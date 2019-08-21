An Update On Havilah Resources

Valuation remains very attractive, in part due to low copper prices and the current negative sentiment to the base metal and junior miners.

Havilah has the potential to be a significant copper and iron ore producer, with valuable gold and cobalt bi-product credits.

Havilah Resources recently announced a landmark A$100m deal which, if approved, can help bring their massive resources more rapidly towards production.

Havilah Resources [ASX:HAV] [GR:FWL] - Price = AUD 0.15

Havilah Resources stock price has drifted lower like many of the electric vehicle [EV] metal and copper miners, despite improving fundamentals, such as a solid PFS for Kalkaroo, and a potential company-changing A$100m deal with OneSteel/SIMEC/GFG, should it be approved by shareholders.

Havilah Resources 5 year price chart

Copper spot price - 5 year chart - Copper = USD 2.70/lb

Projects (all in South Australia)

Kalkaroo Copper-Gold-Molybdenum project (100%) . PFS completed June 2019.

. PFS completed June 2019. Mutooroo Copper-Cobalt Project (100%)

(100%) Prospect Hill tin project (Optioned to earn into 85%).

(Optioned to earn into 85%). Iron ore projects - Grants Iron Ore Project, Maldorky iron ore project, Jupiter Iron Oxide Copper Gold massive target.

Assets

Copper, cobalt, and gold JORC resource inventory - 1.3 Mt copper, 31.6 Kt cobalt, and 3.2 Moz gold, plus appreciable molybdenum, uranium, and tin.

Kalkaroo copper-gold deposit - 100 million tonne open pit ore reserve for 0.474 million tonnes of copper and 1.4 million ounces of gold.

Mutooroo copper-cobalt deposit - 1.5% copper and 0.14% cobalt open pit massive sulphide deposit.

Iron ore - Three deposits with potentially several billion tonnes of iron ore mineralisation, the subject of a positive scoping study completed by SIMEC Mining, owners of the Whyalla steelworks.

16,000 km2 of highly prospective mineral tenements in South Australia - unmatched elsewhere in Australia.

Havilah Resources projects' location map - All in South Australia

Kalkaroo Reserves

As shown in the table below, the copper Proven & Probable reserves are a contained 474,000 tonnes at an average grade of 0.47%. This is well supported by gold P&P reserves of 1.41m ounces at 0.44%. The PFS works off a 30,000 tpa copper project with a 13-year life of mine.

Havilah states:

Kalkaroo is Havilah's flagship mineral project and is the largest undeveloped open pit copper deposit in Australia on a CuEq ore reserve basis, with a 0.74% CuEq grade. It contains 1.1 million tonnes of copper, 3.1 million ounces of gold and 23,200 tonnes of cobalt in Measured, Indicated and Inferred JORC Resources.

Note: As stated above, reserves are 0.474 million tonnes of copper and 1.4 million ounces of gold.

Kalkaroo is the largest undeveloped open-pit copper deposit in Australia on a CuEq ore reserve basis

Access and Infrastructure

Access for all projects is good as previously discussed here. Some infrastructure would need to be built but can also rely on Broken Hill as the nearest major center. A rail line is nearby and can take iron ore to be processed at Whyalla, SA, subject to approvals. Copper can also go via truck and rail to Port Pirie for processing.

2019 developments for Havilah Resources

On April 24, Havilah reported: "Iron Ore Scoping Study Update. Scoping study and due diligence work is nearing completion with positive results reported." Applies to Maldorky and Grants iron ore projects.

On May 2, Havilah reported: "Havilah Secures Funding of up to $100 million from GFG Alliance." See discussions below.

On May 23, Havilah reported: "Kalkaroo Mining Leases Granted."

On May 29, Havilah reported: "Quarterly Activities Report - Period Ending April 2019."

On June 18, Havilah reported: "Positive Kalkaroo Pfs Supports Large Scale Copper Project."

Positive PFS project economics supports a large-scale open pit copper-gold mine at Kalkaroo in north-eastern South Australia, near Broken Hill.

Estimated pre-tax NPV7.5% of $564 million and IRR of 26% at USD$2.89/lb copper, USD$1,200/oz gold, AUD$:USD$0.75.

Average annual production of 30,000 tonnes of copper and 72,000 ounces of gold anticipated over a 13 year production period (recovered metal).

Highly sensitive to commodity prices with a 10% increase in metal prices resulting in a 48% increase in the pre-tax NPV7.5% to $835 million. Estimated C1 cost of USD$1.67/lb.

Estimated pre-production CapEx of $332 million.

100.1 million tonne Ore Reserve (Proven - 90.2 million tonnes, Probable - 9.9 million tonnes) that contains 474,000 tonnes of copper and 1.41 million ounces of gold.

Project significantly de-risked with grant of Mineral Leases and ownership of the surrounding pastoral property.

Favourable logistics and low sovereign risk in mining friendly South Australia.

Ongoing studies being undertaken by Havilah aim to investigate some of the potential upside scenarios identified by the PFS.

Excellent exploration upside to boost resources at Kalkaroo with deposit being open down-dip and along strike."

Note: All figures are AUD unless otherwise stated.

Kalkaroo PFS summary and open pit design

On June 28, Havilah reported: "Update for GFG Alliance proposed transaction and EGM. Havilah will soon be convening an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) for the purpose of obtaining this approval."

Equity partner deal with OneSteel/SIMEC/GFG Alliance

OneSteel/SIMEC/GFG Alliance (I will refer to the group as "SIMEC") will subscribe for shares to obtain a 51% interest in Havilah. The money raised (~A$50m) will be almost all directed towards ultimately completing DFS/BFS for the iron ore projects and the Mutooroo Copper-Cobalt Project. Shareholders are yet to approve the transaction, but this should occur in H2 2019 assuming a yes vote.

Havilah states:

A transformational capital injection of up to $100 million from OneSteel Manufacturing Pty Ltd (trading as "SIMEC Mining") (SIMEC), a member of the GFG Alliance [GFG], which will fully fund Havilah's work programs for its iron ore assets and its copper prospects in the Mutooroo Copper-Cobalt District, including the Mutooroo deposit, and provide a clear pathway to potential commercialisation.

Establishes a strategic partnership with GFG, a successful international group which owns the Whyalla Steelworks and iron ore export facilities, and which can provide access to global capital markets and extensive technical and commercial support.

Funding to be provided via a series of equity placements in Havilah at a premium up to 35%, over an expected period of three years, potentially providing GFG a 51% stake in Havilah if all equity placements are made. Subsequent to the equity placements, GFG will have the potential to acquire direct equity interests in the iron ore assets.

if all equity placements are made. Subsequent to the equity placements, GFG will have the potential to acquire direct equity interests in the iron ore assets. Havilah shareholders retain exposure to potential project value appreciation as fully funded work programs are applied to move projects rapidly towards Definitive Feasibility Studies [DFS].

Havilah retains operational control of all assets including Kalkaroo and regional exploration and maintains a majority of independent directors.

The investment consists of a committed staged equity investment in Havilah of $50 million, plus a further $50 million in conditional or discretionary funding.

Note: SIMEC may acquire an interest in the iron ore projects at the rate of 1% interest for A$1.2 million. This naturally would put a 100% iron ore interest valuation at A$120m.

The GFG Alliance is a London-headquartered international group of businesses, founded and owned by the British Gupta Family, with annual revenue of over US$15 billion and around 15,000 staff. SIMEC is the resources and infrastructure arm of the group. OneSteel is an ex-BHP spin-out that own the Whyalla Steelworks. You can read some history here.

Some possible outcomes I see for Havilah Resources over the next 5 years

Kalkaroo - Project partner (50-80%) to help fund CapEx, at production, the project would reach 30,000tpa copper and 72,000 ounces pa of gold.

Mutooroo - Project partner (quite likely with SIMEC) (50-80%) to help fund CapEx, a 'possible' 15,000tpa copper production with cobalt bi-product credits.

Iron ore projects - Project partner likely with SIMEC (50-80%) (SIMEC can acquire 1% interest for $1.2 million). A 'possible' 25Mtpa of 65% iron ore production.

Note: 'Possible' as the resource is not yet proven up and is my speculation as to where Havilah may be headed.

Management and insiders

Insider level is very high with Christopher Giles holding 19.2%.

Valuation

Havilah Resources has a current market cap of AUD 33m, with 218m shares outstanding. Cash is adequate due to the recent divestment of the Portia assets for $12 million and a 1.5% NSR royalty. Long-term debt is zero.

Valuation at this stage is limited as Mutooroo and the iron ore projects are not yet at the PFS stage. Kalkaroo has a PFS, with a pre-tax NPV7.5% of $564m.

My preliminary valuation based only on Kalkaroo with Havilah going it alone is a price target of AUD 0.52 (3.5x higher) once they reach 30,000tpa of copper production say by end 2023 (assumes a USD 3.00/lb selling price, and a C1 cash cost of USD$1.67/lb net of Au credits, assuming Au USD$1,200/oz, CapEx A$332m).

Sensitivity to the copper metal price (Kalkaroo only)

Copper @ US2.40/lb Copper @ US2.70/lb Copper @ US3.00/lb Copper @ US3.30/lb My Price target [AUD] 0.21 0.36 0.52 0.67

I was unable to find any analyst's price target.

A more speculative scenario (say by 2025) wherein Havilah partnered in each of their three major projects (Kalkaroo, Mutooroo, iron ore) and retained a 20% free carry (CapEx paid by the JV partners) gives a highly speculative price target of AUD 1.33 (9x higher). This is too early to be used as the resource is not yet proven up. But it shows their potential if they become a 45,000tpa copper producer and a 25mtpa iron ore producer (I assumed selling iron ore at half the current high price which is being cautious). Gold and cobalt would be valuable bi-products as well as potential with molybdenum, uranium, and tin. Under this scenario, dilution would be minimal as JV partners would fund the CapEx needed to develop the projects.

Looking at the current market cap of A$33m, the market is assigning just A$10m to each of Havilah's 3 major projects, which is simply ridiculous given the size and quality of the assets and the work done to-date to prove up Kalkaroo. Clearly, SIMEC agrees and is intending to buy into 51% of Havilah for about A$50m (company stated guide as is a bit more complex), thereby valuing Havilah closer to A$100m.

Upcoming Catalysts

H2 2019 - Shareholders to vote whether to approve the SIMEC deal.

H2 2019 - Scoping Study results for Maldorky and Grants iron ore projects.

H2 2019 - Updated PFS for Kalkaroo (will incorporate new metallurgical results).

2019/2020/2021 - Results towards a BFS for two major projects (Mutooroo, iron ore projects) assuming funding comes through from the SIMEC deal. Kalkaroo would likely also progress to BFS over this time.

2020-2022 - JV partner deals likely for all three major projects (Kalkaroo, Mutooroo, iron ore).

2023-25 - Subject to project funding a possible JV producer of copper and iron ore, with gold and cobalt as very valuable bi-product credits.

Risks

Copper and iron ore prices falling. Other secondary metals (gold, cobalt) have a smaller impact.

The usual mining risks - Exploration risks, funding risks, permitting risks, production risks, and project delays. The A$100m SIMEC deal, if completes, will help progress Mutooroo and the iron ore projects to a FID (final investment decision).

Infrastructure issues. The project CapEx addresses infrastructure costs and the projects' locations are accessible from Broken Hill. A rail line can take iron ore to Whyalla for processing at the SIMEC/OneSteel plant.

Management and currency risks.

Sovereign risk - Australia is low risk.

Stock market risks - Dilution, lack of liquidity (best to buy on local exchange), and market sentiment.

Investors can view the latest company presentations here (copper focus) and here (iron ore focus).

Conclusion

From my original article in May 2018, Havilah Resources has delivered a solid PFS for Kalkaroo and has a 51% equity buyer at ~A$50m (estimate). Should the SIMEC deal soon complete as expected, that tells the market that SIMEC value Havilah at approximately A$100m (estimate) or three times the current market cap.

Risk is now lower due to the PFS release, and if the SIMEC deal completes in H2 2019, as a $100m (~A$50m equity, A$50m debt) funding partner will be finalized and a pathway to production established.

I rate Havilah Resources an exceptionally well-valued speculative buy for long-term investors, especially for those that are positive on strong future copper and reasonable iron ore prices, with some very useful gold and cobalt bi-product credits.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

