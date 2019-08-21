Alibaba: A Must-Have For E-Commerce Exposure

Valuation metrics show that the company has been improving and is at a discount compared to historical standards.

The recent quarterly report proves that the company can operate in strides no matter the environment.

Sina-US geopolitical news has caused a turbulent year for all things China related. Alibaba (BABA) demonstrates this perfectly. Alibaba is a main stay for Chinese e-commerce and is one of the largest in the industry worldwide. Despite the trade war, the company has continued to thrive and is expanding internationally in order to combat the growth threats. Market share and valuation show that there is still investment opportunity despite what is conventionally heard.

Data by YCharts

Market Share Confirms

Alibaba has been the market leader within China for years. However, while the market has grown exponentially, so has competition. Shown below, Alibaba is the best of breed when it comes to e-commerce within China.

Source: Marketing Interactive

Cross-Border E-Commerce

Thanks to the trade war, international products have come under fire for Chinese consumers as they become more expensive. To combat this and stimulate economic activity, China expanded the list for 'duty-free' products at the start of 2019. Consumers can also purchase greater amounts before they have to pay any taxes (up to RMB 5,000 from RMB 2,000).

This segment of e-commerce is growing and is a major focus of both the private and public sectors. For the private sector, the cross-border market is expected to reach $1.8 trillion in 2020 as more and more consumers are drawn to international brands via online platforms. This stimulus intrigues the public sector as at least RMB 67 billion, as of 2018, is contributed towards retail import value. Total percentage of consumers engaging in cross-border retail is also growing reaching 10.2% in 2017, up from 1.6% in 2014.

Kaola

Alibaba has tapped this market via its international marketplace, Tmall, with a 25% market share. Recently, however, Alibaba purchased NetEase's (NASDAQ:NTES) Kaola platform which was the leader with 27.7% market share. This puts Alibaba far ahead of the competition with a 52.7% market share for cross-border retail within China.

Kaola will be purchased for $2 billion in cash. NetEase is selling the company as...

"It requires a lot of resources to build up supplies but doesn’t have a profit margin that is anywhere close to online gaming."

Alibaba has the resources to allocate to this growing platform and can either leave it as its own brand or merge it into the Tmall platform. Despite gloomy economic conditions, management still believes that demand for foreign brands will remain strong.

Blowout Quarter

Alibaba just released FY 2020 Q1 results last week, reporting an excellent beat on both revenue and earnings.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Consensus was for a slower quarter given the global economic state, but revenues surged with core commerce (representing 87% of total revenues), increasing 44% YoY to RMB 99.5 billion and total revenues up 42% YoY to RMB 114.9 billion. Expenses remained steady as a percentage of revenue coupled with EBITDA increasing impressively among the core commerce segments. Marketplace Core EBITDA increased 27% to $6.82 billion and Core EBITDA increased 25% to $5.98 billion, totaling a Core Commerce segment EBITDA margin of 41%, or 30% overall.

Source: Alibaba IR

Customer engagement also increased impressively. AAC (annual active customers) increased by 20 million reaching 674 million. Mobile MAUs increased 34 million to 755 million users. Certain segments, such as Cloud Computing, also saw an increase in average revenue per customer, showing improvement on all fronts in terms of engagement.

The growth in new users can mainly be attributed to 'less developed areas', demonstrating the shift in focus for Alibaba's acquisition strategy. Over 70% of new AACs can be classified as such. Finally, net income for the quarter increased by 150% YoY to $2.79 billion. Non-GAAP diluted EPS increased 56% YoY to $1.83 per ADS.

Valuation

What makes BABA's stock so attractive is not just the business model and operation status of the company it represents but also the valuation metrics that the stock trades at. That being said, there may be a valid reason for this given the uncertainty that currently resides.

Source: Morningstar

BABA's stock has continued to become cheaper over the years. That being said, the stock has become more 'expensive' since 2018, but not by much. There is a lot of uncertainty regarding the future growth of the company, especially considering the trade war. However, the recent quarterly reports have shown that Alibaba can still grow in a negative environment.

The current PEG of 1.05 suggests that BABA is overvalued compared to the growth potential, but I do not believe this to be true. Morningstar fair value determines BABA to be worth ~$240 per ADS compared to the current trade price of ~$178. This implies an upside of about 30%. This is based on a CAGR of 23% YoY through 2024. However, the calculation is based with cloud computing growing at an average of 40% per year. This is much lower than what has been reported. The past quarter was the lowest growth at 66% and previous quarter were all over 100% growth for the segment. I believe this to be the most promising long-term segment, with both paying users and average revenue per user increasing in the long term. What hurts is the amount of investment that is required for infrastructure in the segment, hurting EBITDA.

Conclusion

The revenue and earnings growth surprise in the recent quarter provides leeway for investors and shows the natural strength on the company. Morningstar predicts an average CAGR of 23% YoY through 2024, much higher than conventional 'safe' stocks. Main concerns include the overall Chinese economy and the yuan value compared to the USD. There are competitors including JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD), but they are very far behind in terms of overall market share. BABA's stock without a doubt trades at a discount compared to historical standards and future expectations. Anyone interested in e-commerce exposure should have BABA in their portfolio.

If you had an interest in the above topic and want more China dialog, subscribe now to a Corporate China free trial. A few benefits members get full access to include: Trade triggers for stocks to watch

The newly founded Corporate China portfolio where ideas can be monitored

Unique perspective on Chinese ADRs with a focus on long term success

Corporate China will experience a price hike on September 1st. Join now in order to be grandfathered in at the current price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.