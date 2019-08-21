Tivity Health Has A Nutrisystem Problem

The numbers here still work, and investors betting on the strategy should see the valuation as hugely attractive.

The market seems to have been prescient: Nutrisystem's initial guidance disappointed, and then was cut after Q2 results this month.

Investors immediately disliked Tivity Health's (TVTY) decision to purchase Nutrisystem. TVTY shares fell 32% the day the acquisition was announced back in December, and kept falling even as broad markets recovered in the first few months of 2019. And, so far, it looks like those investors were right.

Nutrisystem's initial guidance for 2019 disappointed. The outlook for what is now Tivity's Nutrition segment was then cut - rather sharply - after Tivity's Q2 release this month. It now looks like Tivity took on a large amount of debt to pay a mid-teen EBITDA multiple for a declining business.

To be sure, that alone doesn't necessarily break the story here. Some level of disappointment was priced in before Q2, as evidenced by the fact that TVTY stock actually rose 10.7% the day after earnings were released. The legacy business is performing well. The qualitative case for the tie-up still looks intriguing (if unproven). A 50%+ decline in TVTY shares since the acquisition obviously incorporates, to at least some extent, the fact that Tivity Health overpaid.

But Nutrisystem does complicate the story here. Tivity was supposedly bringing on Nutrisystem's expertise in media and customer acquisition, which looks much less valuable at the moment. Deleveraging is a big part of the fundamental story, but will be slower than expected if Nutrition can't supply any growth (or worse, continues to decline). I've been intrigued by TVTY since the deal, though not to the point of pulling the trigger. Between Q2 results and a modestly higher share price, however, this has firmly become a "show me" story.

The Nutrisystem Problem

Nutrisystem's initial guidance for 2019, given in February just before its acquisition closed, was for Adjusted EBITDA of $100-$110 million against a $104.1 million print the year before. But that ~flat outlook was more disappointing than it appeared. In 2018, Nutrisystem had struggled in the key first quarter (which sees a sales boost as customers look to execute New Year's resolutions) due an errant media strategy. With that easy comparison, investors were expecting somewhat of a bounce-back year in 2019.

Yet on Tivity's Q4 2018 call, Nutrisystem CEO Dawn Zier (who has stayed on to run the business) said that diet season again had disappointed. While in 2018 the company overpaid for TV (largely because it didn't realize that cable news channel viewership would plunge so sharply a year after the U.S. presidential election), in 2019 the brand pulled back too far.

That seemed like a fixable issue, if a disappointing one. Management said on the Q1 conference call that March starts were better than those of January, on less spend. Full-year guidance was reaffirmed for both segments. Zier said on the Q1 call - on May 9th - that "I feel the business is definitely back on track."

That proved to be hugely optimistic. Relative to Nutrisystem's standalone results from Q2 2018, Nutrition segment revenue declined 4.4% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA declined 15.5% - and 18% excluding roughly ~$1 million in synergies realized this year. Management didn't see that decline coming: CFO Adam Holland on the Q1 call projected sequential revenue growth in the business, thanks to the stronger March (orders from which would be recognized into Q2 and even Q3, given what was generally a ~14 week length of stay in the business in the past). Instead, revenue fell 4%+ quarter-over-quarter (using pro forma figures from the Q1 10-Q).

The outlook is even worse, however - and perhaps worse than investors might realize. In the Q2 release, Tivity said that it had cut Nutrition segment Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $80-$84 million from a previous $91-$101 million. That's a sharp cut: 14.5% at the midpoint. But the actual change in outlook is much worse. Full-year figures have come down even more:

source: Tivity Health Q2 earnings slides. note that Tivity does not add back share-based comp to Adjusted EBITDA, which explains discrepancy between Nutrisystem's $100-$110M guidance and the $90-$100M figure cited by Tivity Health

Nutrisystem apparently badly missed internal projections for the first two-plus months of the year. It actually lost about $9 million even on an EBITDA basis, while Tivity seemed to believe the burn would be ~$1 million (given "implied guidance" of $91-$101 million under its ownership). On a full-year basis, profit expectations have pulled down 23% at the midpoint. And, again, those cuts, and the expected year-over-year decline, are coming against a disappointing 2018.

The weakness here is a problem for Tivity on a consolidated basis. It led to a $17.5 million reduction in consolidated free cash flow guidance - that, too, a 23% drop. Given leverage, the equity value here comes down (theoretically) dollar-for-dollar for every loss of value in Nutrisystem. And with over $1 billion in debt, lower free cash flow expectations slow deleveraging, which lowers out-year free cash flow, and so on. All that aside, Nutrition, at the midpoint of guidance, still is expected to generate ~38% of profit. It's difficult for a business to grow as a whole with a drag that size.

There's a qualitative issue, too. Tivity CEO Donato Trumato continued to talk up the benefit of Nutrisystem's "media expertise" on the Q2 call - despite back-to-back diet season missteps (and what looks like solid performance on that front in the healthcare business). And, numbers aside, investors have to trust a leveraged company whose CEO blew his company's biggest deal ever.

That may sound blunt (or worse), but even accounting for the lowered value of Tivity shares the company paid $1.2 billion net of cash for ~$83 million in Adjusted EBITDA (adding back share-based comp). That's a 14x+ multiple for a business posting its second consecutive year of declining profit. TVTY stock, again, is down 50%+. Tivity isn't going back to M&A any time soon, but the deal still colors the investment case even after the steep decline in the share price.

Looking forward, the key question in Nutrition is: can the business get fixed? We'll see. Commentary on the Q2 call seemed somewhat thin. Zier said the company would get back to its "playbook" from 2013-2017, when she led an impressive turnaround of the business. As I wrote earlier this year, I don't believe that Zier suddenly has forgotten how to manage the business altogether, and the CEO did say on the Q2 call that it's possible merger talks provided a distraction.

But it's possible that Nutrisystem simply is a business that is secularly cyclical, as contradictory as that sounds. Its operating history generally saw peaks and valleys. It might be that as business bottoms, customers become easier to attract; as it improves, Nutrisystem works through those easiest to acquire. Reactivation revenue is another factor. The company still is seeing some success with reactivations, where revenue rose 8% in Q2 per the earnings slides. But new customer revenue declined 11%, even with higher spend per customer and longer stay. A smaller base of new starts going forward leads to even lower reactivation revenue - and amplifies potential top-line pressure.

All told, first-half performance from Nutrisystem is concerning. Again, it likely was incorporated into the price ahead of time, but even at these levels it presents a significant roadblock to turning bullish on TVTY just yet.

The Healthcare Business

The good news is that the Healthcare segment actually has had a strong first half. Headline numbers don't look all that impressive: segment revenue has increased 4%, and Adjusted EBITDA actually has declined over 9%. But increased marketing spend accounted for essentially all of the decline, while a loss of individual clients at UnitedHealth Group (UNH) has been a factor. Meanwhile, the outlook looks better.

Silver Sneakers, the core program on the healthcare side, added over 600,000 lives in the key selling season. UNH-related losses are expected to be lower than expected: Tivity expected to lose all of its individual lives over time, but is keeping 20-25% next year. The renewal rate is tracking to 99% this year. 2019 EBITDA guidance was lowered modestly at the high end, due mostly to minor issues, but revenue guidance was increased and the company said it expects 8-12% revenue growth for the healthcare business in 2020.

The hope for Healthcare was that 2019 was a bit of a pause, due largely to the UnitedHealth loss. (That company, using figures from the call, still accounts for 9%+ of revenue.) Commentary coming out of Q2 strengthens that argument. If Tivity can get SilverSneakers back to growth, keep expanding Prime Fitness (revenue growth of ~17% in the first half), and stabilize Nutrition, there's upside ahead.

And there are synergies on the way as well. Guidance suggests an incremental $23-$26 million in cost savings on the way after 2019. Meanwhile, Tivity still is going after the revenue potential of tying up the two companies. It has a pilot with Walmart (WMT), on top of a large potential healthcare deal, to provide nutrition for associates battling diabetes. It continues to look for opportunities to provide post-discharge meals and to serve senior citizens, notably in rural areas, on Medicare plans.

Ignoring the price paid for Nutrisystem, there is a logic to the combination, as health plans (and the federal government) look to expand benefits to improve health among senior citizens, in particular. Both sides of the business can benefit - and management continues to argue that they can benefit more as a combined entity. That argument should be tested over the next few quarters, but Tivity at least appears to have positioned itself well, and has some promise for big wins as a result.

Valuation

Even with a modest rally of late, TVTY remains reasonably cheap. Pro forma for the $9 million pre-acquisition loss from Nutrisystem and $24.5 million in incremental synergies, the stock trades at ~8x EBITDA, ~12.5x free cash flow, and, most enticing, 7.5x adjusted EPS.

There's potential for deleveraging benefits as well. Cash interest expense is over $1 per share even after-tax. Debt reduction likely will be limited for the rest of this year, but should begin again in 2020 and beyond. Even ~stable EBITDA probably leads TVTY stock higher, and with the company reaffirming a year-end 2020 leverage target of 3.5x, the company clearly is expecting a year-over-year increase next year.

And, again, healthcare seems to be in a good spot - and has grown for years. The opportunities in cross-selling will all be incremental to current results. The expectations embedded in the current price still seem reasonably low. The post-acquisition bull case here by no means seems broken.

At the same time, Nutrisystem's first-half performance raises real risk here. Further declines can wipe out progress on the healthcare side, and make it more difficult for cross-selling to take hold. Current weakness puts a lot of pressure on expectations for and results in 2020, when the nutrition business has to stabilize and/or the healthcare business has to hold the fort on margins. With leverage 4x and a lot left to prove on both fronts, it's tough to see TVTY as too compelling. TVTY looks cheap, to be sure, but Nutrisystem is a big reason why.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.