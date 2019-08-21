adidas Fairly Protected Against Trump's China Stance But Still Fears Currency War

The stock is expensive, but is now trading at a cheaper trailing earnings multiple than during the recent highs.

adidas may go through some turbulence on the threat of a currency war between the U.S. and China, but it's still a buy based on growth projections.

After hitting a 52-week and all-time high of around $165, adidas AG (OTCQX:ADDYY) is now trading at a much lower level. One of the reasons the stock has fallen to near the $140 mark is that CEO Kasper Rorsted has warned of a currency war taking a toll on not only the company’s performance but the global economy as a whole. Incidentally, adidas posted positive growth in nearly every metric for Q2 2019, but the market is understandably apprehensive about the situation between the U.S. and China. This article posits that ADDYY now offers a better entry point despite its high valuation, and the investment thesis is based on macroeconomic factors as well as organic growth in net revenues.

Putting currency and tariff headwinds aside for a moment, let’s look at a couple of the key metrics reported by adidas this month for the second quarter of 2019.

Sales Growth

Net revenue was up 4% over the prior period, driven by a 14% growth rate in China, which lifted growth in its largest segment - Asia-Pacific - to 8%. The Reebok brand reported a 10% growth in North America, one of adidas’ top three markets in terms of revenue, while overall growth for the segment came in at 6%. The company also posted a 12.4% growth rate in the Emerging Markets segment. Europe was the black sheep for the quarter, showing near-flat growth in Q2.

A 4% revenue growth rate is not a shabby number by any means in this competitive segment dominated by Nike (NKE), but adidas’ revenue growth guidance for FY 2019 is still in the range of 5% to 7% on a currency-neutral basis, which means it must deliver on its projection of sequential acceleration in sales during the second half of the year. Europe was the only market that came in flat, and if the company faces currency headwinds, it could lead to negative growth in the coming quarters.

Near-zero growth in Europe and possible currency headwinds do put a damper on things, but do they justify the stock being beaten down by nearly 14% since the all-time high earlier this month, or was it merely the market reacting in an overcautious manner to the stand that the Trump administration is taking against a) America’s trade imbalance with China, and b) his more recent tirades against the yuan depreciating following the announcement of List 4 tariff implementations? If the latter is true, then there’s still a case to be made for investing in adidas at this price because organic growth is still present in two of its three largest markets.

On the flip side are the CEO’s aforementioned concerns around a potential currency war, about which he said:

“There is no winner in a currency war. Eventually everybody will lose because it will lead to a slowdown in the global economy.”

While that’s certainly true, it is equally true that adidas faces double-exposure - from the U.S. as well as China - should the two countries decide to weaken their respective currencies. President Trump’s allegations that China is a currency manipulator came to naught with the IMF, and the reality is that the yuan has actually appreciated more than the dollar when you look at the 15-year average for both currencies against their current prices:

“Measures such as the Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER), from the Bank of International Settlements, suggest the yuan is 13.4% above its 15-year average while the dollar is up 10.3%. In other words, the yuan seems to have appreciated more than the dollar over this period.”

For adidas, the weakening of either currency will cause headwinds when translating into euros, which is why Mr. Rorsted’s concerns are understandable. Nevertheless, I reiterate that organic growth in its two largest markets doesn’t seem to be factored into market sentiment, at least in the short term.

Operating Profit and Margin Growth

Operating profit for Q2 over the prior period grew by nearly 9% driven by gross margin expansion while operating margin grew by 0.4 percentage points. The company’s current operating profit margin of 11.7% compares well with that of Nike, which posted a 12% ops margin for the quarter ended May 31, 2019.

Furthermore, adidas expects full-year 2019 operating margin to be up at least 50 basis points from 2018 to at least 11.3% at the lower end of the guidance.

adidas’ exposure to China is limited when compared to Nike’s, which is around 23% according to the latter’s 2019 Annual Report. For adidas, that exposure is limited:

“The German company has about 20% of its manufacturing capacity in China, but many of the products made there go to local buyers, who represent about 25% of Adidas’s overall business, Rorsted said.”

Some of the recent decline in ADDYY's price can be attributed to the market reacting to adidas slightly missing the consensus forecast for operating profit. On top of that, adidas is still feeling the impact of the supply shortage in the United States, forcing them to spend more to have inventory shipped from Asia by air. The effects of that are expected to remain through the end of the third quarter as a drag on operating profit.

Investor’s Angle

The market’s reaction to these factors is justifiable, but it offers a better entry point for investors looking at ADDYY from a long-term investment horizon perspective. Revenue growth for 2019 is expected at between 5% and 8% on the back of accelerated sales in the second half of the year, primarily driven by strong sales in China as well as in the eCommerce segment. eCommerce growth came in at 37% for the second quarter. Moreover, the company expects U.S. sales growth to continue to be one of its three focal points for the remainder of the year.

From a relative valuation standpoint, ADDYY is better priced than Nike, which is currently trading at around 32 times trailing earnings versus adidas’ valuation of around 25 times trailing earnings. I consider both companies to be long-term investments, which means adidas is relatively cheaper at the current price even though both stocks are expensive in absolute terms.

The cautious way to invest in ADDYY during this time of trade turmoil and operating profit pressure is to buy small amounts over time. That way, you keep your cost basis down in the event of a continued drop in share price over the next few months as the world’s two largest economies tussle over tariffs and currency valuations. adidas has the momentum to sustain long-term revenue growth, and data from Technavio shows that the fitness and sports apparel industry will continue to grow in excess of a 5% CAGR through 2023.

adidas is currently growing its revenues at around that level and there’s no reason to believe that, barring a major global economic crisis, it won’t continue to grow at or above that level. Global athletic footwear is also expected to grow at comparable levels through 2026, giving adidas a solid growth runway over the next five to seven years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.