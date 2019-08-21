Dissecting The Recent +16% Pop In J.Jill's Stock

More and more I've been covering retail in my articles, as I have been adding to my retail stocks positions all throughout 2019, and oftentimes in the conference calls you hear the same concerns, catalysts, and goals. Of course, foot traffic particularly with malls is a constant theme among the minds of many investors and analysts, and companies are finding innovative ways to increase this metric without sabotaging financials (Kohl's and their expanded partnership with Amazon comes to mind).

Another big trend that I've covered and remains critical to investments in retail is e-commerce/ digital. I've talked in previous articles like my Target (TGT) analysis on companies who seem to be adjusting to this shift well while maintaining a great long term competitive advantage and financial health, while others haven't gotten with the program for one reason or the other-- a failure to adopt digital, a decrease in goodwill or popularity among consumers such as my article on The Gap (GAP), or both.

With J.Jill (JILL), the e-commerce conversation has been a chief concern with management as well. While retail stocks have been rocky investments over the past several weeks, few bigger moves were seen in a stock than the +20% in intraday trading (+16% at the close) that J.Jill's stock reached on August 19, 2019. It's hard to imagine that so much could've changed inside of the business within such a short time frame, but this is as Wall Street goes. In this article, I'll try to touch on how JILL has been progressing with their e-commerce goals, how their future seems to look, and what could've happened to push the stock so high so fast.

Sometimes, it's the stocks with the biggest proportions of shares sold short that can see the largest one-day gains due to short squeezes. The metric to identify the "short interest share" is called short float. With JILL, the short float is astronomical compared to competitors and the overall stock market:

Source: Finviz

With so many investors betting against the stock, it could take just any little bit of good news to cascade into a large 1 day or multi-day gain, that may or may not hold depending on the future short float and bullish sentiment for the stock in the time to follow. Considering the "Apparel Stores" category as defined by Finviz, here's how JILL stacks up in short float (45.89%) compared to its direct competitors (many of these also mall-based small retailers):

Source: Finviz

As you can see, only 2 stocks in the industry currently have a higher short float, and among stocks in the S&P 500 (of which JILL isn't a part of), not a single stock of the 500 has a higher short float ratio-- the highest is Fossil (FOSL) at 31.92%. To compare it with some of the other most hated stocks in the Wall Street universe today, Tesla (TSLA) has a short float of 29.69% and General Electric (GE) has one at 1.19% despite its large drops in price as of late due to various reports on possible accounting scandals.

I really think that the high short float was the primary factor in pushing the stock price so high in so quick of a time, especially since there was no other news around the company and its earnings release was 6 days prior. It seems that for whatever reason (easing of recession fears explained as one), the mall stocks caught fire on August 19 and JILL got to be a major benefactor in that. But outside of this "catalyst", is there any reason for shareholders to get excited for the stock moving forward?

For one, if short float is still this high then the stock could very well run off like this again. But-- you'd think that a real financial reason indicating great business success would be needed to sustain such bullishness and perhaps ease off the short seller pressure.

From the company's latest earnings call, management seemed somewhat optimistic on how the company has progressed with their digital efforts:

Paul Trussell Thank you. And then maybe just touch on the e-commerce business. We’ve had a lot of investments in technology and the website in the app. Just maybe give us an update on where we are from a platform standpoint? And should we see going forward a more steady drumbeat of growth in that channel? Linda Heasley Yes, we should. Actually, e-commerce is one of the brighter spots this quarter. The investments we made last year and fixing the problems we had with the platform from the year before have paid off. We've also invested heavily in the messaging and the overall site creative to make it more shoppable for her, but also amp up the imagery to make it more relevant to her and be more inclusive. And she has responded very well to that. The investment we have placed in social and digital marketing has also paid off. We are seeing a new to brand customer that's coming to the site slightly younger, not a significant degree younger. But she tends to be much more engage in the content that we deliver to her, as well as in some of the more fashion forward items that we have on the site that we've been testing before we put into retail. So again, I would tell you that e-commerce was one of the brighter spots of the quarter. And there's -- we expect even more growth from it go forward. And we're continuing to invest in it as we speak.

To dissect those statements a little bit, it seems that there has been significant design work on the website itself, which is hard to quantify from a financial standpoint without real A/B website traffic data to show if the improvements helped the bottom line at all. Being a website owner myself, I question a focus on such an investment and would really question if a re-design would lead to a tangible ROI. Since we don't have a way of truly getting access into that traffic data, we'll have to play the wait and see game with how their website sales move from here, and it'll be impossible to know how much of it was design related and how much was due to other related efforts on the website.

You can say a similar thing with the social and digital marketing efforts, though I can use a common digital marketing tool to try and measure these capital investments somewhat. If the company was really gaining traction on social media, the natural by-product of this would be a general online interest in the brand in general, which can be represented somewhat by Google Trends. This tool shows you how popular Google searches for a term have been during a selected time period. For J.Jill, that interest seemed to pick up steam in Spring 2019 but seems to have cooled (big time) in August:

Source: Google Trends

I'm thinking that the "cool off" isn't seasonally related, as you can see there wasn't much of a seasonal cyclicality in prior years. Perhaps social media efforts made in Q1 really did pay off but only in the short term, and would require additional spending efforts (which the company may or may not be capable of), with little long term benefit. I like to contrast this graph with another for a company I'm long (AEO), whose Aerie brand has reported strong growth in American Eagle's financials (double digit gains in social media fans and overall segment revenue, coupled with nice store growth):

Source: Google Trends

You can see that this search term has a more prevalent growth trend, and is more popular on an absolute basis than J.Jill. Given that American Eagle is a much bigger company than J.Jill you'd expect strong brand popularity, but also keep in mind that Aerie is just a small part of American Eagle's total top line. Aerie made up 16% of AEO's total revenue in the Fiscal Year ending February 2, 2019, which totals $645 million compared to JILL's $700 million. I'd think that JILL shareholders should really question the Q1 summary of the company's push in digital and evaluate if there really was any material improvement, as from a popularity standpoint the brand hasn't seemed to get any better outside of that 1 spike at the end of May.

Finally, trying to really get context on this digital push in the company's financials, we can look at the 10-k and see the breakdown of revenue coming from the website, and compare this with the most recent quarterly report to see if things are moving in a favorable direction. From the latest JILL 10-k:

Source: JILL 2019 10-k

The direct channel for JILL made up a good portion of the company's total net sales in Fiscal Year 2018, 41.6%, although this number was down from 2017's figure of 43.1%. The company had Total Net Sales of $706 million in 2018 and $698 million in 2017, which means that after calculating direct channel sales by multiplying the percentages by the company's total net sales, the growth of total sales from direct channel was slightly down: going to $293 million in 2018 from $300 million in 2017. From the company's latest 10-q released in June 2019, direct channel sales contributed the following to the top line:

Source: JILL 10-q June 2019

Operating income for the 13 weeks ending May 4, 2019 compared YOY to the 2018 Fiscal Year was down 46.1%. There was at least a $5 million increase in SG&A expenses and a drop in Net Sales by around $5 million, which is mainly why the operating income was down $10 million compared to last year. Since the company also reported a 41.9% contribution of Net Sales from the direct channel, it's reasonable to expect that the direct channel sales will be lower for the year due to the decrease in Net Sales, and profitability for the company as a whole could be even worse.

Great Day for the Stock, but Can Strong Momentum Continue?

As it stands, it doesn't seem like the slight improvement in search trends and the efforts in digital/ e-commerce seem to be producing any sorts of results for the company. The double digit pop in the stock price over a trading day can't be directly attributed to any one piece of encouraging news. After examining the various facts, it seems like the move was more due to a short squeeze phenomenon rather than a concerted improvement by the company.

Keeping this in mind, and looking at the company's balance sheet and their high levels of indebtedness, I'd be weary at believing that the hoped for turn around is going along well at all. By my calculations from the company's annual report, JILL's Long Term Debt to Equity is quite high at a 1.11, and their total liabilities are getting to be high compared to assets/ equity:

[Debt to Equity = Total Liabilities / Shareholder's Equity = 1.93].

The Cash & Cash Equivalents for the company is precipitously low ($66 million), and almost 33% of the company's Total Assets come from Goodwill. With any sort of profitability trouble the company could face serious issues with the large amount of Long Term Debt on the balance sheet, and things could get seriously bad in a recession especially considering that the company isn't seeing much growth now.

I think the depressed valuations are substantiated, and that more trouble rather than hope is on the horizon. The company needs a fundamental improvement in its financials which can only be solved by increased demand and a growing top line, which just hasn't materialized and doesn't show signs of doing so anytime soon. Of course, investors can be optimistic about any stock, and I think retail in general is primed for some Wall Street mean (price) reversion, but that doesn't mean it's smart to throw good money after bad. Wait for a bigger catalyst inside the fundamentals of this company to consider this stock, and don't get fooled by this recent big gain in price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AEO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.