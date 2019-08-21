Trulieve: Unappreciated Success

Trulieve's stores are the most successful in Florida and Trulieve has the most stores in Florida.

Trulieve is expanding to six states by the end of 2019 and ramping up Massachusetts operations without dilution, through a sale-and-leaseback deal with IIPR.

(Note: May/June revenue doesn't include flower sales, because Florida wasn't reporting flower sales yet.)

Summary

Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF) had a great quarter. They beat analysts' revenue expectations, earned the most revenue in U.S. cannabis, earned great gross margins, had terrific EBITDA margins, and generated positive operating cash flow. Trulieve continued to expand their store count, made progress in their expansion efforts in Massachusetts and Connecticut, maintained a commanding market share in Florida, and more-than-doubled their cultivation footprint.

The stock market has not appreciated these results thus far, but Trulieve had a tremendous quarter. After these results, Trulieve continues to be my largest cannabis investment and the position I'm most likely to add to.

In the back half of 2019, Trulieve plans to open 14 new dispensaries in Florida (13 after Clearwater Beach) and will expand to two new states. Trulieve didn't tell us which states, but it's fair to expect modestly-sized deals which build from the ground up given Trulieve's previous acquisitions.

Trulieve trades at about 4x annualized sales and 7x annualized EBITDA, significantly lower than other MSOs. I'm very bullish on Trulieve.

Trulieve: What's New

Trulieve was the first mover in Florida cannabis and has continued to maintain a strong lead over all its competitors. Over the past month, Trulieve has 52% market share in THC sales and 49% market share in dry flower sales based on Florida government data.

Expanding capacity/experimental greenhouses: Last quarter, Trulieve announced capacity of 34,956 kilograms and a footprint of 686,000 square feet. Those figures are up to 1,612,408 square feet (+135% QoQ) and 54,609 kilograms (+56% QoQ): Massive growth in a single quarter.

This growth is a one-time effect caused by Trulieve now including their "experimental greenhouses" which were previously not included in these figures. After a year of growing in these greenhouses, Trulieve is ready to call them a success and begin counting them.

Basically, Trulieve is adding cannabis biomass production through the addition of lower-cost greenhouses. This biomass will be used for oils and other extracted products. This will enable Trulieve to use its top-quality indoor facilities for dry flower production, letting Trulieve rapidly grow its cultivation footprint while being able to grow the best dry flower possible. This also will help Trulieve prepare for additional sales opportunities from (1) wholesale sales and (2) recreational cannabis sales, when each are legally permitted.

Potential legal change (in 6-18 months): Trulieve is anticipating that wholesale cannabis sales and/or recreational cannabis sales will come to Florida in the next year or two. Trulieve's expanding cultivation is to prepare for those markets, in addition to servicing their expanding store network.

Trulieve is working toward getting recreational cannabis added to the November 2020 ballot in Florida. Among other requirements, this will require approximately 770,000 signatures in an online petition. If successful, it's likely that Florida would begin recreational cannabis sales within perhaps six months, depending on how quickly legislature implements the ballot initiative. It's unlikely that Florida legalizes recreational cannabis until 2021.

Trulieve also is anticipating the end of vertical integration in Florida. Today, Florida companies are required to be vertically integrated, seed-to-sale. This means every retail store sells its own cannabis, and only its own cannabis. This system was ruled unconstitutional by Florida's appellate court in July 2019. Florida is appealing that ruling, seeking an en banc hearing. After that appeal is heard or rejected, Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers expects the case to be appealed to the Florida Supreme Court. This will not be a quick procedure. Even if the Court rejects the en banc hearing and the Supreme Court rejects the case, it's likely to be at least six months before Trulieve would be able to sell wholesale cannabis to other retailers.

Outside Florida: Trulieve has a dispensary in Connecticut, a dispensary in California, and has a Massachusetts license for a cultivation center and six dispensaries (three recreational, three medical). Trulieve's dispensaries in Connecticut and California are operational and Trulieve sees a high likelihood that Connecticut will legalize recreational cannabis in 2020, which could increase revenue from that location. Given that it's only one dispensary, this is unlikely to add more than about $1-2 million in revenue per quarter at the high end.

Trulieve's Massachusetts build-out is being funded partly by a sale-and-leaseback to Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR). Under that deal, Trulieve sold an old office furniture factory in Holyoke to IIPR for $3.5 million. IIPR also will provide up to $40 million in funding to Trulieve to pay for its conversion into Trulieve's Massachusetts cultivation facility. These sale-and-leaseback deals function like loans: Trulieve is getting access to $40 million to improve this facility, albeit at the cost that they won't own the facility outright but will be leasing it on a 10-year lease. This arrangement allows Trulieve to expand into Massachusetts without diluting its shareholders or using its cash.

Trulieve expects to open its Holyoke cultivation center in early 2020 and to open its first Massachusetts dispensaries around the same time. Trulieve also is working with economic empowerment (minority) applicants in Massachusetts in a seed program to help smaller applicants get their cannabis operations off the ground. It isn't clear if those arrangements will be akin to management services agreements used by others, but it's likely that those deals will help Trulieve generate more wholesale cannabis revenue in Massachusetts.

Additional states: Trulieve expects to end 2019 with a presence in six states. Today, they are in four states.

Based on commentary from Kim Rivers during the Trulieve earnings call and based on Trulieve's past deals, I expect Trulieve to make relatively small acquisitions to expand. During the call, Rivers focused on Trulieve's financially responsible model, aiming for accretive, profitable acquisitions and specifically stating Trulieve will not go for a "land grab."

Looking forward: Trulieve has 49 dispensary licenses in Florida. The license cap in Florida is set to phase out in April 2020 (barring legislative intervention), and Trulieve already is in the process of opening more than 49 total dispensaries in anticipation of this cap rising or being abolished.

Trulieve plans to have 44 Florida dispensaries by the end of 2019, with more in the pipeline for 2020. Trulieve will open its first Massachusetts dispensary in 2020. Outside of Trulieve's move into two additional states, they should end the year with 46 dispensaries, up from their current 33 dispensaries.

(USD, millions) 2018 2019 2020 Revenue $103 mln $220-240 mln $380-400 mln Adjusted EBITDA $46 mln $95-105 mln $140-160 mln EBITDA margin % (midpoint) 44% 43% 38%

Source: Trulieve. (Through 1H/19, Trulieve has revenue of $102 mln and adjusted EBITDA of $51 mln.)

Trulieve re-affirmed their guidance for 2019 and 2020 during their earnings call. This guidance was announced last quarter and looks conservative. I suspect that Trulieve will beat this guidance.

Notably, Trulieve is guiding toward lower EBITDA margins. It's likely that EBITDA margins will decline with the launch of Trulieve's Massachusetts operation and the potential for wholesale cannabis sales in Florida. In both cases, Trulieve will add incremental revenue and EBITDA, but likely at lower EBITDA margins than their already-at-scale, seed-to-sale Florida cannabis business.

Second Quarter Financials

Revenue: Trulieve earned $58 million in revenue in the second quarter (+30% QoQ). A small portion of this growth is from acquisitions, but the bulk is due to organic sales growth and new stores in Florida.

Period Stores Same Store Growth Q2/18 to Q2/19 13 stores +48% YoY Q1/19 to Q2/19 22 stores +16% QoQ

During their earnings call, Trulieve reported same-store-sales growth of 48% since last year and 16% since last quarter, of stores open during all of both the relevant quarters. These figures are terrific and show strong customer loyalty and also the impact of having a full quarter of dry flower sales. Trulieve began dry flower sales in March 2019.

Gross margins: Trulieve's gross margins ticked down marginally in the second quarter to 65%. These gross margins are primarily driven by Trulieve's vertical-integration and scale in Florida. As Trulieve adds revenue and costs in additional states, gross margins firm wide are likely to compress as those markets will not be as high margin as Trulieve's Florida business.

Operating Costs: Trulieve's operating costs ticked up in the second quarter, but not as quickly as revenue growth. Trulieve is achieving operating leverage in Florida, with revenue growing more quickly than operating costs.

Notably, Trulieve does not use stock-based compensation, so these costs do not include any dilution.

Profitability: Trulieve generated $32 million in adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter, up from $19 million last quarter. Trulieve's adjusted EBITDA margins expanded to 55%. Trulieve does not use share-based compensation, so I haven't added it back here.

Trulieve's adjusted EBITDA is simple EBITDA ex-fair value adjustments, but they have also removed $7.1 million of costs related to growing cannabis that will be sold in future quarters. Even without that exclusion, Trulieve generated 42% EBITDA margins. Long term Trulieve is aiming to for 42-43% EBITDA margins and has generated at least 42% EBITDA margins for the last six consecutive quarters.

Trulieve generated $9 million in operating cash flow, down slightly from last quarter. This decrease is due to higher growing costs since the company added $52 million in new inventory this quarter, up to $85 million total, as they ramp up their cultivation.

Balance sheet: Trulieve has $54 million in cash and about $78 million in debt, after a $70 million offering this quarter. That offering is being used to continue Trulieve's build-out, such as the $20 million in capital expenditures this quarter.

Given Trulieve's positive operating cash flow and their deal with IIPR to provide funding for Massachusetts capital expenditures, I do not expect Trulieve to raise money over the next quarter, barring major acquisitions.

Trulieve has about 113.5 million shares outstanding, fully diluted. This suggests Trulieve trades at a market cap of a little over $1 billion and an enterprise value of a little under $1.1 billion.

Thoughts

Trulieve's financial results are unmatched among competitors. Trulieve has the highest revenue (excluding pro forma revenue) in the sector with stronger gross margins than all of its peers. Trulieve also is the only one of the companies above to generate an adjusted EBITDA profit last quarter when including share-based compensation. While each of the MSOs above is losing money, Trulieve is consistently generating EBITDA margins above 40%.

Despite that, Trulieve trades at a discount to its peers. Trulieve has an enterprise value of $930 million and trades at 4x annualized sales while their competitors trade at 7x-18x annualized pro forma sales. Trulieve also trades at 7x annualized EBITDA.

This gap is likely due to Trulieve flying under the radar from many novice investors but also because of Trulieve's largely single-state focus. This is among the risks for Trulieve investors:

Single state risks : Trulieve's fortunes are heavily dependent on the fortunes of a single state. (E.g., Trulieve is more vulnerable to potential negative legislative change, since if a single state changes its cannabis laws, Trulieve could suffer.)

: Trulieve's fortunes are heavily dependent on the fortunes of a single state. (E.g., Trulieve is more vulnerable to potential negative legislative change, since if a single state changes its cannabis laws, Trulieve could suffer.) Increasing competition : Florida is growing increasingly competitive, with each MSO adding more dispensaries in the state. That said, Trulieve has the best margins in the state and grows at the largest scale, suggesting they could withstand competition better than peers.

: Florida is growing increasingly competitive, with each MSO adding more dispensaries in the state. That said, Trulieve has the best margins in the state and grows at the largest scale, suggesting they could withstand competition better than peers. CEO's husband indicted by FBI : Kim Rivers' husband, J.T. Burnette, has been indicted by the FBI on corruption charges in Tallahassee. He will face trial in November. Kim Rivers has not been indicted and the case does not involve Trulieve, but cannabis investors are rightfully cautious after the high-profile problems at CannTrust.

: Kim Rivers' husband, J.T. Burnette, has been indicted by the FBI on corruption charges in Tallahassee. He will face trial in November. Kim Rivers has not been indicted and the case does not involve Trulieve, but cannabis investors are rightfully cautious after the high-profile problems at CannTrust. Lower potential growth: Trulieve's largely single-state presence and focus on organic growth will lead to slower growth than peers. Major MSO competitors have licenses to more dispensaries than Trulieve which will lead to higher growth rates. This higher growth justifies a premium over Trulieve shares.

Trulieve is a risky investment. No investment is risk free, and cannabis is a particularly fast-evolving and volatile sector. Trulieve shares have been especially volatile recently, losing 25% in two weeks despite strong quarterly results.

That said, Trulieve has the best profitability in the sector built on strong relationships with customers in their home market. Their Florida stores are both the most numerous and the most efficient in the state (in revenue/store). Trulieve is cautious and frugal in their expansions, which means that competitors will develop larger footprints and higher revenue that Trulieve. However, Trulieve looks set to continue to be highly profitable and to continue growing.

I expect Trulieve to continue profitably growing and to beat their guidance. I don't expect the stock market to suddenly notice Trulieve's strong performance: Novice investors are more likely to appreciate acquisitions and numerous press releases, while experience/institutional investors may eschew Trulieve (and the sector) since it trades over the counter and on a minor Canadian exchange. I expect Trulieve to continue to do well operationally and continue making strong profits whether or not share prices take off in the short term.

Overall, I value Trulieve shares at about $16-24/share based on my forward estimates of EBITDA. The market disagrees, but I'm more than happy to hold Trulieve shares long term as they continue to generate strong revenue growth and profits and expand into more states.

Happy investing!

