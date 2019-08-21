Gaia: Content Is King

Content is King. In the digital cord-cutting age, companies with quality, marketable content win. We are all familiar with the Content is King mantra as it relates to the big names like Disney, Netflix, and YouTube. And while these large companies produce and own content that appeals to the masses, the market has room for other players. In this competitive environment, not everyone needs to be Goliath to win. They simply need to produce content people will pay to view. So, while Gaia, Inc. (GAIA) will never be Netflix or Disney, they can be highly successful by capturing a portion of the marketplace interested in spirituality, health, and wellness.

In my first two articles for Seeking Alpha, I wrote about stocks that have seen recent sharp increases to their share price (SMSI - Smith Micro Has Plenty Of Room To Grow and OTCQB:TPCS - TechPrecision: The Submarines Are Coming - Don't Miss The Boat). Today, I’m switching gears and diving into a name that has done the exact opposite. GAIA has, in fact, dropped from its 52-week high of $17.80 to as low as $5.68 recently. It has since recovered to above $7. Although GAIA has taken a different path than SMSI and TPCS this past year, I still expect it, like the other two names, to appreciate in share price significantly over the next 12-24 months.

Introduction to GAIA

According to their most recent 10-Q, GAIA operates a global digital video subscription service and on-line community that caters to a unique and underserved subscriber base. Their digital content library consists of approximately 8,000 English language titles as well as a growing selection of titles in other languages. About 85% of their content is exclusively available to their subscribers for digital streaming on most internet-connected devices.

GAIA primarily produces their content in their in-house production studios with a staff of media professionals, making the production of this content relatively inexpensive. Content produced for and owned by them currently represents about 80% of total viewership. They complement their own content through long term, predominately exclusive, licensing agreements.

For the past several years, GAIA’s management focused on growing revenue at astronomical rates. For some time, they guided investors towards keeping an eye on that huge revenue growth until they reached 1 million subscribers. Although management regularly provided the caveat they could flip a switch at any moment to slow growth and become profitable more quickly, most investors evidently preferred the massive revenue growth.

I come to this conclusion because GAIA’s stock price dropped from the $11+ range to below $6 in a matter of weeks after management announced a change in plans from hyper growth to earlier profitability, as seen in the chart below.

This transition will be discussed in more depth below. In the meantime, readers should note that even with this switch, GAIA still guides for 20-30% growth each quarter through 2020 (on a year-over-year comparison).

While I cannot say I have as much conviction in GAIA as I do in the names mentioned in my previous articles (and my position sizing reflects that), I still believe GAIA is undervalued, will become profitable according to their stated guidelines, and will use their operating leverage upon becoming profitable to reward patient shareholders. Below I will provide a basic overview from a previous Seeking Alpha article by Eight Diamonds Advisors. In addition to discussing some risks with GAIA, I wish to complement the previous article by discussing several additional reasons GAIA is likely to succeed.

Key Points from the Eight Diamonds Advisors Article

I highly recommend anyone interested in GAIA read this Eight Diamonds Advisors article in addition to mine. In this section I simply wish to highlight some key points from that article.

- GAIA revenue was up 32% in Q2 2019 with guidance for over 20% for the remainder of 2019 and back to the 30% range for FY2020.

- Customer Acquisition Costs (NASDAQ:CAC) were down by nearly 100 percentage points (57% of revenues in Q2 2019 vs 153% in Q2 2018). Granted, some of this decline was due to the capital expenditure made by GAIA to purchase 40,000 subscribers from Food Matters TV (FMTV), which will be discussed later in this article.

- GAIA is actively beginning to market their Live Access subscription for $299/year, with a large percentage of live event attendees (management said about 98% of them) opting for this premium option.

- Management’s guidance for EBITDA profitability by end of September 2019 and cash flow positive by early in the second half of 2020.

While all of these key points from Eight Diamonds Advisors are positive signs, GAIA, like any company, is not without its risks. I will discuss those risks immediately below and then move on to some important factors to consider that lead me to believe GAIA will ultimately succeed in the next two years and beyond.

Risks

As mentioned in the Eight Diamonds Advisors article and in my introduction, GAIA management essentially changed their goal post. I believe many investors simply ignored management’s constant guidance that they could switch from hyper growth to profitability quickly, instead becoming enamored with the outrageous revenue and subscriber growth numbers. So while investors—including myself—consider it to be a risk that management could once again change their course, or simply fail to meet their goals, I trust management to fulfill what they have promised to do. More will be discussed below to indicate why this trust is not “blind trust,” but is instead based upon the history of GAIA management’s execution.

Furthermore, it should be noted management’s explanation for this switch makes sense. Specifically, they believed they achieved sufficient scale with no competitor in sight, so the need to extend their reach no longer exists and they can now become profitable while still growing at a nice clip. In addition, they mentioned the implied increase in the cost of capital not being worth it to them to continue the hyper growth when they are now well-established and facing no competition.

Another risk facing GAIA is the possibility that churn will not slow down as much as expected. Concerning to many investors, this past quarter actually saw a net decrease in organic subscribers. Again, to be totally transparent, this is my biggest concern with the past quarter as well. However, GAIA significantly decreased their CAC as a percent of revenue and strategically (and likely wisely) purchased 40,000 subscribers through their acquisition of FMTV. These subscribers are likely to be “sticky” and to remain with GAIA long-term. Furthermore, investors should consider that subscribers gained during periods of hyper growth are much less sticky. That is true for any business. With respect to GAIA, they have found that churn among subscribers of over one year is low, so I believe the concern with churn is likely in the rearview mirror, or will be after one more quarter.

The final risk I wish to highlight with GAIA relates to what has long been considered one of their strengths. Namely, their corporate campus is considered to be worth over $30 million. However, as Eight Diamond Advisors pointed out, the campus is now mortgaged, restricting their debt (it should be noted, however, the debt is only $17 million, so approximately half of the campus value is still equity). If cash burn becomes a problem, GAIA may have to dilute shareholders. Investors would be wise to note, however, that management is not only guiding to be cash flow positive within about one year, but that management is also aligned with shareholders in terms of insider ownership and recent insider buying, as will be discussed in more detail below.

Now that I have highlighted my concerns with GAIA, I want to move to several reasons why I believe GAIA will ultimately be successful. While the previous Eight Diamond Advisors article did an excellent job of pointing out some of the quantitative reasons to be bullish on GAIA, I wish to stress some qualitative factors as well.

GAIA Moves Towards More Popular Markets

GAIA is anything but “mainstream.” In fact, we could make the argument that the only way content providers today can succeed in a market dominated by the big players is to tap into a niche, underserved sub-market. And that is exactly what GAIA has been doing. However, during this process, GAIA has moved towards more popular niche markets, thus expanding their appeal.

For quite some time, GAIA was synonymous with yoga. Others viewed GAIA as an odd-ball, conspiracy-theory, “seeking truth” network. While GAIA still has yoga and seeking truth content, they have branched out more recently into more popular (and less stigmatized) niche markets. Specifically, GAIA has added significant content in the areas of alternative healing, personal transformation, and spirituality. With the acquisition of Food Matters TV (FMTV), GAIA continues to broaden its reach into the health and wellness content market.

These transitions are important for several reasons. Most importantly, branching out from yoga and seeking truth obviously broadens the total addressable market (NYSE:TAM). Furthermore, the varied content increases the likely “stickiness” of GAIA’s business. For example, while someone may initially be attracted to GAIA because of their interest in alternative healing, they may stay longer when they start checking out the FMTV content, which also relates to general health and wellness. The ability to keep customers longer in a subscription/recurring revenue business model is clearly important.

Another indication of GAIA’s ability to maintain customers is to evaluate their online reviews. In Apple’s App Store, GAIA has a 4.8 out of 5 rating with over 38,000 reviews.

In the Google Play Store they have a 4.6 out of 5 rating with over 7,000 reviews.

Finally, on Trustpilot, GAIA has nearly 5,700 reviews that are overwhelmingly excellent/5 start.

Skimming through these reviews, we find many comments of dropping Netflix or other subscriptions because customers prefer this niche market and content over more mainstream content providers. These reviews indicate that despite some churn from customers acquired during the hyper-growth phase, GAIA has a sticky subscriber base.

In fact, GAIA is already seeing some traction as it relates to this stickiness. 80% of new subscribers since Q3 2018 have a higher Lifetime Value (LTV) to Cost Per Acquisition (NYSE:CPA). This LTV to CPA ratio is an important indicator of future value for each subscriber to GAIA. Management indicated on the last conference call that they achieved the 3.5:1 LTV to CPA ratio a quarter earlier than expected, and guided to achieve an impressive 4:1 ratio in 2020. This is promising for the future and is likely why GAIA management has guided for the 20% growth through 2019 and 30% in 2020. The chart below helps to illustrate just how explosive that growth will be.

One final positive note from that same conference call: for the first time management briefly hinted they are considering ad-supported content as a future possibility of revenue growth. To this point, GAIA has been ad-free. While it is still too early to know how such a scenario would play out, I am glad to know management is at least discussing this possibility.

CEO Credentials

One of the biggest reasons shareholders believe in GAIA is their insider credentials and ownership of the stock. To bet on GAIA is to bet on one of the most fascinating CEOs in America, a classic “rags to riches” story. I recommend investors read more about CEO Jirka Rysavy in this Macro Ops article. To summarize the story of Mr. Rysavy I will quote from the article itself:

“Rysavy originally hails from Czechoslovakia, where he was a national champion hurdler. He escaped Soviet rule during the 80’s and fled to America where he spent a good deal of time walking across the country and sleeping on park benches. In 1984, with hardly any money or formal business training, he started an office supplies distributor. He took a page from Sam Walton’s playbook and sought to revolutionize the highly fragmented office supplies space by selling cheaper and more efficiently than anyone else. In this vein, he was highly successful.”

The article continues: “In under a decade his company ‘Corporate Express’ became the largest office supplies distributor in the world, as well as a Fortune 500 company. In 98’ Rysavy sold Corporate Express to a Dutch firm for $2.3B. During this time Rysavy also started a number of other companies that ranged from an organic market (which later became Wild Oats and was bought by Whole Foods) to a solar power company and nutritional supplements maker, all while still finding time to train for the Olympics with his native track team. Simply put, the man is a serial entrepreneur and an unusual one at that.”

“Even after accumulating a net worth that’s in the hundreds of millions, Rysavy chooses to live on a small secluded plot of land in the mountains of Colorado. It’s a tiny log cabin with no running water and little in the way of amenities — he sleeps on the ground in a sleeping bag. Once, when asked in one of his very few interviews, why he chooses to live so frugally, he responded ‘I have everything I always wanted. Just because I have money, why should I buy extra stuff?’”

Insider Buying

Mr. Rysavy might not buy a lot of “extra stuff,” but he has been buying a lot of GAIA stock lately. After the most recent earnings release, the CEO purchased over $750,000 worth of GAIA shares on the open market at prices of $7.12 and $7.175. His total shares are just under 6,000,000 now (well over $40,000,000 at current prices).

But Mr. Rysavy is not alone in his confidence in GAIA’s future. The much younger and much less wealthy CFO, Mr. Paul Tarell, Jr., also purchased 2,000 shares on the open market at $8.70 in March 2019 after the share price dropped following the change of plan from hyper growth to quicker profitability. These purchases followed earlier purchases on the open market by Mr. Tarell in December 2018 and November 2018 at prices of $9.90 (1,250 shares); $11.64 (750 shares); and $11.72 (3,500 shares). In total, Mr. Tarell owns 27,890 shares (around $200,000 at current prices).

In addition to the CEO and CFO, Director Paul H. Sutherland also purchased 15,000 shares on the open market at $6.28. He now owns over 89,000 shares (well over $600,000 at current prices). And director Dae Mellencamp, a new Director, purchased 5,000 shares at just under $7.25 per share.

One thing is clear: if GAIA is the Titanic, their insiders are going down with it. Whether they end up being right or wrong, management clearly believes in their vision of future profitability and has shown they want their own “skin in the game” by making these significant open market purchases.

Live Event Access and Attendance

In addition to all the positive developments at GAIA mentioned above, I wish to add a few additional factors that will serve as tailwinds. First, GAIA just recently began offer Live Events at their beautiful campus. The second Live Event was just held this past weekend and appeared to be sold out (approximately 160 seats). The third live event will be held October 25-27 and all 300 seats are sold out. The reason this is important is because along with the Live Events, GAIA started to offer a Live Events subscription for $299/year. This premium subscription will allow people who cannot attend the Live Event to view the content online. The only way to access this content will be with the premium $299/year subscription.

Keep in mind, a seat at a Live Event costs $350-$750. As mentioned above, management indicated 98% of attendees at the first Live Event purchased a $299 premium subscription. So people attending these events tend to have disposable income and a high commitment to GAIA’s content. Furthermore, these Live Events serve as a good opportunity to attract new subscribers since the featured speakers are popular figures within their niche communities. For example, the speaker in October, Dr. Joe Dispenza, has nearly 360,000 likes on his official Facebook Fan Club page and 38,000 members following his live streams page.

Net Operating Loss Carryforwards

One final important piece of the GAIA puzzle is their net operating loss carryforwards. According to their most recent 10-Q, they have carryforwards of $89.5M ($5.00/share) for federal and $25.2M ($1.41 per share) for state taxes. These “hidden assets” will become extremely valuable to GAIA and its shareholders if and when GAIA turns profitable in 2020 as management has guided.

Conclusion

GAIA has seen its share price slide significantly off of 52-week highs, most especially after management announced they will switch from hyper-growth to quicker profitability. Still, management is guiding for 20-30% year-over-year growth through 2020, while stating the company will be EBITDA positive by the end of September 2019 and cash flow positive early in the second half of 2020. With GAIA’s content now being more diverse and entering the arena of larger niche markets, GAIA will likely see a decrease in churn. This should allow GAIA to take advantage of its subscription/recurring revenue model to propel the company to profitability. A management team led by a successful CEO clearly believes in their vision, as evidenced by their recent open market purchases. If this team executes as planned, the share price should increase closer to 52-week highs (or beyond) within the next 12-24 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GAIA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.