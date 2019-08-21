Pembina Pipeline: This 4.7%-Yielding Stock Has A Robust Development Pipeline To Support Its Dividend Growth

The company has a rich development pipeline that should help support its dividend growth in the next few years.

Investment Thesis

Pembina Pipeline (PBA) (TSX:PPL) delivered a good Q2 2019 with top and bottom lines growth. The company has a rich pipeline of projects that should help support its EBITDA and dividend growth in the next few years. Pembina is also well-positioned to take advantage of the rising LNG demand from Asia. It also has a solid balance sheet to support its growth projects. Pembina pays an attractive and a growing 4.7%-yielding dividend. We believe the company is a good investment choice for investors seeking dividend growth and capital appreciation.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Highlights

Pembina reported Q2 2019 earnings with a good top and bottom lines growth. As can be seen from the table below, its Q2 2019 revenue increased to C$1.81 billion in Q1 2019 from Q2 2018's C$1.74 billion. Its adjusted EBITDA grew by 9% to C$765 million. The growth of its top and bottom lines were driven by several of its assets that were completed before the end of 2018 (Phase 4 and Phase 5) and its storage facility that was placed into service in Q1 2019.

Source: Q2 2019 Financial Report

Earnings and Growth Analysis

A rich development pipeline of growth projects

Pembina has recently completed about C$768 million of projects (completed in late 2018 and early 2019). It currently has about C$5.5 billion of secured projects under development. As can be seen from the table below, most of these projects will be completed before the end of 2020. This will boost its revenue in the next few years.

A list of Pembina's capital projects (Source: August 2019 Investor Presentation)

Well-positioned to drive growth through its natural gas and propane infrastructures

Pembina has several facilities under construction to export natural gas (LNG) and propane (LPG) to Asia. These projects include its Prince Rupert Export Terminal and Jordan Cove project. Its Prince Rupert Export Terminal is expected to reach completion in mid-2020. This facility will process about 25 thousand barrels of LPG per day. Its Jordan Cove project is still waiting for regulatory approval. This export facility has an LNG production capacity of 7.8 MMtpa. We believe Pembina's export facilities located in the west coast have a strong cost advantage over other competitors. As can be seen from the chart below, it will take only 25 days (round trip) to ship LNGs from its Jordan Cove export facility to the Far East. On the other hand, it will take about 50 days (round trip) to ship LNG from U.S. Gulf Coast to the Far East via Panama Canal.

Source: August 2019 Investor Presentation

Strong LNG demand in the next decade

Global LNG demand is expected to grow significantly in the next decade. As can be seen from the map below, global demand growth is expected to be 167MMtpa from 2018 to 2030. Major growth will come from China (+53 MMtpa), Indai (+61 MMtpa), and Southeast Asia (+44 MMtpa). Since Pembina's export facilities are well-located geographically to ship LNG to Asia, we believe Pembina is positioned to benefit from this trend in the next decade.

Source: Bloomberg

Solid balance sheet will support its growth projects

Pembina has an investment-grade balance sheet with BBB credit rating. Its debt to adjusted EBITDA of 3.7x is acceptable and it is below its peer TC Energy's (TRP) 5.1x. Its funds from operations to debt ratio of 21% is also healthy and at the high end of its target range. The company expects to finance its capital projects with cash flow after dividends and debt in 2019. This means that dilution of the common shares will be limited.

Source: August 2019 Investor Presentation

Valuation Analysis

Shares of Pembina are currently trading at an EV to EBITDA ratio of 13.5x. This is significantly below its 5-year EV to EBITDA average of 18.8x. Its EV to EBITDA ratio is slightly higher than Enbridge's (ENB) 12.7x and TC Energy's (TRP) 11.9x. TC Energy's forward P/E ratio of 20.6x is below its 5-year average of 22.6x. However, like its EV to EBITDA ratio, its forward P/E ratio is higher than TC Energy's 15.6x and Enbridge's 16.9x. Therefore, we think Pembina is fairly valued at this share price.

EV/EBITDA 5-Year EV/EBITDA Forward P/E 5-Year Forward P/E Pembina Pipeline 13.5 18.8 20.6 22.6 TC Energy 11.9 22.1 15.6 18.8 Enbridge 12.7 21.3 16.9 20.8

As of Aug. 18, 2019 (Source: Created by author)

A growing 4.3%-yielding dividend

Pembina currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.20 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 4.7%. The company has consistently increased its dividend in the past and has delivered a compound annual growth rate of 4.5% since 2009. We expect this growth to continue in the next few years thanks to its rich development pipeline.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Demand and supply can impact its business

Although Pembina's revenue is not directly tied to commodity prices, its revenue can be impacted negatively if demand is weak.

Regulatory and government risks

Like many other pipeline operators, Pembina also faces regulatory risks. The time it takes to approve new pipeline projects can often be lengthy. The project can be overturned by the court even if the project is approved. Local oppositions can also delay its projects or prevent these projects from being built.

Investor Takeaway

Pembina's outlook is favorable with its C$5.5 billion development projects. These projects should help it to grow its dividend in the next few years. The company should also benefit from strong LNG demand from Asia in the next decade. We think Pembina is a good investment choice for investors with a long-term investment horizon. It is also well-suited for investors seeking both dividend growth and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRP, ENB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.