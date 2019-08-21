It's Not Too Late To Buy Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation hit my radar a little over a month ago, in that time it has outperformed its peers and the broad market.

The Utility Sector Outperforms; LNT Is A Leader

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) hit my radar in early July. My quest for earnings-driven dividend growth led me to the Utility Sector (XLU), my screen of the sector to four stocks including LNT. I was and am doubly interested in the sector as a Real Asset being we're in a time of market turmoil. Real Assets tend to outperform in times of turmoil and pay higher than average dividends to boot.

I am interested in LNT because the company is exhibiting success in its strategies for growth and transitioning to a sustainable-energy business model. This is coupled with sound financial metrics, a healthy dividend, and a promise of distribution increases.

I just checked on the charts to see how they looked and was pleasantly surprised by the strength I see in LNT. The Utility Sector and most of the Real Assets universe has been outperforming the broad market, I explore that in-depth in my article Buy Infrastructure Equities For Yield And Insulation From Today's Troubled Times. LNT is not only beating the market it is a market leader among infrastructure assets. The question is, after a strong YTD rally, is it too late to get into this dividend-growth stock?

Utilities Outperform; Alliant Energy Leads

Comparing the performance of the broad market with the Utility Sector and the four utility stocks on my short-list it is clear that Utility Stocks have been doing well this year. The broad market is up about 16% and the Utility Sector is leading by a small margin. Within the group of stocks in the Utility on my short-list there is one clear leader and that is LNT. The stock is up 23% versus eh broad market's 16%, it lost virtually no ground during the early-August selloff, and has moved on to set new highs in the time since.

2nd Quarter Results

2nd quarter results were expected to be weak but not as weak as they were. The company's revenue for the quarter came in at $790.2 million which is about 4.85% below consensus. EPS was also shy of the estimates at $0.40% and yet the stock keeps moving higher.

One reason is the miss was driven by warmer than expected temperatures over the winter. Another reason is the loss in revenue was offset by Alliant's increasing rate-base driven revenue gains. Yet another reason is the guidance for the full year is maintained and a not-so-subtle hint was given EPS would be in the upper half of the stated range. The company is forecasting 5-7% EPS growth and expects to keep the dividend payout in the range of 60% to 70%. Revenue growth is driven in part through organic increases in rate-base, acquisition, and a coordinated shift to sustainable power sources.

The company just added another 470-megawatt wind farm in Iowa and has another two in process, on track, and below budget. The companies operational wind farms have already received ISI Platinum Certification from ISI. ISI is the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure, the Platinum Certification is the highest level awarded to projects demonstrating environmental, social, and economic benefit to communities.

Solar is also part of the transition to sustainable power generation. Alliant operates several wind farms with one under construction and another in the works in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin project comes with the tailwind of favorable tariffs put in place by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin. The tariffs are not large but will enable the company to expand its offerings in solar and other renewables to Wisconsin customers.

The Divided Is Safe, But Not Huge - And Highly Valued

The dividend is relatively safe but it's not huge. At $1.42 annually the yield is about 2.75% at today's share prices. The company has a 15-year history of dividend increase which is a plus, future increases can be expected with a high rate of certainty. The payout ratio is a healthy 65% and right in the middle of the range set by management, with earnings growth in the forecast, another dividend increase is very likely. The only thing wrong with the dividend is the yield and that because it's so low. You can get better in the sector and much better in a REIT.

In terms of valuation, LNT is the most highly valued of the stocks on my short-list at nearly 23X forward GAAP and non-GAAP earnings. The broad market is closer to 16.5X forward earnings, DTE (DTE) and PNW (PNW) are both trading around 20X earnings. Another dividend-heavyweight in the Utility Sector, Duke (DUK), is trading around 18X earnings and yields 4.25% at today's prices. AES Corporation (AES) is trading at the lowest multiple, near 12%, with a yield near 3.6%. The difference is shares of Duke, DTE, PNW, and AES are not trending higher like LNT is.

Shares of Alliant Energy are clearly in an uptrend. The share price has been moving steadily higher all year and the indicators are bullish. An upward continuation of the trend is the most likely scenario at this time but prices are elevated and overvalued relative to the company's peers. A cautious entry along or just below the short-term moving average is probably the best approach.

There is a red flag, along with the high valuation there are some signs of weakness in the chart. The stochastic and MACD are diverging from the fresh all-time high and that is not a signal I like to ignore.

Pulling out in perspective to the monthly chart I see a stock that has been in a strong uptrend for years, an uptrend that overpowered a 2:1 stock split, and a rally that has taken the stock ballistic. There are also divergences in both indicators in this time-frame, another reason to suspect a correction is possible if not likely.

If the stock's price were to fall there are possible support targets at $50, $48, $46, $42 and $38. The $46 level is perhaps the most important. If share prices fall below that level hopes for further upside will be all but dashed.

The Bottom Line: Is It Too Late To Buy LNT?

I don't think it's too late to get into LNT but I do think it isn't the right timing. The problem is valuation and the charts. The valuation is high and the charts reveal some weakness so I think better prices may be had. I'd like to see the stock move down to the $42 range but I think that is overly-optimistic. A move to $48 or $46 is more likely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.