Global SuperDividend REIT Index. REITS, being high income generators, make sense in IRAs versus taxable accounts. We were also looking to increase our REITs exposure and due to small size of this account, using a fund made sense. SRET dividends cover 60% of the current RMD, with a current yield of 8.6%.

NMFX: New Mountain Finance Corp Notes 5.75% due 10/1/23. As noted by other SA contributors, no BDC has ever defaulted on their notes. Based on purchase price, we should earn close to 6% for the next 4+ years. Fidelity rates the parent, NMFC, as bullish as of this writing.

IHDG: WisdomTree International Hedged Dividend Growth ETF follows WisdomTree's dividend-weighted quality dividend index and is hedged to eliminate USD movements. This (and the next 2) was purchased using funds from Commonwealth and represents this account's international equity exposure and our only hedged investment.

JEMD: Nuveen EM Debt 2022 Target CEF which invests in EM sovereign and corporate debt maturing before mid-2023. Yield plus bonds moving to par should yield near 6%. We own this CEF in two other accounts.

CSWC: Capital Southwest Corporation is a BDC specializing in credit, private equity, and venture capital for middle market companies. Current yield is 7.3% and was favorably discussed recently by @BDC Buzz.

My wife's IRA:

This IRA needs to the most work as the equity portion is under 40% currently. While I will use cash-covered puts to gain equity exposure in my accounts, currently I have not set my wife's IRAs up for that option. I have also chosen to classify PMT, despite being a REIT, as Fixed Income since it invests in mortgages.

HTGC: Hercules Capital is one of the few internally managed BDCs, a management-style highly recommended by other SA contributors. we picked this up during the 'scandal' last March. Current yield: 9.96%.

EHT: Eaton Vance 7/1/21 TERM CEF invests in HY bonds with the idea of liquidating on the termination date. We picked this up last December when the discount was over 5% (currently around 1%). Current yield 4.5%. This and JEMD were chosen as Fixed Income substitutes for CDs or ST bond funds.

JEMD: Nuveen EM Debt 2022 Target CEF which invests in EM sovereign and corporate debt maturing before mid-2023. Yield plus bonds moving to par should yield near 6%. We own this CEF in two other accounts.

VTI: Vanguard Total US Equity ETF allows us to own the entire US equity market without having to own multiple ETFs. Most likely, the needed equity exposure will come from increasing this position, though we are checking out some high-discount equity CEFs.

PBB: Prospect Capital BDC Notes 6/15/2024 @6.25%. I added this last fall when it was trading below the maturity price as a CD substitute.

PMT: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust invests in mortgages and mortgage-related assets. With rates on hold, refinance risk is lower and the price has held steady since last summer. Current yield is 8.62%.

My IRA:

I sold my MDY recently and am in the process of replacing it with XMLV. To enhance the account's income, I wrote 3 Nov 30 Puts against Abbvie. I count that as part of my equity exposure.

ACWI: iShares MSCI All-World ETF invests in countries around the world, including Emerging Market ones. US exposure is 55%. This ETF provides for limited international exposure.

XMLV: Invesco S&P Midcap Low Volatility ETF gives me roughly the same midcap exposure as MDY with better 5-year performance and a lower beta. I am still adding to this position.

ARCC: Ares Capital Corporation is a large Business Development Corporation I hold for the yield (8.8%). Since going public in 2004 its returned 12.8% versus the S&P 500 of around 9%. Investors do accept a much higher beta (1.39) for that return.

ANGL: Vaneck Vectors Fallen Angel ETF invest in corporate bonds that were rated “investment grade” when issued but have been downgraded since. Since its inception, it has outperformed CORP (an investment-grade corporate bond ETF), by almost 400 bps. Current yield is 5.45%

LDP: Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred & Income CEF which provides another income source to this account. While over 50% of the holdings have a maturity over 30 years, C&S lists the modified duration of the CEF at 3.9 years. Current yield is 7.5%.

PBB: Prospect Capital BDC Notes 6/15/2024 @6.25% I added this last fall when it was trading below the maturity price as a CD substitute.

ABBV Nov 60 put: A put gives the buyer the right to sell me shares of Abbvie stock at $60 up to the 3rd Friday of November. I believe ABBV needlessly dropped after their merger announcement with AGN. Fidelity's Equity score for ABBV currently is over 7 (on a scale of 1-10).

To raise the equity/fixed ratio near the 60/40% desired split, my plan is to buy more XMLV and write another couple of cash-covered puts. Since international stocks don't appear to be ready to outperform US equities, I might chose to sell some of the ACWI as we recently added some hedged international exposure to my wife's IRA.

Conclusion:

By using the same assets in multiple accounts, it helps me keep track of what we own across all our accounts, which includes two Roths, one 401(k) and three taxable ones. Our game plan for our IRAs is to be near 60% equity and take on higher risk in our fixed income investments. If the SECURE Act passes, our need to start RMDs will be delayed two years, though I don't see that changing how we invest. Having a mix of IRAs and Roths should help regardless of how tax laws change.

As with all articles I provide to our SA readers, no investment advice is implied but provided for ideas of how one person is investing their wealth and as a possible start for their own research. To be notified of future updates, please check the “Follow” button above.

