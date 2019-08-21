Barrick Gold: It's All Clear

I recommend accumulating Barrick Gold on weakness while using about a third of your position to trade short term the increasing volatility of the gold industry.

Annual production is now seen at the top end of the guidance, which is 5.1M oz - 5.6 M oz, while lowering a little attributable output due to the JV.

Barrick reported its second-quarter 2019 results on August 12, 2019. The company recorded a net income (attributable to shareholders) of $194 million or $0.11 per share.

Source: Barrick Gold

Investment Thesis

The Toronto-based new Barrick Gold (GOLD) is one of the largest gold producers worldwide and is part of my long-term gold portfolio for years.

I have to repeat in this article, it is a challenge to present Barrick Gold on Seeking Alpha because the company owns a broad assets portfolio, and I will try my best here to give a concise picture that justifies my long-term investment recommendation without getting lost in the details.

Data by YCharts

The size of the company makes it a perfect proxy for gold, and the market reaction to the tariffs imposed on China goods by the USA is a good reminder how important it is to hold a gold position in your portfolio.

I recommend accumulating Barrick Gold on weakness while using about a third of your position to trade short term the increasing volatility of the gold industry.

Barrick Gold has changed drastically since last year

It is the second quarter, which includes the acquisition of Randgold Resources and the joint venture with Newmont (NYSE:NEM) in Nevada.

On September 24, 2018, Barrick Gold [ex-ABX] and Randgold Resources [ex-GOLD] announced that they have agreed to an all-share merger that will form the most prominent gold company in the world.

Barrick Gold and Newmont Goldcorp created a 38.5%[Newmont]/61.5%[Barrick] joint venture, with Barrick as an operator for the eight assets located in Nevada.

Source: GOLD Presentation

Below is gold production per mines for both Barrick Gold ex-ABX and Randgold ex-Gold.

New Barrick Gold gold production in 2Q'19 is about 1,353 K Au Oz. Randgold is operating exclusively in Africa and has four mines producing under Randgold below [e.g., Loulo-Gounkoto (80%,) Kibali (45%,) Tongon (89.7%,) and Morila (40%)].

Production for the joint venture with NEM was 526K Au Oz compared to 572K Oz sequentially. This amount represents Cortez, Goldstrike (including South Arturo) and 75% of Turquoise Ridge.

Mark Bristow said in the conference call:

I'm pleased to report that the results point to an annual production at the top end of our guidance range and the cost metrics at the lower end of the range. After payment of the quarter one dividend, debt net of cash remained unchanged and the dividend has been maintained at the same level as quarter two. Adjusted earnings of $0.09 per share are in line with the market consensus. Operationally, it was a strong performance across the board with Veladero, Loulo-Gounkoto and Kibali's leading the pack. Pueblo Viejo's exciting expansion project progress and the planned prefeasibility is scheduled for completion by the end of the year.

Note: Fourmile has not been included in the JV but will eventually be part of the JV depending on its NAV. The company indicated excellent intercept table in the presentation for Q2'19. Please look at the presentation.

Barrick Gold - Balance Sheet And Production In 2Q'2019: The Raw Numbers

Barrick Gold 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Billion 2.228 1.790 1.712 1.837 1.904 2.093 2.063 Net Income in $ Billion -0.314 0.158 -0.940 -0.412 -1.197 0.111 0.194 EBITDA $ Billion 0.13 0.84 0.48 0.19 0.15 0.85 0.84 EPS diluted in $/share -0.27 0.14 -0.08 -0.35 -1.02 0.06 0.11 Cash from operations in $ Million 590 507 141 706 411 520 434 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 350 326 313 387 374 374 379 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 240 181 -172 319 37 146 55 Total Cash $ Billion 2.23 2.38 2.09 1.70 1.57 2.15 2.15 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 6.42 6.40 6.39 5.75 5.72 5.80 5.80 Dividend per share in $ 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.04 0.04 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.167 1.167 1.167 1.167 1.167 1.746 1.752 Gold Production 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Gold Production K Oz 1,339 1,049 1,067 1,149 1,262 1,367 1,353 Copper Production Mlbs 99 85 83 106 109 106 97 AISC $/Oz by-product 756 804 856 785 788 825 869 AISC co-product $/Oz 772 827 881 801 806 838 881 Gold price realized $/Oz 1,278 1,329 1,306 1,216 1,223 1,307 1,317

Source: Company filing and Morningstar

1 - Gold Production Details (ex-Barrick Gold)

Gold production for second-quarter 2019 was in line with expectation with 1,353K Oz up 22.5% from the same quarter a year ago and down slightly sequentially. AISC (by-product basis) is still one of the best in the industry with $869 per ounce in 2Q'19, which gave a $448 per ounce profit margin based on $1,317/ Oz for gold.

If we compare to Newmont Goldcorp and Agnico Eagle (AEM), we have the table below:

AISC $ per ounce 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Average GOLD (By-product) 756 804 856 785 788 825 869 807 AEM (By-product) 905 889 921 848 852 836 953 874 NEM (By-product) 926 910 1002 915 835 896 1016 927 Average 862 868 926 849 825 852 946 869

Source: Fun trading file.

Barrick Gold is always indicating a very low AISC (by-product) compared to its peers. In the table above, you can see that GOLD is faring better than its two peers. Even better in the second quarter of 2019. Newmont is lagging due to the acquisition of Goldcorp with less performing mines.

Below are the production details per mine and copper production from the three mines owned by ex-Barrick Gold. Gold production in the first quarter was 1.353 M Au ounces (Gold sold was 1,372K Au Oz,) and copper production was 97 M lbs (from three mines indicated below):

Annual production is now seen at the top end of the guidance, which is 5.1 M oz - 5.6 M oz. In the conference call:

Guidance for the full year on a 100% basis is expected to be at the top end of our range that we shared with you in January. However, on an attributable basis, we have decreased our guidance as you'll see in our handouts to align with our 61.5% equity share in the new joint venture from July 1.

Note: Barrick Gold reached a deal with Acacia Mining (OTCPK:ABGLF) on July 19, 2019.

After a problematic stalemate with the government of Tanzania, Barrick Gold and Acacia Mining have reached an agreement whereby Barrick will buy out the minority shareholders in Acacia Mining or about 36.1% of the existing ordinary share capital of Acacia (Barrick already owns 63.9%).

Once we have the control of the Acacia assets, we'll have a lot of work to do to sort out the operations and rebuild in-country relationships, and of course, most importantly, the license to operate. This in summary is where we are with the transaction to acquire the minority shares in Acacia and bring it back into Barrick, along with the expected timeline to closure of the transaction. We expect to issue just less than 25 million new Barrick shares to buy out the minority shareholders. (conference call)

2 - Balance Sheet Analysis

1 - Revenue details. GOLD earned $2.063 billion in 2Q'19

Barrick reported its second-quarter 2019 results on August 12, 2019.

The company recorded a net income (attributable to shareholders) of $194 million or $0.11 per share for second-quarter 2019, compared to a net loss of $94 million or $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net earnings were $154 million or $0.09 per share. 2 - Free cash flow was $55 million in 2Q'19

Free cash flow is a critical component when it comes to long-term investment and must be sufficient to cover the dividend.

Free cash flow for the quarter was $55 million. Free cash flow (yearly) is $557 million. Dividend payout is now about $279 million ($0.16 per share). ABX passes the test FCF.

The new Barrick Gold decided to increase its annual dividend by one-third to $0.16 per common share in 2019 from $0.12 per common share in 2018. It is still a small dividend, and I expect the company to double the dividend in the Q3 2019 or 2020.

3 - Net debt is $3.66 Billion, Unchanged from 1Q'19

Total debt is now $3.66 billion with a net debt to EBITDA of 1.8x, which is excellent.

The new combined company has now $ billion total liquidity, including available cash on hand, short-term investments, and undrawn lines of credit.

Mark Bristow said in the conference call:

since the end of the second quarter, we've repurchased $248 million of outstanding bonds due in 2020, ticking another box with respect to cleaning up the balance sheet and this will not only reduce our debt but it also reduces our interest payments. And we will continue to chisel away at the remaining date as we promised when we announced the transaction.

4 - Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Barrick Gold is an excellent proxy for gold at this stage of the game. Production is under control with a superb pipeline portfolio, and the balance sheet is in great shape with low net debt. So, as long as gold continues its tepid ascension, Barrick Gold is likely to follow the trend. The exciting part is that the price of gold is now over $200 per ounce higher than the amount realized in 2Q'19, which is more than 15% increase in revenue expected for Q3.

It is a substantial increase that could increase free cash flow by about $250 million at least. Anyway, the Q3 results will be exceptional, and there is no doubt about it. The question is to know if the market has already factored in this increase in revenue? My answer is probably yes or at least in large part. Then watch out, the Q3 results may be a "sell on the news" type. The second question is to know if the price of gold can keep climbing without a severe and healthy retracement? My answer is that the price of gold will have to retrace, and I see it around the corner. Thus, I recommend trading about 30% of your position.

Technical Analysis (short term)

GOLD chart is showing an ascending wedge pattern. Line resistance is $18.75, and line support is $17. Generally, ascending wedge patterns are considered bullish. However, in this case, it is all about the future price of gold.

As I have advocated for many years, it is crucial to trade short term about 30% of your position because the volatility of this market is exceptionally high and could turn a winning position quickly into a hopeless situation.

Thus, I recommend selling at $18.75-19.00 about 20% of your position and use this cash to buy back the stock on any weakness. I recommend buying at $17.00 and lower depending on the price of gold.

However, if the price of gold cannot hold resistance at about $1,475-1,500 per ounce, GOLD could experience a decisive negative breakout and retest first the intermediate support at $16.25 or worse depending on the gold retracement could retest $14.60. It is unlikely, but it could happen fast.

On the other side, GOLD can experience a crossing of its resistance at $18.75-19.00, but it would necessitate a bullish gold price over $1,550 per ounce of higher in my opinion.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.