Low Volatility Mid-Caps

I have dented my keyboard punching out recent articles on low volatility small caps. I believe that segment of the market generates structural alpha over long-time intervals. Some readers have responded that they have eschewed the small cap trade in low volatility stocks for low volatility mid-cap stocks. Over the six-plus year period that the two popular size-focused low volatility funds have been in existence, mid-cap has indeed won. See below for a graph of the total returns of the Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV), the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV), and the S&P 500 (SPY) through Friday's close.

Source: Bloomberg

Over the co-terminus outstanding history for the underlying indices, low volatility small caps have outperformed the broad market and their low volatility brethren in the mid-cap and large cap space.

Source: Bloomberg

In the table below, I have examined monthly returns for full monthly data available for each series from March 1995 to July 2019. Each of the volatility-focused funds delivered higher absolute and risk-adjusted returns than the broad market index. While each strategy generated higher returns than the S&P 500 with lower risk, it was low volatility small caps that delivered the best returns.

As I demonstrated in "My Favorite Market Dataset", sub-dividing the U.S. equity market by size and realized volatility yields fascinating observations. Using a dataset from Dartmouth professor Kenneth French, I have illustrated that low volatility and smaller capitalization stocks (excluding the highest volatility cohort) have generated market-beating performance.

In "Inside the Low Volatility Small Cap Trade", I indicated for readers that the S&P Small Cap 600 Low Volatility Index was most correlated with the return series for the Small Lowest Volatility stocks from the longer French dataset.

The S&P MidCap Low Volatility Index, which is replicated by XMLV, is most closely correlated with the Large Lowest Volatility Cohort. The average low volatility mid-cap stock has a $6.2B market capitalization while the average low volatility small cap stock has a market capitalization of $1.9B.

I own both the Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) and the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV). I own the low volatility small caps in larger size given their historical outperformance, and have modestly lagged the low volatility mid caps. I expect both strategies to generate higher risk-adjusted returns than the broad market over longer intervals.

