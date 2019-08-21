AbbVie: Low P/E Multiple, Solid Dividend And Favorable Growth

Investor reaction to the merger has not been favorable, due to the perception of financial engineering as the cause. Additionally, there has likely been arbitrage pressure on AbbVie's stock.

Between now and 2023, when US Humira exclusivity is lost, EPS should grow at a greater than 10% annual rate. Management has stated that the Allergan acquisition will be immediately accretive.

AbbVie (ABBV) has been preparing for the loss of US exclusivity of Humira for several years. An initial effort, the acquisition of Stemcentrx, was unsuccessful; however, the purchase of Allergan (AGN) will augment earnings and lessen the dependence on Humira by adding $16 billion in revenues in growth assets. Following the merger, Humira will go from representing 57% of revenues to 40%. Between now and 2023, double digit average annual earnings growth, on top of this year's $8.90, is assured. Revenues will be driven by Imbruvica, Venclexta, Humira (in the US) and recently approved Skyrizi and Rinvoq, as well as Allergan products Botox, Juvederm and Vraylar.

An analysis of AbbVie's recently reported second quarter demonstrates the underlying strength of its business. Revenues were flat at $8.26 billion. Humira represented 59% of the total at $4.9 billion. US Humira sales increased by 7.7% to $3.8 billion (46% of total), while international sales declined by 35%, or nearly $600 million, to $1.1 billion. Revenues from hematological oncology drugs advanced by 39% to $1.27 billion. This category will continue to grow impressively, driven by new indications for both Imbruvica and Venclexta. Newly introduced Skyrizi, for psoriasis, had sales of $48 million and management forecast 2019 revenues to approximate $250 million. On a GAAP basis, the operating margin was 41.2% versus 33.4%. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, AbbVie received FDA approval for Rinvoq, an oral JAK inhibitor for rheumatoid arthritis.

Skyrizi and Rinvoq will compete initially in some of the indications for which Humira is approved, namely psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis. Both of these drugs showed excellent efficacy in clinical trials, and oral Rinvoq was superior to Humira. Just as Merck's (MRK) Keytruda or Pfizer's (PFE) Lipitor were not first to market in their respective categories but became the dominant pharmaceutical, Rinvoq, in my opinion, will be the leading JAK inhibitor. In 2023, sales of Skyrizi and Rinvoq should exceed $5 billion, driven by market share gains and broadened indications, including psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. Although I do not expect significant growth from its Hepatitis C drug, Mavyret, I note that treatment prices have stabilized after a long decline and that there is unfortunately a secondary peak in Hepatitis C incidence amongst illicit injectable drug users. Therefore, Hepatitis C should continue to serve as a cash cow for at least the next five years.

AbbVie should achieve EPS of at least $12.50 in 2022. AbbVie's hematologic oncology franchise should continue to grow rapidly, driven by new indications in CLL, SLL and AML. Revenues from this segment should increase from $5.3 billion in 2019 to over $10 billion in 2024.

AbbVie also has an underappreciated pipeline, consisting of internal candidates and licensed drugs, in oncology, inflammation and neuroscience. While US Humira sales will likely decline by $10 billion between 2022-2024, a significant portion of this, approximating 50%, should be offset by "growth in the growth drivers" (the "RIVS" of Rinvoq, Imbruvica, Venclexta and Skyrizi). Furthermore, by that point, AbbVie may well have diversified in hepatology, nephrology, oncology or neuroscience, thereby shielding itself further from declining Humira revenues. In 2024, I forecast AbbVie to earn at least $10 per share, and that positive growth should resume in 2025. My analysis could prove conservative if AbbVie, as expected, acquires other drugs that would be on the market in this timeframe. In the meantime, the yield on the stock exceeds 6% and my out-year trough P/E is 7x. I find the risk-reward at this level to be compelling.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.