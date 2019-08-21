Investors Have A Fast Growth Stock Staring Them Square In The Eye

I get it, Square (NYSE:SQ), by traditional valuation metrics, isn’t cheap. Before its recent decline of roughly 20%, the forward P/E ratio sat around 100. For some investors, any change to the story was going to be an immediate sell signal. With this in mind, we need to look at why investors seemed disappointed with Square’s guidance. Based on the company’s comments, it seems this recent decline is an overreaction. Once investors realize Square’s growth narrative hasn’t changed, the shares should recover nicely.

What did the company actually say?

When a stock carries a forward P/E of over 100, investors are quick to judge instead of waiting around to see how the story develops. The consensus seems to be that investors sold because Square cut its third quarter estimates. However, as we can see, Square essentially left its full year forecast unchanged.

(Source: Square quarterly earnings)

There are a few reasons a company might cut its guidance for the upcoming quarter. It may be experiencing softness in sales, Square is not. The company might have trouble launching a big product or service, Square is not. The reason for the company’s adjusted guidance was outlined by the CFO Amrita Ahuja.

“We expect most of our incremental seller ecosystem sales and marketing expenses to land in Q3 and the early part of Q4 when we know businesses make decisions and spend can be more effective prior to the holidays. We expect these investments to benefit us and drive growth in the future.”

One of Square’s biggest businesses is merchant services. Anyone who knows the retail industry realizes that it is very cyclical, and the end of the year is of critical importance to many businesses. One thing that many companies don’t do is make big changes to their operations during the fourth quarter. As a former salesperson to small and medium-sized business, I’ve seen this firsthand. What business owners say when you ask them for business in the fourth quarter is, “maybe at the beginning of next year we are just too busy right now.” I’ve heard it over, and over, and over again.

Square is taking this information and adjusting its marketing expenses to try and grab market share. Spending money to take market share before the all-important fourth quarter is a smart move, and Square’s management knows this. If we can ignore the shortcomings in the company’s Q3 guidance, the full year guidance takes on new meaning. The company said, for the full year, it expects the same revenue, same adjusted EBITDA, and the same adjusted EPS, as the company’s prior guidance. In short, Q3 is going to look lower than investors expected, but the company expects to make this up in Q4 enough to keep full-year guidance the same.

Moving on up

The first reason Square’s sell-off is overdone is the company’s seller ecosystem is growing fast and shifting toward larger sellers. If we look at a breakdown of the company’s recent numbers, the trend is obvious.

(Source: Squareup)

Square essentially started off as an option for smaller sellers. Businesses that generate smaller revenues aren’t normally targeted by many larger merchant service providers. The sellers that produce $125,000 or less in gross payment volume (GPV) represented 54% of Square’s total GPV in 2017. By 2019, sellers with less than $125,000 in sales are now 46% of total GPV. We can see from this change, even though Square still is a great option for smaller sellers, the company is setting its sights on bigger customers as well.

Two years ago, the slightly larger sellers in the $125,000 to $500,000 in GPV range, represented 27% of Square’s total GPV. In the most recent quarter, these same sellers sit at 28% of GPV. The larger sellers are where the big story is developing. In 2017, Square only generated 19% of its total GPV from sellers with $500,000+ in GPV. In the company’s last quarter, larger sellers now represent 26% of that number.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is a natural competitor to Square in both merchant services and personal payments. PayPal said its Merchant Services volume increased by 30% in its recent earnings. With Square’s overall GPV increasing by 25% year over year, some investors might worry the upstart is being left behind. However, the key to Square’s future GPV growth seems to lie with its larger sellers.

What some may have missed is these larger sellers are growing their GPV at a faster rate than Square’s overall GPV growth. In fact, in the current quarter, the GPV of these larger sellers increased by 45% year over year, or 80% faster than Square’s overall GPV growth. As the larger sellers become a bigger and bigger part of the whole, it’s possible Square’s GPV growth rate could increase. Since GPV essentially feeds a big part of Square’s revenue growth, faster GPV growth should translate to faster revenue growth as well.

For the love of Bitcoin

The second reason Square’s selloff seems overdone is the potential of Bitcoin to drive new users to the Cash App. No doubt when most people hear the word Bitcoin, they have a reaction. Some believe that this cryptocurrency is the future. Others believe it’s essentially no more than a lottery ticket. In either case, Square seems content to bet a big part of the future of its Cash App on Bitcoin. If we compare Square’s Cash app to PayPal’s Venmo service, at first, they look very similar. Both allow you to send money to almost anyone. Both apps are consistently near the top of the iOS or Android app stores. Where the two seem to separate is when it comes to Bitcoin.

(Source: Cash App)

Square’s Cash app allows users to buy and sell Bitcoin directly from the app. According to Square, “Cash App charges no fees when you buy or sell bitcoin.” Square hasn’t been secretive about how it views this capability for users. Last year, the company said of Bitcoin, “It’s not a major monetization engine.” If Square doesn’t charge a fee and doesn’t expect to make a lot of money on the service, why offer it? The answer is simple, “The goal is to continue to drive utility in the Cash App.” If we look at the volume of Bitcoin running through the App, the strategy seems to be working.

In the current quarter, Square generated $125 million in Bitcoin revenue, with a gross profit of $2 million or 1.6%. During the same quarter last year, Square generated $37 million in Bitcoin revenue, with a profit of $420,000 or 1.1%. With a gross profit margin of less than 2%, Bitcoin isn’t going to be much of a factor in Square’s bottom line. However, the service’s 238% increase in revenue is a different story.

This isn’t to say it’s impossible to use PayPal’s Venmo to buy Bitcoin. Given that Venmo’s total payment volume increased 70% year over year, the service is doing quite well. The difference is, to buy Bitcoin with Venmo, you need to find a Bitcoin exchange that offers this payment option. Venmo becomes little different than giving a Bitcoin exchange another payment method, there is no integration directly in the app.

In the short term, Bitcoin allows Square to post eye-popping revenue growth. In the long term, Square can begin charging a small fee to buy or sell Bitcoin or increase its spread to allow for bigger profits. As an example, Coinbase (a well-known cryptocurrency site), has a spread of about 0.50% on purchases and sales. In addition, Coinbase charges a fee that can range from less than 1.5% of the total transaction to as much as almost 10%. If Square began charging a fee of, say 2.5%, on each purchase and sale, in the current quarter, this would have added about $3 million to profits.

In the end, the profit margin may not be massive, but driving more customers to using the Cash App means bringing them into the ecosystem. At that point, Square can attempt to cross-sell business owners on all its other products and services.

Not as overvalued as some may think

The third reason Square’s recent decline is overdone is because of the share’s relative value compared in particular to PayPal. Looking at forward P/E ratios for 2019, it’s a close race, Square’s P/E is just over 83, but with a 46% 5-year expected EPS growth rate. This puts Square’s PEG ratio at 1.80. PayPal’s 2019 projected P/E is just over 34, with a 5-year expected growth rate of just over 19%. This gives us a PEG for PayPal of 1.79. Now, there are a lot of built in assumptions, but at present, the two stocks trade at an almost identical PEG valuation.

When we move to 2020, the numbers change significantly. Based on analysts’ expectations, Square trades at a 2020 P/E of 57.5. With the same 46% 5-year expected EPS growth, this drops the company’s 2020 PEG to 1.3. By comparison, PayPal’s 2020 P/E ratio is expected to be 30.4. Using the same 19% 5-year expected EPS growth rate, yields a PEG of 1.6. As we can see, by next year, Square’s stock looks like it could be a relatively better value than PayPal.

There is another wrinkle to these assumptions that works in Square’s favor as well. Over the last four quarters, Square has beaten expectations each time by an average of nearly 24%. PayPal has also beaten expectations each of the last four quarters, but by an average of 10%. Given that Square has a history of beating expectations by a larger percentage than its peer, one could argue that analyst estimates may be too low. If Square is a better relative value than PayPal using current estimates, if the company can continue this hot streak, the numbers become even more compelling.

Square seems underappreciated at present. The company’s revised third quarter outlook doesn’t change what the company expects for the year. On the business side, Square is targeting and winning bigger customers. These larger sellers are also growing their GPV faster than the whole. On the personal side, love it or hate it, Bitcoin is helping the Cash App to gain new users and new revenue. When we add in the stock’s attractive relative value, investors looking for a fast growth stock, at a recent discount, have an option staring them Square in the eye.

